Lemon Sugar Tea Cookies

Delightful lemon flavored cookies.

Recipe by Tamme

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
1 hr 23 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter and 1 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, corn syrup, and lemon extract. Stir in flour, baking soda, and baking powder. Cover dough, and chill in the refrigerator at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Roll chilled dough into walnut sized balls. Roll balls in remaining sugar, and place on the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 3g; cholesterol 11.5mg; sodium 58.4mg. Full Nutrition
