Lemon Sugar Tea Cookies

After reading several reviews I made just a couple additions. I added 2 tsps lemon extract, the zest of one lemon, and the juice from one lemon. It was perfect. I couldn't imagine leaving it out. Seems it wouldn't have much lemon flavor. Or maybe we are just lemon nuts. :) I didn't have any parchment and just assumed it was stated to use for clean up purposes. I learned with my first batch why it needs it. My cookies stuck to the pan. No biggie, just sprayed the pan with Pam for the remainder. These are very delicate cookies so be gentle with them. Slightly crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Use a cookie scoop for sure and rolling in sugar makes them very pretty and yummy. Will definitely make again.