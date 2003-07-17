Lemon Sugar Tea Cookies
Delightful lemon flavored cookies.
Great tasting cookie. I used a tsp. of fresh lemon juice, and a tbs. of lemon zest (omitting the lemon extract). Excellent. After trying these, I have also decided to skip the rolling in sugar step, and just dust the cooled cookies with powdered sugar. The powdered sugar will nestle nicely into the surface of this cookie! Even though I made some slight alterations, I give these cookies 5 stars because they are sooo easy to prepare, quick to cook, and are incredibly easy to transport. It's crisp, yet chewy, allowing them to be packaged in any way. Mahalo nui loa!Read More
These were very good but not lemony enough. I used bottled lemon juice instead of extract. I found that the flavor came through nicely, but again, not strong enough. However, the cookies were a tad too butter tasting for me. But it also might have to do with the fact that I didnt refrigerate the dough. My cookies came out fine, nice and crisp.Read More
Sweet Fancy Moses!!!!!!!!!!! These cookies are one of THE BEST that has ever come out of my oven! I couldn't believe how fast they were mixed up. We rolled these in a mixture of yellow colored sugar and regular granulated-gave them a nice yellow color with a little sparkle-they are really pretty. The taste is incredible-so light and refreshing. You would never guess that there isn't any real lemon in this recipe. The citrus flavor and the chewy texture of this cookie is fabulous-I will make this over and over! Thanks for sharing such a wonderful recipe.
I would double, if not triple, the lemon extract. Also, if anyone is wondering why there are discrepancies in the reviews as to the texture: if you want a crisp cookie, use lemon extract, not lemon juice. The acid in lemon juice will react with the baking soda to create a leavening agent, giving you chewy cookies. But, as others have said, these cookies are quite beautiful =)
What I love about these cookies is that they not only taste great with a great texture, but they also look perfect. They bake into perfect circles. I made these for a birthday party and rolled them in colored decorator's sugar to match our party colors instead of regular white sugar. If you're pressed for time put the dough in the freezer to chill, only takes about 20 minutes. I'm baffled by other reviewers comments about the cookies spreading too much. My only guess is that their dough wasn't chilled enough or they didn't use real butter. I baked mine about 2 inches apart and had room to spare when they were done.
A few key changes brought these up to five star status! I doubled the lemon extract, added a tsp. of fresh lemon zest, and added several drops of yellow food coloring to the wet ingredients. I also made my own lemon sugar to roll them in, by adding lemon extract and yellow food coloring to the sugar! I only rolled the top of the cookie, as I didn't want them to be overly sweet. I didn't have parchment paper, I used cooking-spray and a light dusting of flour on the sheet, and they didn't stick at all. Also, I only had unsalted butter, so I added 1/4 tsp of salt to the dry ingredients. My dough was easy to handle after 15 minutes in the freezer. This cookie is delicious, and with the changes I added, is a real keeper. Thanks for sharing!
This is the perfect summer cookie, especially here in the Southwest! This cookie is crisp on the edges, soft in the middle, with a very light lemony taste. These began to brown pretty quickly, so I decreased the oven temp a few degrees and baked for 10 minutes. I also made them a little smaller, using rounded teaspoons instead of the larger cookie. They did spread a little, but the tsp size bakes a perfect tea sized cookie. These are great!
These cookies were great! I didn't have any lemon extract, so I used a tablespoon each of lemon zest and fresh lemon juice. Lovely cookies!
These cookies are pretty good, but I like to make them smaller than "walnut size". I used 2 tsp lemon extract, and next time I will add a little more. I suspect that reviewer who complained that these are "too sweet" used the entire 2 cups of sugar in the dough rather than reserving a cup of sugar to roll the dough balls in. This recipe makes very pretty cookies.
btw, add grated lemon peel and juice of one whole lemon... bake on parchment paper.
These cookies are delicious! I am a chocolate lover, so I usually only make chocolate desserts, but these lemon cookies are amazing. My husband really enjoys lemon-flavored treats, and he was eating them right off of the pan as soon as I took them out of the oven! I combined some of the advice from earlier reviews--doubled the amount of lemon extract, added one tsp of vanilla, and the zest of one small lemon--and they are absolutely fantastic. Thanks, Tamme.
I loved these! Sometimes I get a lemon craving just like one gets a chocolate craving, but I do not always have fresh lemons in the house. These are great because they use lemon extract. The corn syrup is a perfect addition because they provide extra moistness - corn syrup is good in any suger type cookie for just that reason. I use a Silpat to bake on so it took more like 15 minutes per sheet to bake instead of 12.
I doubled the recipe and they turned out perfect. Followed (doubled) recipe exactly, except for the parchament paper. I just lightly sprayed the cookie sheet with canola oil. For those whose cookies don't seem to turn out, it's not the recipe's fault. Substituting margerine for butter, for example, can make a huge difference in a cookie. There is a good advice article on this site about the "science" behind cookies and how each ingredient affects the outcome. An oven thermometer is also a great tool to have (they cost as little as $4). Anyway, these cookies are great. They manage to be crispy and chewy at the same time. And for us, the lemon flavor is plenty strong.
I added some grated lemon peel to the dough and kept it in the fridge while one batch was baking. I didn't have any trouble roling them as long as they were cold. Next time I will use less sugar. The sweet seemed to overpower the lemon. They were also a lot chewier than I expected. They have been well eaten by everyone in my home though.
I'm so surprised at how much I like these! I expected something pleasant but not too special, but these are some of the best cookies I've ever made. I used about 3 tsp. fresh lemon juice because I didn't have extract, and I grated some zest into it too. These are a lot like snickerdoodles, but the lemon taste is a spectacular alternative to cinnamon. Thanks!
After reading several reviews I made just a couple additions. I added 2 tsps lemon extract, the zest of one lemon, and the juice from one lemon. It was perfect. I couldn't imagine leaving it out. Seems it wouldn't have much lemon flavor. Or maybe we are just lemon nuts. :) I didn't have any parchment and just assumed it was stated to use for clean up purposes. I learned with my first batch why it needs it. My cookies stuck to the pan. No biggie, just sprayed the pan with Pam for the remainder. These are very delicate cookies so be gentle with them. Slightly crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Use a cookie scoop for sure and rolling in sugar makes them very pretty and yummy. Will definitely make again.
Wonderful recipe. I substituted honey for the corn syrup and used lemon zest and the juice of a small lemon in place of the extract. I slightly increased my flour to make up the difference. Cookies had a great taste, but are slightly tricky to bake. Keep an eye on them, no matter what the timer says. Mine needed a few extra minutes. Highly recommend using the parchment paper.
These cookies are easy and excellent! I followed the recipe exactly, except for substituting lemon juice/lemon zest for the extract. The juice really gave the cookies a fresh lemony taste that just melts in your mouth. I also added some yellow food coloring to make the cookies lemony in look as well as taste. The result was a beautiful, delicious cookie I would recommend to anyone!
Very good and easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly and they came out great
I made this at Christmas and everyone loved them!
I made these cookies and entered them in our county fair - won GRAND CHAMPION in baked goods! Oh by the way... I doubled the lemon extract.
Soft, chewy & turned out very pretty.
These are excellent cookies. I rolled my dough into balls and put them in the freezer on a baking sheet to firm up. Once firm, I tossed most of the dough into a ziploc freezer bag and only baked a few. These are great, but you need to majorly up the lemon. I used the juice of a whole lemon and some of the zest. I wanted a pretty yellow cookie, so I added some Wilton Lemon Yellow coloring to the dough.
Delicious, chewy cookie!!! I doubled the lemon extract and added a few drops of yellow food coloring to enhance the lemony experience, though, and also added a cup of white chocolate chips. Because of the white chocolate, I used only 1 and a half cups of sugar, and it was PERFECT. These cookies DO expand, though, so keep about three inches between them on the baking sheet. I'll definitely make them again! THANKS!
Delish! Only change was subbing honey for corn syrup.
Unfortunately, when I made these, I FORGOT to double the lemon extract when I doubled the recipe. So, they turned out as "Sugar tea cookies with a hint of lemon." They were still delicious: and the texture was perfect! Crispy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside! I can't wait to make them again (this time with ALL the ingredients), maybe with a citrus or lime drizzle on top....
Simply delicious! My hubby loves lemon cake and so I decided to try lemon cookies for him. He is addicted. Big hit in our home. I highly recommend them.
Excellent cookies! The only addition I made is to add some course sugar after rolling in granulated sugar for texture. These cookies are extremely easy to make and are absolutely delicious. Thanks for a great recipe!
My cookie jar was empty and I was looking for something different to fill it other than the usual chocolate chip, oatmeal or sugar cookie I usually bake. I thought these sounded good, so I decided to give them a try. I have only one complaint...the recipe does not make enough cookies! These cookies are so yummy, they were devoured within a couple hours by some friends that came by for a visit. I am now waiting for my dough to chill so I can bake more cookies as my kids hardly got any. Needless to say, I am baking a double batch! I followed the recipe exactly except I did add about a teaspoon of lemon zest which gave the cookies a good lemon flavor.
Lovely cookies! I added some lemon zest and doubled the extract as recommended. Also dipped them in colored sugar before baking - added a little extra pizzaz. One suggestion to those whose cookies came out very flat: chill dough before putting in the oven (just put cookie sheet in the fridge ) for a few minutes before sticking in the oven. AND make your balls a little bigger. I made my first ones small because I prefer smaller cookies - and they were very thin and runny. Then I rolled the balls bigger - the cookies came out the same size - but were thicker - like the photo! Anyway - lovely lemon cookies! Thanks so much!
These were yummy! I did follow one of the reviewers advice and I added a about 1-1/2 teaspoons lemon extract and some lemon zest also. Thanks for sharing the recipe, it was actually my bosses favorite!
i make these all the time because my boys love them!! nice lemon flavor and they come out soft and chewy all the time
These cookies are AMAZING! I am not a huge lemon fan, but I love girl scout lemonade cookies so I thought these sounded similar... they did not disappoint! I tried adding a lemon glaze to some of them and that made them even better... I am addicted to these cookies! Also, I took some reviewers suggestions and doubled the amount of lemon extract. I was a little worried at first thinking they would be too lemony, but they weren't at all, they turned out perfect. This is going into my recipe box, it is a new family favorite!
Baked these lovely cookies for my daughters cake sale at school but used golden syrup instead of corn syrup and fine lemon zest and juice instead of lemon extract-they were gone before the sale started(her teachers got there first).Really easy to make and melt in your mouth!
These are perfect lemon sugar cookies. I can't imagine changing anything.
awesome flavor ... light and delicious. i did as another recommended and used 1tbls of lemon zest and 1 teaspoon of lemon juice instead of the extract and it was delicious. chilling the dough is SO important ... can not skip that step.
Amazing!!!!! These were crispy on the outside and moist in the middle. I will for sure make these little gems agean. I grated up some lemon zest and mixed it in w/everything else. Try these.
After looking at everyone's reviews, these are the changes I made. To help with the sticky dough, I added an extra 1/4 to 3/8 of a cup of flour, and it didn't make the cookies chalky at all. Definitely chill these to both help prevent spreading and it also makes it easier to roll in the sugar. I also added a tsp of vanilla (only because I like vanilla in all my cookies). Here's the big one though: I used 4 TBSP of RealLemon because I already had that instead of lemon extract, and I could still barely taste it, so I will add more next time. Excellent sugar cookie though! :-D
I added some squeezed lemon juice and grated lemon peel instead of extract (about 1 tablespoon peel and 3 tablespoons juice) and made a sugar cookie icing with lemon juice instead of milk. Crazy Delicious!!!
I used lemon extract, plus zest and a squeeze of lemon juice. I also added a tablespoon of poppy seeds and the combination was amazing. Lovely recipe, I really liked it.
All in all a pretty good cookie, however I did add an extra teaspoon of lemon extract andf 1/4 teaspoon of lemon zest. They may mellow overnigt and have a little more lemon flavor. but I would make them again.
This cookie was easy to make and had a nice chewey texture. My kids loved them. For me, they were a little too sweet and not quite lemony enough. Next time I might try 1/2 Cup less sugar and either more lemon extract or lemon zest - or both. :)
Add more extract and some lemon juice.
Very good recipe! I omitted the lemon extract and used the rind from 1 lemon, 2 tsp. lemon juice and 1/8 tsp of salt with the salted butter. After the cookies set for awhile they lose some of the lemony flavor but still a yummy cookie!!
Good Recipe but simply not lemony enough. I followed recommendations and doubled the lemon extract (and also rolled in lemon juice, then sugar before baking) and still craved more lemon -- so I ended up drizzing a little lemon juice over the cookies when out of the oven (next time these would be wonderful with lemon icing, of course then they aren't really tea cookies then ... LOL ) Overall not bad, just too lite on the lemon for my tongue buds :)
FYI - These do not work well in cookie cutters. They cling to the cutters, are too sticky to move (even cold), and then spread so much in the oven that they just became circles anyway. Delicious, but just form them into balls as the recipe suggests (you don't have to flatten them though). I would've given them 5 stars if they'd stayed thicker (even the balls spread too thin for my preference).
Really yummy sugar cookie but not at all what I was looking for. I wished they had been crispy and thin and actually tasted like lemon. I tripled the amount of lemon and could taste none of it.
I enjoyed making them and my crew likes eating them. I did not use any corn syrup and I added real leamon juice (2 tablespoons) instead of extract plus lemon peel (1 tablespoon). If I make them again I would add more lemon peel. But they are soft and very tasty.
I seldom give a one star review but I must be honest and say that this lemon cookie was greasy and flat. We made it twice just because we thought that surely we'd made a mistake. However the second attempt was just as greasy and flat. I would NOT recommend this recipe.
These are absolutely delish! I took the advice of a few reviewers and doubled the lemon extract - recipe needs that. Also found that baking on a higher rack in the over creates more "poof."
Way to sticky to roll into balls had to scoop with a table spoon. somewhat taste like pretzels
Love this recipe! The cookies came out thin and chewy with a subtle lemony flavor. I followed the basic recipe with only a few exceptions. I added 1 teaspoon of lemon zest & a squeeze from 1/2 a lemon to the batter. I omitted rolling them in sugar before baking. After the cookies baked & cooled I frosted them with powdered sugar frosting. [1 cup powdered sugar, 1 tsp. lemon extract, 1 drop of red food coloring(to make pink), & 1 tblsp. milk. These cookies would be delicious even without the frosting and just rolled in sugar like the recipe states. They had the pleasant taste of lemonade! Great for a tea party! Thanks...this one is a keeper!
I would give this cookie 10 stars if I could. Its THAT good. My grandmother bought some cookie dough from a school fundraiser a couple christmas's ago and I thought they were the best cookies i had ever eaten, but she couldnt remember for the life of her what company made the cookies. These cookies taste exactly like those cookies!!!!! I altered the recipe just a tad. I put in a TBSP of lemon extract and added the zest of one lemon. Then at the end I added craisins!! Thanks for posting this recipe!!
These cookies were just right. For the people who complained they were too sweet: the recipe calls for lemon EXTRACT not lemon JUICE. There's a big difference. They're about as sweet as lemonade. I found that the dough didn't need to be refrigerated, it was solid enough as is. I made them with margarine, and only used about 1/4c sugar to coat the cookies.
If you slightly undercook them and layer strawberry gelato with 2 cookies it is heaven!
Made these for a party and they were a hit! I used 1.5 tsp of lemon extract and they still were not very lemony. I might add an extra tsp next time. But they were still delicious! Great alternative to my usual choc chip cookies. Will definitely make again! Edit - Oh yeah, I forgot to add that I did not have corn syrup, so I used honey instead. It worked great!
This recipe deserves more than 5 stars!! I made these for a cookie exchange and everyone loved them!! I had to make extras because my husband kept eating them!! It was a great change from the "ordinary" cookie recipes.
These cookies are wonderful. I will definitely be making them again. The only change I made was instead of 1 tsp of lemon extract I used the zest from one lemon and the juice from half a lemon.
They were good, but not special. In addition, mine spread out like crazy, despite having followed the recipe exactly (except for using whole-wheat pastry flour instead of white). I ended up with nearly one large sheet of lemon crisps. My dough was completely chilled so I see no reason for this. Others have said the same in reviews; I should have listened to them. They were good, just not the results I expected based on the high ratings.
I made these for an afternoon tea party at an elderly home. They were a hit. In the end, my cookie plate was the only empty one. Don't know if I mixed something wrong, but the dough was really sticky, making it hard to role in sugar.
These cookies were delicious! I changed butter for shortening, lemon extract for fresh lemons, I added 1/4th teaspoon of oil because the were a little dry, and I didn't roll them in sugar; instead I dusted them with powdered sugar. I also added lemon zest into the recipe and on some of the cookies. I cooked them for ten minutes at 300° Fahrenheit. Thanks for the recipe!
These are really good! The only thing different I did was to use 1 tsp. of lemon extract and 1 tbsp. lemon juice. Other than that, I followed the recipe. Mine didn't spread out and get super flat like so many said. They are just "normal" cookies! Glazed half with powdered sugar/lemon juice glaze and left the other half with just the sugar. Will definately make again.
3 WORDS TO DESCRIBE THIS RECIPE...... AWESOME, AWESOME, AWESOME! This past weekend I have made 3 batches of these cookies, they were a hit at Thanksgiving. I altered the recipe just a bit, added 1 tsp. of vanilla and used 2 tsp. of Lemon extract instead of 1 and rolled them in a combination of powered and regular white sugar. I totally blew my diet with these cookies
We have a sweet tooth in our house but these cookies were MUCH too sweet. The texture of the cookie wasn't bad... chewy -when first out of the oven and crispy when they are cool.
Nee-nee.
I loved the crunchy/chewy consistency of these no-fail cookies! I used 1 TBSP of lemon extract and a few drops of yellow food coloring. I've also substituted the lemon for raspberry extract and orange extract. Both great revisions!
I guess in the high altitudes, the cookies like to spread. I had a whole pan of cookie. Very good recipe!
Excellent lemon flavour. Very light. I used 2 tsp of lemon extract and that was perfect. My cookies fell flat but I think that was from something that I had done wrong.
This is a great cookie. I followed the recipe with the exception that I did not have any lemon extract, so I made it with 1/2 tea. almond, and 1/2 a tea. vanilla extracts. I then added the zest and juice of one lemon. Perfect..........I did not refrigerate after mixing (no time) baked straight away. Served with fresh strawberries, a great compliment to the cookie. Great add in ideas: (one only) raisins, dried blueberries, dried cranberries, roll in poppy seeds and the sugar mixed. I will be using this recipe alot.....
This truly is a delightful recipe. I chilled the dough probably 2 hours, and had no trouble handling it. Baked exactly 12 minutes. The smell while they were baking was great, and the finished product is very, very good! Thanks so much for sharing this one, it's a keeper!
These are so yummy! Everyone I've shared them with just rave about how good they are.
These cookies were delicious! I added white chocolate chips and lemon cream cheese frosting...they were amazing!
I also substituted corn syrup with golden syrup, and added nearly 4 tea spoons of lemon juice + 1 teaspoon lemon zest. I also cut down sugar to 3/4 cup in the mix plus sugar sprinkles and still found it (pleasantly) sweet and mildly lemony. I tried to make it eggless by replacing 1 egg with almost a tablespoon of white vinegar (although I suspect omitting it altogether might be ok). I can't wait to try another batch with egg and see if there's any difference. I had to bake a bit longer to get a nice golden colour, and mine appeared crispy (yayy!) outside and just a bit moist inside (and it also spread out nice and round)...maybe I shouldn't have over-baked. I think this is as pure a simple lemon sugar tea cookie should get! :)
The cookies are soft and lemony. They are so good! Thank you Tamme for sharing your recipe.
Awesome recipe!! I made them 2 times since finding this recipe last week.. The only thing I used honey instead of karo syrup b/c i didn't have any...
these are really nice tea cookies. i did add the zest of a lemon and about a TB or so of juice from a lemon as well as a bit of extract to punch up the lemon flavour. my cookies didn't turn out as flat as most of the photos...maybe cause i rolled them smaller? or maybe i had to flatten them. either way they still tasted delicious..i'm mailing some off today!
I love these! Baking parchment paper makes them perfect! Delicious!
delightful without being overwhelming. Might try orange or peppermint extract instead next time. The balls do flatten out quite a bit .. leave plenty of space between them. Great for a "higher class" meeting or a spring iced tea party.
EXCELLENT! These cookies are great. Very sweet, so if you don't like too-sweet cookies...these aren't for you. I happen to love sweets so these were perfect for me. Just make sure to watch them and as soon as the edges are a light brown color, TAKE THEM OUT. My kids loved them. Enjoy!
These are AWESOME. I didn't have any lemon extract though so I used raspberry extract. I substituted honey for the corn syrup too. Thank your for this recipe. It is definately going in my recipe box. Really you could use any extract in these cookies. I was thinking that orange would be good too. I just realized that I screwed up the recipe! I put BOTH cups of sugar in the dough and they still came out wonderful. lol
Wow! I was really impressed with how these turned out. My whole family liked them (including the four-year-old), and they were all gone within the second day. Fantastic :)
AMAZING Cookie! I followed it exactly except I put about 1 1/2 tsp of lemon extract with about 1/2 tsp of lemon juice and then I mixied in about 1tsp of Watkins lemon peel to the flour mixture. The lemon flavor comes out more when you put them in the fridge overnight. My family have told me that this is their new favorite cookie! Deffinately will make again!
It's my family's favorite.
Awesome. I have wanted lemon cookies for weeks and finally made them. I didn't have lemon extract or I used half of a lemon juiced and the zest from it. Turned out GREAT!
These cookies are amazing. I added extra lemon extract, plus some lemon zest. Next time I will probable add some lemon juice to cut the sweetness back. They still were really great. They were the first to disappear.
My daughter and I made these and they came out great. We added orange zest and 11/2 teaspoons of lemon extract. The whole family loved them. For a crispier cookie cook just a little longer.
These are great! Kind of sweet, I may cut down on the sugar IN the recipe, since the cookie is covered in sugar. An easy way to sugar the rolled cookie ball was to put sugar into a small ramekin, then dump the ball in, cover the top with your hand, and shake a couple of times. A good job for a kid to do. Thanks!
I followed the recipe as written. They were crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside with a slight lemony flavor. Exceptional!!!
Very sugary. =)
Ok, I dont know what happened with mine. But they turned out as flat as a pancake.Well actually I have made pancakes thicker than these. The only change I made was I added juice from a lemon instead of extract. They had an ok flavor but since they were so thin they just fell apart.
All we had in the house was whole wheat flour the first time I made these. I was very worried that they would come out weird but they were delicious anyway. Later I made them with normal all purpose flour. I have to say I actually prefer them with the wheat flour. :) Rolling them in sugar is definitely a must- they were better that way. Great recipe!
served these at my shop's open house and everyone loved them, raved about them. gave the recipe out to my employees. didn't find the need to adjust the recipe.
My daughter wanted to make lemon cookies for Santa so we chose these. Very yummy cookies, I think Santa will be pleased! I also added an extra teaspoon of lemon extract (would not of had enough flavor without it). I did not have parchment paper so I used an ungreased cookie sheet, no problems with sticking or spreading. One tip I might suggest is allowing your butter to come to room temp. I have always had better success with my cookie recipes when I do this.
Great Recipe, very easy and great taste. Nice change from regular cookies that we always make.!!
Very easy and quite tasty! I agree the lemon flavor was subtle. I used lemon juice in the recipe, and omitted the corn syrup as I did not have any. I put more lemon juice in a spray bottle and spritzed the finished cookies while still hot out of the oven. This did the trick for upping the lemon flavor.
Good, but not nearly enough lemon flavor. To make up for this, we made a strong lemon frosting from another lemon cookie recipe I had - and then they were amazingly addictive!
These are like a mild lemon snickerdoodle. Very easy to make. Definitely chill the dough to prevent spreading. I like a tart lemon so I made a glaze of lemon juice and powder sugar. We liked them rolled in sugar but liked the frosted ones better.
these cookies were just okay for me. . .not nearly lemony enough. I topped with a lemon juice-10x sugar glaze to up the flavour. Also I did them as a drop cookie, without refridgerating or rolling, and they turned out fine.
This is one of the best cookie recipes that I have ever made! Everyone just loves them.
