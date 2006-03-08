Gramma's Date Squares

Delicious date squares with a chewy oatmeal crust. This is my grandmother's recipe, which my whole family loves.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x9-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine oats, pastry flour, 1 cup brown sugar, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Mix in butter until crumbly. Press half of the mixture into the bottom of a 9-inch square baking pan.

  • Combine dates, water, and 1/3 cup brown sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, and cook until thickened. Stir in lemon juice, and remove from heat. Spread the filling over the base, and spread the remaining crumb mixture on top.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the top is lightly toasted. Cool before cutting into squares.

Cook's Note:

You can use almond extract instead of lemon, if you wish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 63.7g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 217.4mg. Full Nutrition
