Gramma's Date Squares

I make this every week for my children to have as muesli bars. There would be a riot if I did not. the recipie is fine as is, however I routinely make the following alterations and its sublime 1. Add 1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds, 1 cup coconut flakes and 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds to the crumble. Cut the sugar in the crumble by half (or double everything in the recipe but the sugar) 2. Add butter until the crumble is 'Crumbly' then divide your mixture in half. Add an egg-white (or two) to the half you will use as a base then if required more butter to make it 'mushy' bake this for 10-20 minutes until golden, this ensures your bars will never fall apart. 3. The date mix can be substituted for any dried fruit, I have also found I can mix canned fruit and dried fruit, and even fresh fruit and jam. As long as I have a wet but not runny spreadable consistency. The children beg for pear and raspberry, apricot and ginger, date and sultana, and love hunting the market for new flavor combinations. I tend to cut the sugar in the fruit layer as much as possible. I always saucepan cook it until I have a nice tasting mixture with the right consistency. 4. After spreading with the crumble and re baking I let them cool and then cut them into muesli bar size slices and store in the freezer for the children to take and put in their daily lunchboxes. They tell me they could make a fortune on selling them, but they don't care to give them up.