Cappuccino Biscotti
A very cinnamony flavor. The only sweetness comes from the chocolate you dip these cookies in.
An absolutely incredibly flavored biscotti! I had to make a second batch because the first batch disappeared the first day!Read More
This is NOT a good recipe, I'm sorry to say. It would appear that the individual who posted it didn't test it. The instructions don't indicate that you should first cream the butter before adding the eggs. Also, it would benefit from sugar. Traditional biscotti recipes start w/ 2 parts flour to 1 part sugar. I may play around with this and see if I can improve upon it. So far, I've halved the amount of cinnamon and added a 1 tsp of vanilla. Still, the cookies are very bland.Read More
All together too bitter a taste plus too crumbly to stay together for the 2nd baking.
An absolutely incredibly flavored biscotti! I had to make a second batch because the first batch disappeared the first day!
I found the dough VERY hard to work with. It was so dry in fact, that instead of playing with it further I just threw it out.
Dough is very dry, difficult to work with. Subsequent cookie is heavy and floury. I love the idea of the cookie and am going to try playing with the recipe a bit.
This was a very dry cookie, but the taste was good. It needs some help!!
Needs sugar. In addition, the butter should be cut into the dry ingredients (as if you're making pie crust)or the cookies turn out hard as rock.
Very dry cookie with a terrible taste! Will never make these again. We tripled the batch and threw them all away.
I did not care for the dry texture and flavor of this recipe. I believe some of the proportions are wrong, and no amount of chocolate can improve the taste - it needs sugar, less cinnamon, and perhaps more butter. There's no way you're getting two logs out of one recipe. We tried adding mini-chips to the batter, but still did not eat them.
this was a huge disappointment.
