Cappuccino Biscotti

A very cinnamony flavor. The only sweetness comes from the chocolate you dip these cookies in.

By Tammy

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Sift the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and espresso powder together

  • Beat the eggs and margarine together until light and fluffy. Stir in the flour mixture and beat until smooth.

  • Form dough into two long (loaf shaped) logs on the prepared baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes. Remove and let cool completely.

  • Cut logs into 1/2 inch slices. Turn on sides and bake again at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Let cookies cool completely then dip in chocolate.

  • Melt the chocolate chips then stir in the shortening until well blended. Dip one flat side and one end of each biscotti in the chocolate. Let cool on wax paper.

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 41.2mg; sodium 61.3mg. Full Nutrition
