Brazilian Coffee Cookies

A gingersnap-like cookie with real coffee flavor.

Recipe by Patty

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Beat the shortening, brown sugar, white sugar, egg, vanilla and milk until fluffy.

  • Stir the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder and instant coffee. Add to sugar mixture and mix thoroughly.

  • Shape dough in 1 inch balls. If it's too soft, chill it for a while. Place balls 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Flatten to 1/8 inch thickness with fork or glass dipped in sugar.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees CV) for 8 to 10 minutes until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 71.4mg. Full Nutrition
