Brazilian Coffee Cookies
A gingersnap-like cookie with real coffee flavor.
I've been making these cookies for years. They work best with the flavoured powdered instant coffees. Don't cook them quite so long for a really yummy chewy cookie.Read More
This was just okay for me. I think what really turned me off was the granules of instant coffee that I'd crunch into while I was eating the cookie. If I ever make this again, I'll try a powder or I'll use fresh-brewed coffee.Read More
3/4 cup sugar total is plenty, and it definitely needs more coffee, dissolve at least 3 tablespoons instant coffee in a little hot water so it mixes in better but leave out milk then.11 minutes baked is plenty for a nice cookie. If you leave them in a ball, dip then in sugar they will crack and they are even softer.
These are excellent, the review that said they have a subtle coffee taste is correct (I used decaf Folger's, I wanted to be able to see the coffee in the cookies). I will definitely make these again, next time I might try a packet of coffee powder with the Folger's crytals. I rolled mine in regular sugar, and I didn't get the 'crackling' effect so maybe confectioner's sugar is what is needed to make these cookies 'crackle' on top.
I substituted butter for the shortening and they came out fine. I didn't have any trouble with the dough ether; they have just the right amount of coffee flavor. The texture is like a gingersnap and they go great with coffee!
I made a few adjustments in this recipe based on some other suggestions - I used freshly ground coffee (about 3-4 Tblsp) and I used 1 tsp of vanilla and about 2 tsp of coffee extract. The coffee flavor is great, the cookies cooked well and they are soft and chewy.
An easy to make cookie. Nothing over the top for me. Don't think I would make again. Kind of reminded me of a shortbread. I used instant espresso in hopes to intensfy the coffee flavor but it was still very mild. I'm glad I added a 1/2 cup of mini semi-sweet cookies.
cookies were not as strongly flavored as i had hoped they would be - still a nice, subtle suggestion of coffee. i made mine very large and very chewy rolled them in sugar before baking - perfect with a tall glass of milk.
I accidentally read the recipe wrong and put in only 2 teaspoons of coffee--Ooops! The coffee flavor wasn't as strong as I would have liked, although you could still taste it, but I think I'd like them more if the texture was different. They were somewhere between a shortbread cookie and a sugar cookie with a nice light coffee flavor (if you only use 2 teaspoons of coffee).
I absolutely loved this recipe! After reading the reviews, I added 4 tablespoons of instant coffee instead of 2, and then a few tablespoons of actual black coffee! I also rolled the balls in sugar before flattening them (instead of gently flattening them with a lightly sugared glass). You can also add chocolate chips! For coffee lovers like my friends and I, this is absolutely perfect!!
delish!!!!!! taste excellent with whipped cream!!!
These cookies just weren't what I envisioned. They were ok, but I won't be making again. I found them to be a bit bland.
These cookies were fabulous! I altered the recipe a bit to suit our tastes. I added a little butter so they wouldn't be so cakey.And then I added 3 1/2 tbsp. of fresh ground coffee instead of 2 tbsp. of instant. Yummy!
A bit of a hard cookie, but still, a very good cookie...
Wonderful cookies, taste like a cappuccino.
This is one of the most delicious cookies I've ever eaten! I used butter flavored shortening (it's what I had on hand) and dissolved the coffee powder in a little warm water (omit the milk). The batter was too loose to roll in sugar. I cooked them as balls (did not flatten) and they spread out to fabulous chewy thin cookies.
These were good, but needs a bit more instant coffee. I added about 1/3 C powdered coffee creamer and reduced the sugar a bit. I rolled them in small balls, rolled them in sugar and I didn't flatten them. I flattened one in my trial bake and liked the round one better. I was able to put about 30 on my cookie sheet. I baked them about 11 min. on an air bake cookie sheet. These were slightly dryer than I like, but where I live people like a more crunchy cookie. If I make these for myself I would reduce the time.
THESE WHERE REALLY GOOD MY MOM LOVED THEM FOR MOTHERS DAY!!!!! AND MY ENTIRE FAMILY AT LEAST HAD 5 EACH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I will definitely use again!!!
The batch I made came out salty. Next time I will omit the salt.
Excellent! I would recommend adding finely shaved chocolate chips. It really adds a lot to the flavor.
Excellent cookie. Couple things I tired and wanted to point out. First up the instant coffee powder I think should say "instant espresso" Instant Espresso is very fine like flour and mixes in very well. Regular instant coffee would be too grainy and not in powder form. To test out a few revisions I tried adding some chipped bittersweet chocolate to the batter to give them a mocha flavor. Everyone seemed to like that better. I tried semi-sweet chocolate in some and everyone felt they were too sweet. I agree with another reviewer that less sugar was much better as it is a cookie not candy. I will be making these again!
very easy to make I omited the milk and used about 5 tbsp of strong brewed coffee instead of grounds and I think next time I will add even more coffee
Too sugary tasting (but then I did use ground coffee instead). If I make these again, I'm cutting sugar in half, and another half of coffee.
Like others say, use more coffee. Made these a dozen times. Cool for 8 minutes for softer, 12 for crunchy. Easy recipe
my family loved the dough, they practically ate half the bowl just by itself, my brother, who LOVES coffee, said they taste just like a cappuccino. Next time I'll omit the milk and just dissolve the granules in hot brewed coffee, and double the instant coffee too. Overall a nice cookie.
Delicious!
Great coffee taste and oddly enough, even the kids like them. I used a very strong espresso powder so I reduced the amount slightly. I rolled them in white sugar and baked at 375. The tops "crack" while baking, just like gingersnaps.
The recipe is perfect and makes delicious coffee cookies! Thank you!
Double the coffee if you want them to have a coffee flavor and use all brown sugar instead white for softer cookies that don't turn into hockey pucks in one day. When I did that everyone loved them
Added an extra table of coffee. Dough was dry and crumbly, like pie crust before adding water. Added a couple more tables of milk. May be because of low moisture in the flour in our dry climate. Not quite what mom and I used to make 50+ years ago, but very good. I think her recipe had molasses in it. Someday I'll find that recipe box!
Chewy when hot, crispy cooled -- not too sweet and just the right amount of subtle coffee flavor. I used 2 T dark roast coffee that I ground into a powder.
The first time I made these, I didn't flatten the dough balls before baking, but instead left them round. This was to save space on my baking sheet, but they turned out nice and chewy, so I just might keep baking them that way. Best eaten while still warm...
Sincerely speaking, at first I didn't think that this recipe would work, but tried it anyway. Surprisingly, it is very good...really gives coffee aroma and taste! Coffee granules create little dark flakes in the cookies, which look attractive. My friend, whom I baked these cookies for, enjoyed them so much too.
The recipe is perfect for breakfast especially when combine with brewed coffee
great cookies i am going to be making these again
These are a long-time favorite and always get tons of compliments!
