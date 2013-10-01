Chocolate Revel Bars

This is absolutely delicious! I made these for a coworker's going away party and they were all gone by lunch time. I made them in a 9x13 pan and they turned out fine. I actually think it would be harder to do it in a flatter pan because it's difficult to spread so thin. I used rolled oats, cut the flour down to 2 cups, the sugar down to 1.5 cups and did what one of the reviewers said by putting about 1/4 cup of the condensed milk into the oatmeal mixture. For the fudge, I cut the vanilla down to 1.5 tsp. It turned out so good! For melting the chocolate, I heated the butter and the condensed milk in a pan before it boiled and poured it over the chocolate so the chocolate wouldn't burn, then added the vanilla and walnuts. The walnuts were such a good touch, without them it would have been too sweet I think. I would say I used about 5/8 of the oatmeal mixture on the bottom and 3/8 of it on top, covering most of it. They were so delicious, I couldn't stop myself from eating more than one. My thighs are going to pay for it. Next time I might use the full amount of flour or add more oats. But they were still delicious!!