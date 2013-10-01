Chocolate Revel Bars

Chewy, bar type cookies loaded with fudgy filling. A family favorite.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, beat together 1 cup butter and brown sugar until fluffy. Mix in eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla. In another bowl, combine oats, flour, baking soda, and 1 teaspoon salt; stir into butter mixture. Set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan, heat sweetened condensed milk, chocolate chips, 2 tablespoons butter, and 1/2 teaspoon salt over low heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in walnuts and 2 teaspoons vanilla.

  • Pat 2/3 of the oat mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Spread chocolate mixture evenly over the top, and dot with remaining oat mixture.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in preheated oven. Let cool on a wire rack, then cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 50.7g; fat 16g; cholesterol 43.9mg; sodium 292.9mg. Full Nutrition
