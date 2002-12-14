Grammy Burnham's Molasses Cookies
A batch of these soft cookies is always a yummy treat!
These cookies are excellent. I modified the recipe to make it a little healthier by using blackstrap molasses and 1/2 whole wheat flour, which I think also gives it a nicer texture. The dough IS sticky, though, and I think it works our much better if you chill it, roll it into balls, roll them in white sugar, then cook. They sold well at a recent work bake sale, and I got requests for the recipe.Read More
This recipe produces a nice, soft cookie with a pleasant, light molasses taste, but I didn't love it. However, it was a big hit at a holiday party I attended.Read More
These are the best molasses cookies I have ever had and believe me I have tried a lot of recipes. Easy to make and delicious.
Wonderful! I was looking for a crispy on the outside but chewy on the inside and this recipe is a keeper. I substituded butter for the shortening as I had none, the result was great I also lowered the sugar content to 1 cup, then I rolled them in icing sugar and the crackle effect is very attractive. My family loved them!
Excellent! I bake 3 times a week for my husband's crew and they loved these. Most said it was like cookies they used to eat as kids. I divided the dough in half...adding raisins to 1 half only. The other I left without raisins but rolled in powdered sugar. I did roll them in to balls then lightly flattened them on the cookie sheet for a more uniformed look. Amazing..thanks!
A wonderful, rich, dark homey cookie. It's a little hard to tell how done these are due to their brown color--so leave them in a little longer than you think you should.
Sooo yummy. I used 1 1/4 c. sugar and used the remaining to roll the dough in. I chilled the dough for about an hour and then dropped (walnut sized) into the sugar. Each batch cooked for 10 minutes, which was perfect. One note.....don't even bother eating them the first day. They are so much better after sitting overnight! Store in a large ziplock and try one the next morning....it's worth the wait! Thanks for the great recipe....it's a new favorite!
I just recieved this recipe today by email and I made them right away with my 4 year old. They were dynamite. They were crispy on the outside and chewy in the inside. Great with a cup of milk and even better when us moms or dads have a minute alone to enjoy this heavenly cookie. Thanks SOOO much for the great recipe. PS also very easy to make and clean up is a snap!
These cookies turned out really soft. I loved them! I did make mine bigger so I didn't get 3 dozen but they were great! :)
These were SO yummy! Crisp on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside with the perfect crackly top. Thank you for a great recipe!
Delicious!! A cafe by my work sells ones like this and I was looking for a recipe to make them myself. I rolled them in sugar before cooking but also sprinkled them with it after taking them out of the oven to make them look nice. A huge hit.
Oh so good. I changed it up slightly: 1 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup white butter instead of shortening (melted then room temp) 1 cup rasins, 1/2 cup chopped dates cooked 10 minutes exactly PERFECTION! And like another said, seal in air tight bag and they are even better the next day.
Refridgerate the dough then roll in sugar. Make sure you use regular molasses, not mild flavor.
If I could, I would rate these cookies a 4 and a 1/2... they are almost perfect. To some people, they would be perfect, but they were a bit sweet for me. As for everything else, the texture was great, perfect chewiness and crispiness, etc. I would maybe cut back as well on the amount of raisins because they were at times almost overwhelming. Other than that, the cookies were a great success!
My husband's favorite cookie--"just like mom used to make!" They stay soft and chewy in an air-tight container
Everyone loved these cookies! The first time I made this, I found the dough to be a bit soft, so I refrigerated it overnight. The next day, I made the dough into walnut-sized balls and rolled them in granulated sugar, as someone else suggested. Wonderful, and even better the second day!
I filled an inexpensive cookie jar with these cookies and gave it to a friend for his birthday. He said these were the best he had ever had, and he claims to be a connoisseur on molasses cookies. Very good recipe.
These cookies have become the "staple cookie" of our house. My parents especially enjoy them as both of them are unable to eat nuts or chocolate which many cookies contain, and they are always a hit around the holidays. The cake-like texture and delicate sweet-spicy flavor are the best. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Hazel!
I love to both bake and eat cookies! I was looking for a new molasses recipe and tried this one. I have to say it was NOT good. The batter was hard to work with. I tried to refrigerate it, and it still was a sticky mess. The cookies were very hard to get off the sheets, and even stuck together after cooling. I always follow a new recipe to a "t" the first time I make it, and adjust to our tastes from there. But this one doesn't need adjusting - it needs passed on! The FLAVOR was very good, if you don't mind them looking like brown blobs. Very disappointing. I also thought the raisins added NOTHING to this recipe - a good molasses cookie can stand on its own. My advice? Keep on looking, because this isn't "the one" you hope to find. Sorry Grammy - nothing personal!
Great recipe! I made them slightly bigger then the walnut. so,I had to bake them about two minutes longer. Anyway, anyone that likes a cookie with FLAVOR will LOVE this cookie! They have a great kick to them! Go Grammy!
I used this recipe last year as part of a thrice-traditional goody plate bonanza with my boyfriend. My mother loved them so much she asked for us to bake a special batch just for her! I must admit, it was JUST what I was looking for--a SOFT ginger cookie. I'm using them this year too--'specially for mom! A surefire hit every time. Kudos to you, Grammy Burnham.
The easiest and best tasting molasses cookie I ever made! Fabulous, fabulous cookies and beautiful too. I made it as written. Thanks so much for a very special old fashioned recipe. :)
Best I've made in a long time. One thing, however- 12 minutes was a bit too long, so I kept them in for 7, which was perfect! Thanks!
Day one, pretty good, but movin' slow. Day two, these babies were GONE! This is an excellent cookie, soft and chewy with good flavor. Even my two year old likes them. Thanks, Hazel!
These are YUMMMY! I only used about half the amount of oil called for and substituted applesauce for the rest. The molasses adds a great touch. Thanks for posting. These were done at my house in about 48 hours and my family membenrs aree really healthy/light eaters :)
Very nice chewy cookies
awesome! these are my favorite cookies EVER!!! they are rich, chewy, and flavorful :) the raisins add a unique contrast with the spice and sweet.
I loved these cookies, I made them for my mom because she said she hasn't had a molasses cookie since her mom used to make them. She said they were better than my grandmothers!!!
When I made a batch of these cookies the FIRST time my husband ate them all. The SECOND time he took them to work and they were gone by lunch. The THIRD time I gave them out to friends to try. Now, people are requesting them and call to see if I can get a batch to them. This is a hit every time. Thanks Hazel.
These are so freaking awesome!!! They are sooo easy to make and really taste good with 'Allspice Cream Cheese Frosting' on them. I made a batch and took to work, everyone loved them!! They are a new must-have for my cookie jar!!
These cookies have a great flavor and the dough was easy to work with if chilled. I found the texture less crispy and more chewy the following day, which is how I think molasses cookies should be.
big hit without changing a thing! Thanks for the great recipe
LOVE THIS COOKIE! Even my little daughter who is only 3 loves these. They are good with or without the raisins.
Great flavor! My father in law just loved them, and he is a molassas cookie connoisseur! Don't make them too large, however. I used a med scoop on the first batch and they spread out to the size of a saucer!
WOW! These cookies were absolutely WONDERFUL. The only reason I gave them five stars is because there was no six. I was extremely wary of making them b/c every other recipe I've tried on allrecipes has turned into a burnt offering. These didn't burn, didn't stick, didn't spread and tasted SO GOOD. I did modify the recipe slightly b/c I didn't have all the ingredients: cloves instead of allspice, oil instead of butter or margerine, and four eggs instead of six. They still turned out GREAT. My DP (Dear Pappy), who doesn't like molasses cookies, loved them. Thanks, Grammy!
These cookies were very good; I simply cut the allspice and the ginger back to .5 teaspoons. I just have a hard time getting the baking time exactly right. It seems that they always come out either half done or over done. Overall, they have a very good taste though!
YUM! I used blackstrap molasses and butter instead of shortening, and cranberries + currants instead of raisins. Next time I think I will use a touch less sugar, but maybe they will mellow out overnight.
These are the best molasses cookies I have ever tasted! For something different, try letting the dough all run together in a baking dish for a brownie-cookie. It's fantastic.
I really liked these cookies but they got stale after 1 day. i don;t know why that happened.
These were fantastic! I was looking for a recipe for a bakeoff and this is one! I modified it a little the second time and they were even better! I decreased the sugar to 3/4cup, decreased baking soda to 1/2 tsp and instead of raisins, used dried cranberry and chopped walnuts. i got 48 good sized, insanely delicious cookies.
Yummy! Just like a local bakery's,only fresher and cheaper.Thanks Hazel!
I was quite impressed with these cookies especially after the alterations i made. I tried to make them healthier and had excellent results to my suprise. I used half light margarine and half applesauce instead of the shortening. I used 2 extra large eggs and 1 egg white, 1 3/4 cup of white flour and 1 cup of whole wheat. The dough was sticky so i didnt roll it into balls i just dropped from the spoon. They came out chewy and soft and puffed up nicely in the oven! They do get fairly large in the oven so make your blobs of dough smaller than you think you should. i will make again! good low fat cookie for a craving :)
very good
These were not bad. The flavour was pleasant however I found that the cookies became dry quickly despite being kept in an air tight container. I don't think I would make these again.
I must have done something wrong, although I thought I followed the recipe exactly. Who knows, I could have missed something, I was talking on the phone while baking. My dough was runny, and when I tried to make cookies, they spread out and I couldn't get them off the pan. I decided to bake them in a pan, as someone else suggested. The turned out fabulous. This is why I am giving them a 5. By the way, I frosted them with the all spice cream cheese frosting. Heavenly is all I can say! Thanks for sharing.
Used whole grain, hand ground quinoa flour and raw sugar cane juice from Malaysia. I also used my own organic home-grown ginger and cloves, plus fair trade cruelty free baking soda. I think these changes really helped to bring out the unique flavor and wholesome taste of these cookies! Ten out of ten would recommend.
Tasty enough, but had a big problem of the dough spreading all over the cookiesheet, even after chilling the dough. I followed the recipe as is. Probably not one I will make again.
this was a good cookie and easy enough to make maybe it was my oven but the baking time is too long. If you find they get hard when storing put in microwave for 10 seconds
I loved these cookies. Molasses cookies are my dads favorite so I made them for him. Usually I do not like molasses cookies but these were really good. Or I could just be a great cook, ha ha I don't know. Ok bye, God Bless, Kristaballet4God
YUM!
Great cookie. Used butter instead of shortening and 1 egg / 2 egg whites.
Exceptionally easy to make!
really easy and supergood :) i like to make huge ones!
i added walnuts also,was a huge hit!!!
Best molasses cookies yet! Even the non-cookie lovers liked these. Thanks.
Made the recipe exactly as described. Cookies turned out moist could use a litte more molasses I think. Put cookies in plastic ziplock bag still moist. Dough was a litte sticky but was not bad to spoon on to cookie sheet. Only baked second batch for ten minutes found twelve to long.
I don't think I did anything wrong, I followed the recipe exactly as it said, very disappointed! Way too sweet, too much of "something", just not to my liking. I will not make again, as I threw out most of them.
I made these for my mother-in-law who loves molasses cookies, and she raved about them. I am more of a chocolate chip person, but I would say they were OK. I will make again for her.
These cookies are great! I had a hard time keeping my husband away from them. I added 1/2 teaspoon ginger and more cinnamon and they had just the right spice. We'll see how fresh they stay, if there's any left.
3 cookies short of 5 dozen.
These were ok....I found these to be almost missing something. I am not sure if I would make them again. But...the kids loved them, so that is the important thing!!!
Absolutely great!! My son in Florida just asked for me to make more and them to him. My husband loved them also.
I was skeptical about adding raisins to a molasses cookie, but I'm really glad I did. The combo goes great together. I used only about 1 cup of raisins, and that seemed perfect. I did use butter instead of shortening, and dark brown sugar instead of white (and reduced the amount to 1 cup). I refrigerated the dough for a couple hours, then rolled the tablespoon-sized balls in white sugar, and baked for about 13-14 minutes total. I was also surprised that there wasn't any salt in this recipe, so I did add a 1/2 tsp just for flavor. Overall, these are spicy, chewy, and perfectly sweet. Thanks for the recipe!
Made with butter, reduced sugar by 1/2 cup and did not add raisins. One of the best cookies I’ve eaten and lots of compliments
Used 1/2 butter, less sugar& part white/ whole wheat flour, touch of salt
I was so busy writing my review that I burned the last batch-and even those were delicious! I think I'll try the rolled in sugar version next time...and maybe lower the fat content by substituting applesauce for shortening-great idea!
Ok, even though I completely messed up this recipe, I added 2 cubes of butter - must have been thinking about all the xmas wrapping I had to do. They still turned out fine. I did add extra flour & spice, when I realized what I had done. I was so tired all I wanted to do was be done, and go to bed. Anyway, my husband loves them. I thought they were pretty good, all things considered.
