Grammy Burnham's Molasses Cookies

I love to both bake and eat cookies! I was looking for a new molasses recipe and tried this one. I have to say it was NOT good. The batter was hard to work with. I tried to refrigerate it, and it still was a sticky mess. The cookies were very hard to get off the sheets, and even stuck together after cooling. I always follow a new recipe to a "t" the first time I make it, and adjust to our tastes from there. But this one doesn't need adjusting - it needs passed on! The FLAVOR was very good, if you don't mind them looking like brown blobs. Very disappointing. I also thought the raisins added NOTHING to this recipe - a good molasses cookie can stand on its own. My advice? Keep on looking, because this isn't "the one" you hope to find. Sorry Grammy - nothing personal!