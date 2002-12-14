Grammy Burnham's Molasses Cookies

A batch of these soft cookies is always a yummy treat!

Recipe by Hazel Fritz

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease baking sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together shortening and sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the molasses. Combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, allspice, and ginger; blend into the molasses mixture. Stir in raisins. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in preheated oven, or until the center is set. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 43.4mg. Full Nutrition
