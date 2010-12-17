Orange Cookies III
Moist, almost cake like. Grandma used to make these for us. Depending on how
Wonderful cookies just as is. I really prefer this type of cookie made with buttermilk--and this is perfect. The dough is supposed to be like thick cake batter. I use a small (about 1/2 oz or tablespoon size) ice cream/melon scoop to handle the dough--makes perfect sized uniform cookies with a smooth top for icing. Also goes fast this way.
The batter was just like a cake mix. I added about another 3/4 cup of flour but that left the cookies tasting floury. Not sure what went wrong but the only thing that saved them was the orange cream cheese frosting I put on them.
I added extra orange juice to the frosting, and a little orange food coloring and orange extract to both the frosting and cookies, they turned out great. I also put 1 tsp baking soda in mine instead of the ½ tsp that the recipe calls for because that's what my grandma's recipe has.
My family begs me every holiday season for these cookies. The recipe is perfect as is aside from adding a little OJ to the icing so it spreads easier, plus i always add orange food coloring to make it known they are orange flavored.
