Orange Cookies III

Moist, almost cake like. Grandma used to make these for us. Depending on how

Recipe by Karen Gibson

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease or line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Beat the shortening, white sugar and eggs together until light and fluffy. Beat in the buttermilk, orange juice and grated orange zest.

  • Combine the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Stir the flour into the shortening mixture and mix until combined. Drop rounded tablespoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes. While still warm spread with orange icing.

  • To Make Orange Icing: Combine the butter or margarine, confectioners' sugar and orange juice concentrate and beat until smooth. Add more orange juice concentrate if necessary to reach the desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 37.7g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 129.8mg. Full Nutrition
