I made this recipe for St. Patrick's Day using 7 colors instead of four. I used a slightly different recipe - 1/8 tsp salt, 1/2 c butter, 3/4 tsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp almond, and I think a key is adding 1 1/2 tsps baking powder. (All other ingredients as listed, bake 8-10 min.) With this recipe the dough is ready to handle and shape without refrigeration. Once the log is formed, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for one hour, then cut the log into 1/4" slices with a sharp knife. Cut each slice in half, making perfectly shaped rainbows. (See my3 pictures.) I made a double batch. The almond flavor was delicious and everyone who tried these cookies loved them. (Which was a lot of people, since I made 9 dozen!) I was very pleasantly surprised at how well I was able to mold the dough. I was worried that I would get lumps on one side, as the photo on the recipe shows, but all 7 of my layers were perfectly smooth and did not show the seams of the colors at all. I did not pinch the layer together as the directions suggest, but gently pressed them until they didn't pull apart any more. These took several hours to put together (maybe 8 because of all the layers) but I was aware of the amount of work it would take before I started. I still give this recipe 5 stars. 108 cookies for all my time wasn't a bad return, and they were each perfectly gift-able and absolutely delicious. I intend to make them every St. Patrick's Day as a tradition for my family and friends.