White Chocolate Orange Cookies

WOW, are these good!! I absolutely love them! So good! I had a little trouble getting the orange zest, but all I had were satsumas, and I take it they're not the best to zest, lol. So I stopped after I had 1 teaspoon (that alone took over 10 minutes!) and just put 3/4 teaspoon of organic orange extract in the dough along with the zest. My bag of white chocolate chips was 12 oz. which was a little over 2 cups, but I threw them all in anyways- I loooove white chocolate. After the first batch was in the oven I remembered that some reviewers had said these cookies don't spread out at all, so I lightly flattened the rest with a fork and liked how those turned out better. These have a perfect texture- I baked for 9 minutes. I like that they don't have tons of sugar like some other recipes (although the white chocolate kind of makes up for that!). I used 1 cup whole wheat pastry flour and omitted the salt because I used salted butter. White chocolate and orange are so scrumptious together. These are sooo good and I think I might make them again for Christmas!