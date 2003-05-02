White Chocolate Orange Cookies

244 Ratings
  • 5 180
  • 4 47
  • 3 17
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These are my new personal favorites!

By Jennifer

Gallery
20 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
23 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream the butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and orange zest. Stir the flour, baking soda, and salt together; mix into the creamed mixture. Stir in the white chocolate chips and chopped walnuts. Drop tablespoonfuls of dough onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 11g; cholesterol 20.8mg; sodium 108.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022