White Chocolate Orange Cookies
These are my new personal favorites!
These are my new personal favorites!
I also left out the nuts cause I don't like them and these are wonderful. I do have a little hint...if you like your cookies soft and fluffy, I use 1/2 baking powder and 1/2 baking soda. They do not fall flat and they stay moist and chewy. They are great this way. I will always make my cookies with 1/2 soda and 1/2 powder. Try it!!!Read More
I enjoyed the flavour. I have always loved the combination of orange and chocolate but I found that there was too much flour and the presentation was not pleasing (pale)so, I will make the following changes next time. I will omit the white sugar and increase brown sugar to 1 1/2 cups, use the zest of a whole orange plus the juice of half the orange. I will cut the flour to 2 cups, add a tespoon of ginger and use semi-sweet choc. chips (personal preference). I also will baked at 375 F for 7-9 minutes for slightly crispier outer 'crust' while maintaining a chewy interior.Read More
I also left out the nuts cause I don't like them and these are wonderful. I do have a little hint...if you like your cookies soft and fluffy, I use 1/2 baking powder and 1/2 baking soda. They do not fall flat and they stay moist and chewy. They are great this way. I will always make my cookies with 1/2 soda and 1/2 powder. Try it!!!
I love this recipe! I've actually made it twice now. Both times I had a little trouble with the consistency. I ended up adding only 2 cups of flour, and even still, it was pretty dry. So, I added the juice from the orange that I had zested which I would HIGHLY recommend, because it makes the orange flavor just a little stronger, and the dough a better consistency. I also used dark chocolate chips instead of white, and I'm a huge pecan fan, so I substituted the walnuts for pecans. Defiantly a new fave. Oh ya, under bake them just a little so that they come out chewy :)
WOW, are these good!! I absolutely love them! So good! I had a little trouble getting the orange zest, but all I had were satsumas, and I take it they're not the best to zest, lol. So I stopped after I had 1 teaspoon (that alone took over 10 minutes!) and just put 3/4 teaspoon of organic orange extract in the dough along with the zest. My bag of white chocolate chips was 12 oz. which was a little over 2 cups, but I threw them all in anyways- I loooove white chocolate. After the first batch was in the oven I remembered that some reviewers had said these cookies don't spread out at all, so I lightly flattened the rest with a fork and liked how those turned out better. These have a perfect texture- I baked for 9 minutes. I like that they don't have tons of sugar like some other recipes (although the white chocolate kind of makes up for that!). I used 1 cup whole wheat pastry flour and omitted the salt because I used salted butter. White chocolate and orange are so scrumptious together. These are sooo good and I think I might make them again for Christmas!
During the Christmas holidays I was persuaded to try this recipe by the enthusiastic reviews of my Cooking Friends--What A Dish!, Cookin'Mama, LadyJayPee, IMVintage, and Tunisianswife, and I'm so glad I did--my family loved it. I used a combo of semi-sweet and the semi-sweet/white chocolate swirl chips and finely chopped pecans. I also used 1/2 teaspoon orange extract, but I did not add orange zest (not a big fan!), and I added 1 teaspoon vanilla. The first time I made them, I used all butter, and the second time I used part butter/part shortening. I personally like the combo of butter and shortening in a cookie because I think shortening adds a little crispness. Great versatile recipe--on my keeper list!
These are wonderful with the delicate orange flavor. I made a few changes per other members advice. I like my cookies thick, soft, and chewy, so I used 1/2 tsp each baking soda and powder, made sure my butter was room temp, and packed the flour into the measuring cups. The latter ensures a slightly firmer dough that doesn't spread in the oven. And I did use only one cup chips...that was plenty for this small batch of cookies. (I got two dozen generously sized cookies.)
I enjoyed the flavour. I have always loved the combination of orange and chocolate but I found that there was too much flour and the presentation was not pleasing (pale)so, I will make the following changes next time. I will omit the white sugar and increase brown sugar to 1 1/2 cups, use the zest of a whole orange plus the juice of half the orange. I will cut the flour to 2 cups, add a tespoon of ginger and use semi-sweet choc. chips (personal preference). I also will baked at 375 F for 7-9 minutes for slightly crispier outer 'crust' while maintaining a chewy interior.
If the cookie dough is any indication of how the finished product will turn out, I immediately knew these were going to be fantastic! Perfection in a cookie! I'm picky about the texture of cookies, and these delivered exactly what I was looking for. Some subtle changes I took with the recipe: added 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp baking soda, as I prefer a puffier, cake-like cookie. I added 3/4 tsp vanilla and more than a tablespoon of the grated orange zest. I added fewer chips than called for due to personal preference. Not too sweet, chewy on the outside, soft in the middle.... absolutely delicious. 3 1/2 year-old daughter (who helped me make these), and the hubby, could barely wait for these to cool before diving in! Next time, I will double, or even triple the recipe, as these cookies are impossible to resist. Thank you VERY much, Jennifer!
these cookies were easy to put together and were very flavorful. My entire family of nine loved them. My only suggestion would be to scale back on the white chocolate chips to half the amount called for. So rich! I used butter flavored crisco instead of butter. They were soft, chewy, and gone in less than a few hours.
Very good, but I made the mistake of using orange peel spice instead of fresh orange peel/zest. The orange taste was kind of funky. I did add 1/4 tsp. orange extract, and would do that again. I will definitely try this recipe again, but use fresh orange peel. Thanks for the recipe!
My girls made these. A bit of an event as my oldest doesn't do cooking. I just hovered in the background giving advice mainly on how to get the zest off an orange. They used about one and a half tbsp of zest as my youngest got a bit over enthusiastic and only a cup of white chocolate chips even they thought more would have been too much. They also left out the nuts as neither of them really like them. These were the best I'm not a cookie lover I normally just have one to see what they're like but I can't get enough of these. My girls say they'll be making them again next week. Thanks so much.
I used TANG instead of orange zest. Tasted great!
Very good! I left the walnuts out because my granddaughter doesn't like them but I think they would be GREAT with them. I used the zest from a whole medium orange and think I'll use two next time for more orange flavor. I also think I'll try them with half or even all chocolate chips. I really like the combination of orange and chocolate. Thanks for sharing a great recipe!
These were good! Like Cookin'mama, I used King Arthur White Whole Wheat Flour with good results. I also added 1 tsp vanilla. And like What a Dish!, I added pure orange extract (1/2 tsp). I also used the zest from two satsuma oranges. I divided the dough in half and used white chocolate chips (real ones) in half and mini-semisweet chocolate chips in the other, & used only half the amount of each (1/2c each). Both were delish. Thanks for the great cookie recipe, Jennifer!
These were AMAZING. I made a few changes. I had no butter, so I used 1/2 c Crisco shortening and 2 T extra virgin coconut oil to add some crispness. Added a couple of capfuls of butter flavoring. I used 1/2 t each baking soda and powder, and added 2 little packets of True Orange, about 1/2 t of organic orange extract, and the zest of 2 small oranges for the orange flavoring. Whipped the shortening/oil/egg/sugars for about ten minutes. Decreased the nuts to 1/2 cup and the white chocolate chips to 1 cup. I then added some more True Orange to a bit of sugar, wet the bottom of a glass, and pressed down on the cookies before baking, giving them a lovely orange-sugared topping. Baked for about 11 minutes. It made 42 cookies at about 120 calories apiece, for those who count calories. They were INSANELY good!!!!! I cannot tell you how amazing these cookies were!
I just finished baking these delicious cookies. After reading most of the comments, I decided to follow the recipe as is and taste after mixing them up. For my taste I added the zest plus 1 t. orange extract and about 3 T orange juice. As one viewer stated the dough was a bit dry and the juice made the difference and enhanced the flavor. I have a convection oven so I baked these at 325 degrees for 10 or 11 minutes. They turned out perfect! Thanks for sharing such great recipe!
They are really good cookies,my daughter loved them so much!! :)
SO GOOD!!! I used pecans instead of walnuts, as that's what I had on hand. I also did the half butter, half butter flavored shortening (I do this for all of my cookies, b/c I think it gives a better texture).
This recipe was recommended to me by another AR member and very good friend, Kez, and I'm so glad I tried them. I didn't mess with the recipe at all and they came out great! These were a big hit when I took them into work along with some other baked goods. Thank you so much for the recipe, Jennifer.
This is one awesome cookie! I did not deviate from the recipe at all and it was perfect. The buttery, orange flavor was point on and the walnuts gave it that extra oomphf! Warning: highly addictive!!!
These are delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out wonderful. I used fresh orange zest (the zest of one large orange), which turned out to be a little more than one tablespoon. The orange flavor is wonderful with the white chocolate. Highly recommend this cookie recipe for something elegant and melt-in-your-mouth.
I made these cookies as part of my annual Christmas cookie baking and loved them. I used the zest from a fresh orange which is a definite must. I then changed the recipe a bit by reducing the white chips to 1 cup, reducing the walnuts to 3/4 of a cup and added a 3/4 cup of dried cranberries. They were a huge hit and I've had several requests for the recipe. They are now a part of my annual Christmas cookie line-up.
Very good cookie, although a little bit too sweet for me! Everyone loved these! Will make this again.
Perfectly pretty, wonderfully delicious! I loved the orange undertones of the cookie - I don't think it's intended to be the prominent flavor, though, if you're a huge fan of the orange/choc combo, you could consider adding orange extract. BUT I wouldn't. :) I used macademia nuts, as I had them and thought they'd work very well with this recipe. A great new go-to recipe. What a gem!
These were very tasty! I loved the orange flavor.
My new favorite cookie; and translates beautifully to low carb subbing almond flour and coconut flour plus one tsp xanthum gum for all purpose flour and erythritol plus 1tsp liquid stevia for sugars. I also include orange zest and a bit of orange extract. Last night I threw in some craisins which I will do from now on...outstanding!
This is an awesome cookie!! The only thing I would change in the recipe is changing the orange zest to orange extract. I was able to taste the orange flavor more.
OMG Yum!! I did add 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder, and the juice of the orange I zested. nom nom nom.
These aren't as yummy as I hoped they would be.
Followed the recipe, but did add 1/2 tsp of orange extract to get a little bit more of the orange flavor. I used a tablespoon cookie scoop, so they baked up all the same size. This recipe produced delicious, very moist cookies that baked up beautifully.
Who would have thought that orange and white chocolate would be such a good combination? This recipe delivered scrumptious cookies to the table. I received praise from all around for them. The orange taste/flavor was apparently just enough to be enjoyable and not overwhelming. Since I'm not a fan of nuts, I omitted that, which turned out to be a good thing since the amount of white chocolate chips was excessive already. Using less would be perfectly fine, especially for those who don't need that much sweetness. Perhaps cutting back on the butter would also be good since the dough was excessively greasy. Overall, this was a very simple recipe that yielded a delectable treat!
These were great! I made these w/o the nuts and went a little less then 2 cups on the white chocolate chips. Great flavor and texture. A recipe that I will come back to again!
Fantastic! They are my new favorite cookies, I did change it slightly. I didn't add the walnuts, I added 1 c. of white chocolate chips and 1 c. of dried cranberries.
Delicious and pretty easy to make! My whole family loved them.
My fiancé is actually the one who chose the recipe as I was browsing through the site. I printed it out, but I was hesitate to make it because it uses orange zest and I've never used it before. But he's been asking me when I was going to make it I decided to surprise him today when he got home. I was really surpised when I tasted them--they are SO good! The orange flavor is the perfect balance to the white chocolate chips. My fiancé loves them and we almost spoiled our dinner because we couldn't stop eating them. (: he is taking the rest to work with him to munch on. I am writing this reviews for others of you who may be hesitating about making this recipe. Try it, you won't regret it! Defintely a new favorite, will make again and again. Thanks for sharing!
I have been making these for the last 5 years and they are awesome! The only change I make is instead of orange zest I use a TBSP of orange extract. Delicious!!!!
Im giving these five stars because if I had followed the original recipe, thats what they would have been. I followed other reviewers advice and added the juice from the orange. While this did make the orange flavor stronger, this morning the cookies are a little too moisy- like falling apart. Next time I might locate some orange extract and add that in addition to the zest. I did add 1/2 t vanilla for another layer of flavor and I would keep this addition. Overall, a really teriffic cookie! Can wait to make them again and follow the directions. :)
These are awesome! We devoured the first batch and had to make a second. We arente a big nut family so we substituted craisins for the nuts!
If there is a cookie hall of fame, this one should be in it. For a more intense orange flavor, added 2 Tbsp. orange juice concentrate. Based on reviewer’s comments, used 1/2 tsp. each baking soda and powder rather than 3/4 tsp. baking soda, and added a little more brown sugar than white. Fantastic cookies.
I combined a bunch of the suggestions and added my own twist and ended up with an orange-white chocolate pecan sandy. I used half powder/half soda; packed the flour; used butter crisco; added both orange and vanilla extract; added the juice from the orange I zested; used pecans; and cut the chips in half. What I did differently: I refrigerated the dough for a while, rolled it into balls, rolled them in sugar, and flattened them before baking. Mine took about 10-11 minutes to bake. I melted the other cup of white chocolate chips, added orange zest, and vanilla and orange extract and drizzled it over the cookies. I'm really happy with the results. I think packing the flour allowed me to add the extra orange juice and not have the dough get runny. The final result tastes like a very orange pecan sandy with white chocolate chips and the chocolate drizzle has a subtle orange and vanilla flavor to it as well. As a quick note, after refrigerating and because of the flour my dough was slightly crumbly, but working it into balls in my hands solved that problem. I normally don't like cookies that are not super moist and chewy, but these are wonderful.
Am out of words! these are amaaazing cookies with the perfect orange zest flavour! WOW
These are yummy! I didn't change anything really. I was short a Tb of butter and added a Tbsp or 2 of water to help the batter soften a little after mixing. The hint of orange was delicious and perfectly matched with the white chocolate chips and walnuts. I did half the chocolate chips and this still seemed a lot for this recipe. I would repeat based on the feedback I got from those that finished at work (:
these cookies were moist and delicious! after zesting the orange, i squeezed the majority of the juice into the dough. what a great flavor combination. normally i hate citrus in baking, but my whole family loved these cookies.
Wow, these are excellent. A few of my husband's friends got ahold of these and they went nuts for them, which surprised me because I didn't think they'd go for the orange/white chocolate combo. I did increase the oranze zest by 1/2 a teaspoon or so; that made the orange flavor really stand out nicely. I didn't have walnuts so I used pecans. These would be a great addition to a holiday cookie tray. Thanks :)
Absolutely Delicious!!They disappeared almost as fast as they came out of the oven. My non-sweet-eating son ate several.
Very nice, subtle orange flavor. I only had 1 cup of white chips but next time I'll use about 1 1/2 cups to make them just a bit sweeter. I also think I'll use 1/2 butter & 1/2 shortening next time and see if they keep their shape a bit better. Mine spread pretty bad and I'd like mine to look like that picture on the recipe!
These were awesome! I tried zest this time but would like to try the orange
I do not like orange zest so I used 3 tsp of orange extract (I really wanted to taste the flavor) and I melted the butter before creaming it with the sugars. That's just a technique that I prefer. I also used both baking soda and powder for a fluffier cookie. Again just another technique I prefer. The dough is amazing, and these are some really yummy cookies! I will be making them again and again. The only downfall to this recipe is that it only made about 4 dozen and I'm sure I could've eaten MANY more! :) Oh yes, I also left out the nuts because I don't like them in cookies. :)
Orange and chocolate together.. what a combination!! These were utterly delicious. I Loved them, my family loved them. We love the orange flavor so I did not measure the zest.. I just zested a whole orange in there. They smell heavenly. New favorite!!
i didn't have orange zest, so instead i used orange extract! They turned out fantastic!!
These were really delicious. I was surprised at how well the orange flavor came through with just the zest. I left out the nuts so the kids could take them to school (due to allergies at school), but I can't wait to try making them with the nuts in!
Very unique and flavorful cookie. This has ALOT of white chocolate chips in it. I might reduce the amount to 1 1/2 cups next time. The orange taste is unexpected and fabulous.
Sooo dissapointed... I googled this recipe and chose to ignore what I found and use allrecipes because thats what I use so often.. Im now wishing I would have used something else... the cookies were dry and didnt spread out at all... they were like little golf balls... wont be making again....
i love this cookies because they are not too sweet like most of the white chocolate cookies .
Love these!
My new favorite cookie! I read previous reviews and made the following modifications: reduced flour to 2 cups, used 1/2 tsp baking soda and 1/4 tsp baking powder, used the zest of one medium orange (about 2 tbsp instead of 1 tbsp) and squeezed the juice from the orange in the the wet mixture and mixed before adding dry ingredients. I also cooked the cookies for 14 minutes. They came out a bit crisp with a nice orange scent and flavor.
So yummy!!! Will definately be making them again- LOTS!
my batch turned out great but cookies hardened dramatically. Don't know what would fix that.
These cookies were absolutely wonderful! My children loved them and I can't wait to make more! A must to bake!
What a great cookie! Very easy to prepare. They were very refreshing with the citrus flavor and would make a great spring dessert. I shared them with the girls at the office and everyone loved them.
I bake cookies for our restaurant, and every Christmas I make up a lot of trays with a wide variety of cookies. This is one recipe that I make sure each tray contains. It has also become a favorite with my family.
I have been making this cookie for the last several years with Vanilla Chips (the recipe is on the back of the Ghiardelli Vanilla Chip bag, called Citrus Bursts), everybody who tries them loves them.
These were interesting. Good but a little odd. Batter was very thick - I added about 2-3 tablespoons of vegetable oil. They don't spread much at all when they cook but they do flatten out a little. I would've called them 'orange creamsicle cookies'. My husband said would've been better with regular chocolate instead of white chocolate. My son liked them. Not sure I'd make these again...
Very unique and flavorful cookie. This has ALOT of white chocolate chips in it. I might reduce the amount to 1 1/2 cups next time. The orange taste is unexpected and fabulous.
These were very well recieved at work. I used semi-sweet mini chips and left out the nuts.
YUM! I increased the orange zest to 2 Tbs and did what other reviewers said with half baking soda and half baking powder. 10 minutes in the oven. They were bomb! Thanks for the recipe!
These are delicious! The light citrus taste really matched well with the white chocolate. I reduced the white chocolate chips to 1 cup and increased the fresh orange zest to at least 1.5 tablespoons (I just used the zest of one medium orange) and they came out perfect. You really have to use fresh orange zest for the best taste. Next time I'll try it with butterscotch chips.
I tried these cookies for the first time this year as part of our holiday cookies. They were easy, quick, and delicious. I made them with the white chocolate chips (used the whole bag) and also used 1 tsp of orange extract. YUM!
These went over really well at my club meeting and then at my husband's work (although one of my husband's co-workers said they were just awful - after the 5th one he started to feel sick! ha ha!!!). I omitted the walnuts (don't like nuts in cookies) and I substituted orange extract for the peel/zest. They were a nice change and not dry at all. :) I only gave them 4 stars instead of 5 because I have had problems with them crumbling. Anyone else have this problem?
Nice twist on the standard "chip" cookie! I made them with less sugar, as white chocolate is so sweet to begin with and I really wanted the orange zest to shine. Also, I made them bite-sized ~ they are the perfect cookie to have with tea. Delicious!
they were amazing!! I used cutie oranges and added the juice in with them, I found that with the juice, I added alittle more flour, about 1/4 cup more! I will definintly make these again!
I thought it was odd that vanilla was not one of the ingredients. I looked at the other reviews and saw a pattern of "dry cookies" comments. So I added a tiny bit of juice into the orange zest as recommended, and I also added a teaspoon of vanilla. I still used the amount of flour called for in the recipe. (I also substituted pecan pieces for walnuts). The cookies came out great and were not dry. I will definitely make these again!
I have never reviewed a recipe and I cook from web recipe sites 100% of the time. These cookies are incredible. These will replace the chocolate chip cookie in my house! I followed the recipe to the T and I made sure that the orange zest was packed in my tablespoon because I love the flavor of orange in baking and cooking! Yummy Yummy!
YUMMY!!! A different twist on chocolate chip cookies! I made them without nuts, because I don't like nuts, they were awesome! I would like to experiment with Cocoa in this recipie too.
My son came over and stuck his hand in the cookie jar, took one bite and said, GREAT cookie mom! Tastes like biscotti! I thought they had a biscotti taste an texture as well. I used a fully packed Tbsp. of orange zest along with 1 1/2 tsp. orange flavoring, omitted the walnuts and added about a cup of crasins with only a cup of white chocolate chips. I used only a scant 1/2 cup of white and a scant 1/2 cup of brown sugar and liked that these cookies were not overly sweet. I did also add about a 1/4 cup more flour to make the dough the consistency of chocolate chip cookies. And instead of 3/4 tsp. baking soda, I added 1/2 tsp. baking soda and 1/4 tsp. baking powder. The cookies didn't spread much so I flattened them out "slighlty". I made nice lage cookies and baked them for 15 minutes. They were not at all dry, but had a biscotti texture and taste to them. They were gone in a day and I am now making another batch. My son asked me to give the recipe to his wife, so I went out and bought her a citrus zester and attached the recipe. Great gift! Thanks for the recipe!
I made as told except adding a little more orange zest then fold into the flour mixture and letting it sit for a bit to spread its flavor. I also use 1/2 soda and 1/2 powder for fluffy cookies and they turned out wonderful. Will try with Lemon zest this summer time. Thanks again.
Excellent. I zested a whole orange and ended up with more than the recipe called for, but went ahead and threw it in. I doubled the recipe but left out the nuts and left the amount of chips as-is. Other than that, I didn't make any changes and everything turned out perfectly. Curiously for me, my cookies did spread -- quite a bit -- but stayed soft as long as I pulled them out just as the edges were starting to brown. A rather grown-up cookie, this one made people roll their eyes back into their head!
These cookies are fantastic. I added one table spoon of orange since I like big bold flavors and I zested one large orange. It tastes like a creamsicle.
What a refreshingly delicious cookie! I think I'll try it with dark chocolate chips but I may have to increase the orange zest since the dark chocolate is a heavier flavor than the white. These are my new favorite cookies!
Delicious! My husband was not sure about the orange, but he loved the final product! Big hit in this house; I will definitely make these again. I did not have walnuts so used chopped pecans instead. I also think they would be good w/cranberries added.
easy and yummy! my husband loves the combination of chocolate and orange so when I looked for a dessert that had this combo i gave it a try-awesome! highly recommend.
interesting blend of flavors..husband loved them!
I added three drops of orange oil to enhance the zest, gave cookies a great orange flavor. I didn't realize I was low on white chips -- used one cup whitel, one cup chocolate. I am a person that doesn't really like white chocolate, but in this recipe, I belive they fit the application better than regular choc. chips. More subtle flavor with the orange with the white chips. People liked them, but agreed they would be better with all white chips.
Excellent cookie. Very tasty. I too cut the chips back to one cup and there were still plenty in the batch of cookies.
These were great! I actually found them on a blog first called Orange Creamsicle cookies. The are really easy. You just need to make sure that you don't put too much flour because the don't last as long and they are more like a compact biscuit. I also waited till the end to put the orange zest in, and i did not put nuts in. I don't know why the pictures all look like that because my cookies looked way brighter and better. I guess I will have to submit my own picture or something.
I liked the combination of flavors in this cookie. The only complaint I have is that the cookies didn't stay soft for long enough, but then I am in a college apartment and they don't disappear as fast as they would with my family :)
These are very good cookies.I used only 1 cup of white choc.chips plus 1/2 cup mini.semi sweet choc. chips.I omited the nuts and added 1/2 cup toffee bits.I also added 1/4 teas.orange oil,which really gave them a nice orange taste.
Excellent cookies. They don't spread out when baking so you need to kind of press them down a bit. I didn't have walnuts on hand so I used almond slices. The only thing negative (and this is a slight negative due to personal taste) is that the white chocolate was a too sweet for my taste. Next time I will put less chips in and probably use the mini size ones since I make my cookies more on the small side. Also, I like the orange flavor a lot so I will add more orange zest into the dough.
These were okay, but I doubt if I will make them again. Followed the recipe.
These were tasty and very sweet. I think that next time, I may just add half the amount of white chocolate chips so that more orange flavor comes through and they aren't so sweet (but that is just personal preference). These were easty to make, too.
Interesting orange flavor. I think I would use macadamia nuts instead of walnuts.
Usually I am happy with just a tiny sample of the cookies that I bake, but not this one; I love the delicate orange flavor of this cookie. I used King Arthur organic white whole wheat flour (nobody had a clue!), milk chocolate chips, and flattened each cookie before I baked them. Fabulous!
Yum!! I don't even like white chocolate, but I LOVED these cookies!! Everyone who tried them, inlcuding my 1-year-old daughter and her grandpa liked them too!
I personally like more orange flavor so next time I will add extra (I did add 1tsp of extract in addition to the zest). I also used 1/2 butter flavored shortening 1/2 butter. I made 1/2 the batch with nuts and half without. Good both ways.
Can't go wrong with a little citrus kick in your cookies.
These are EXCELLENT!! Wow, I loved this recipe! I had some leftover white chocolate chips from Christmas time (the red & green swirly ones) and was looking for a cookie recipe to use them in. So glad I chose this one. I didn't have an entire T of orange zest, so I added a little bit of orange extract (didn't measure as I accidently spilled into the dough). I will DEFINITELY be making these again. The orange flavor with the sweetness of the white chips is so complimentary.
This is one of my favorite cookie recipes. I have had this exact recipe for quite some time now, and everyone loves it. The only changes that I make in my recipe are as follows: Instead of orange zest I used grated orange peel (bought in a jar like regular spices). I use 2-3 teaspoons instead of just one. The orange flavor is quite a treat. I also use a whole 12-ounce package of white chocolate chips. As with all my cookies that I bake, I like them soft. To do this I usually take 45-60 seconds off of the bake time and let them cool on racks. This allows the cookies to harden, but not too hard. They are still soft enough to seem fresh from the oven.
I love a fruity flavoered cookie and white chocolate chips so this was right up my alley and not a bit disapointing. i will do these again for sure.
I just got done making these for Christmas, and we love them! My family isn't crazy about walnuts so I used dried cranberries and WOW! The 3 flavors play so well with each other. This will be traditional cookie for sure.
A delighful combination of orange and white chocolate. I skipped the nuts as we are not fond of them in cookies.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections