Potato Chip Cookies IV

This recipe uses "lite" potato chips which makes this version of the Potato Chip Cookie much less oily.

Recipe by Juanita

Recipe Summary

Servings:
60
Yield:
3 -5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream the shortening and the sugar together until light. Stir in the vanilla and the flour then carefully fold in the potato chips.

  • Drop by spoonfuls onto an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 to 18 minutes or until just golden brown, do not over bake. Sprinkle warm cookies with confectioners' sugar and remove to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 4.1g; sodium 9.3mg. Full Nutrition
