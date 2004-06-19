Potato Chip Cookies IV
This recipe uses "lite" potato chips which makes this version of the Potato Chip Cookie much less oily.
This recipe is very good..has good texture and flavor with low calories, cabrs and zero cholesterol.
I liked these alot, they came out crispy and kept real well in a plastic bag. I loved the sweet/salt flavor.
In the second instruction it says cream shortening and sugar. There's no shortening, it's oil. I thought they were a little oily. I didn't love them. I don't think I'll make these again. They weren't terrible though.
The dough for these cookies was REALLY runny... had to add flour. The taste is not good with oil, if I'm going to make potato chip cookies, it's not going to be health food, so might as well use butter, like all the other recipes do.
Do NOT use oil. Use 1 full stick of vegetable shortening. Heavenly good, they taste better the next day...after the shortening has had a time to fully cool and firm up.
