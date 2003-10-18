Chow Mein Clusters

This recipe is incredibly versatile. In addition to making them as the recipe states I have also made them with chocolate chips peanut butter chips raisins and mini marshmallows. But my most favorite of all these combinations is the one with raisins honey roasted peanuts and cappucino chips. Yum! Thanks Becca!
Who would guess this would make something so yummy? I frequently have trouble getting butterscotch chips to melt smoothly. For some reason they like to turn into a lumpy mess so I usually add a tablespoon of shortening to the chips to help them stay smooth (butter won't work the water in it just adds to the problem!).
THIS IS IT!:) My Grandma made cookies that we all called Noodle Cookies. She is no longer with us and I've been searching for the exact recipe she used. This is it! The only butterscotch chips that work well are Nestles. If you use an off brand it doesn't melt well. Also I'd like to add that I put my chips in the micro to melt. Much easier then a double boiler.
It is a good recipe but instead of using peanuts and butterscotch chips use marshmallows and peanut butter mix it up with your noodles and you have a great no bake treat!
Super easy and yummy. I took the advise to microwave the chips on the "defrost" function rather than use a double broiler. I have a Whirlpool Gold and I selected Defrost Fish and.5 pounds (or pressed 5 on the keypad) and it worked great. I forgot to stir during the heating too. My batch produced about 28 cookies. Thanks for the recipe!
I REMEMBER MY MOTHER MAKING SOMETHING VERY CLOSE TO THIS ONLY WITH DARK CHOCOLATE. WHAT A GREAT CHILDHOOD MEMORY. THANKS FOR TAKING BE BACK TO THE GOOD OLD DAYS. NOW I CAN PASS IT ON TO MY KIDS
When I first read the ingredients to this recipe I couldn't imagine it tasting good. Was I wrong! It's quick easy and tastes good. However I did not use a double-boiler. I just melted the butterscotch chips in a saucepan on low heat which seemed to work fine. I'll definately add this one to my recipe box.
Excellent and easy recipe for satisfying that sweet tooth! For chips used 1/2 butterscotch chips and 1/2 white chocolate. Also added bits of cashews to the peanuts. Tip for first time makers (like me): Definitely use a double broiler. After mixing it all together keep the heat on low and spoon from bottom where the mixture is warm. Makes it much easier to form the drops.
I loved these when I was a little kid but have never been able to find the recipe for them because I didn't know what they were called. Thank goodness for this site! I made these yesterday and they were perfect - absolutely delicious! I omitted the nuts and made half with butterscotch morsels and the other half with chocolate chips (which is how I remember them from years ago). Both were superb!