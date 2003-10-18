Chow Mein Clusters

Rating: 4.57 stars
89 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 58
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Quick and easy, no-bake drop cookies.

By Becca Jones

prep:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a double boiler over simmering water, melt the butterscotch morsels, stirring frequently until smooth. Remove from heat, and stir in the chow mien noodles and peanuts.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto waxed paper. Refrigerate until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 8.2g; sodium 81.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (89)

Most helpful positive review

MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 4 stars
10/18/2003
This recipe is incredibly versatile. In addition to making them as the recipe states I have also made them with chocolate chips peanut butter chips raisins and mini marshmallows. But my most favorite of all these combinations is the one with raisins honey roasted peanuts and cappucino chips. Yum! Thanks Becca! Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

SMILE4ME74000
Rating: 3 stars
03/24/2005
It is a good recipe but instead of using peanuts and butterscotch chips use marshmallows and peanut butter mix it up with your noodles and you have a great no bake treat! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Reviews:
chellebelle
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2004
Who would guess this would make something so yummy? I frequently have trouble getting butterscotch chips to melt smoothly. For some reason they like to turn into a lumpy mess so I usually add a tablespoon of shortening to the chips to help them stay smooth (butter won't work the water in it just adds to the problem!). Read More
Helpful
(26)
BabaEva
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2005
THIS IS IT!:) My Grandma made cookies that we all called Noodle Cookies. She is no longer with us and I've been searching for the exact recipe she used. This is it! The only butterscotch chips that work well are Nestles. If you use an off brand it doesn't melt well. Also I'd like to add that I put my chips in the micro to melt. Much easier then a double boiler. Read More
Helpful
(23)
KLBUMB
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2004
Super easy and yummy. I took the advise to microwave the chips on the "defrost" function rather than use a double broiler. I have a Whirlpool Gold and I selected Defrost Fish and.5 pounds (or pressed 5 on the keypad) and it worked great. I forgot to stir during the heating too. My batch produced about 28 cookies. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)
CLOVERDALE1
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2004
I REMEMBER MY MOTHER MAKING SOMETHING VERY CLOSE TO THIS ONLY WITH DARK CHOCOLATE. WHAT A GREAT CHILDHOOD MEMORY. THANKS FOR TAKING BE BACK TO THE GOOD OLD DAYS. NOW I CAN PASS IT ON TO MY KIDS Read More
Helpful
(9)
ttmjfran
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2003
When I first read the ingredients to this recipe I couldn't imagine it tasting good. Was I wrong! It's quick easy and tastes good. However I did not use a double-boiler. I just melted the butterscotch chips in a saucepan on low heat which seemed to work fine. I'll definately add this one to my recipe box. Read More
Helpful
(8)
AVOCET
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2003
Excellent and easy recipe for satisfying that sweet tooth! For chips used 1/2 butterscotch chips and 1/2 white chocolate. Also added bits of cashews to the peanuts. Tip for first time makers (like me): Definitely use a double broiler. After mixing it all together keep the heat on low and spoon from bottom where the mixture is warm. Makes it much easier to form the drops. Read More
Helpful
(8)
L. Zaj
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2006
I loved these when I was a little kid but have never been able to find the recipe for them because I didn't know what they were called. Thank goodness for this site! I made these yesterday and they were perfect - absolutely delicious! I omitted the nuts and made half with butterscotch morsels and the other half with chocolate chips (which is how I remember them from years ago). Both were superb! Read More
Helpful
(7)
