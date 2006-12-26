Chocolate Kiss Cookies

I thought these were very good. I used my food chopper to finely chop the walnuts, which made them the perfect size (almost a mince). My only problem, which was easily fixed, is that i have a tendency to make BIG cookies. I found after my first batch that I used too much dough around the kiss, resulting in a palm size flat cookie with a hump in the middle. After that I used just enough to cover the candy and they then came out like the picture. This is a crisp cookie--not chewy at all, and not too sweet. the candy inside is a great balance for flavors. Edit,one year later: I just made these again for Christmas adn they turned out even better than last year! I followed the recipe EXACTLY as it was written. Last year I subbed butter for margarine, and I think that was a mistake! These cookies help their shape and barely spread at all using the margarine. My hubby calls me a "butter snob" because that is usually the only thing I buy. I'm not even sure what made me change my mind and get margarine this year, but it was definitely worth it! I'll be using margarine in these form now on!

Read More