Chocolate Kiss Cookies
Chocolate kiss filled cookies. A wonderful chocolate treat.
Chocolate kiss filled cookies. A wonderful chocolate treat.
I thought these were very good. I used my food chopper to finely chop the walnuts, which made them the perfect size (almost a mince). My only problem, which was easily fixed, is that i have a tendency to make BIG cookies. I found after my first batch that I used too much dough around the kiss, resulting in a palm size flat cookie with a hump in the middle. After that I used just enough to cover the candy and they then came out like the picture. This is a crisp cookie--not chewy at all, and not too sweet. the candy inside is a great balance for flavors. Edit,one year later: I just made these again for Christmas adn they turned out even better than last year! I followed the recipe EXACTLY as it was written. Last year I subbed butter for margarine, and I think that was a mistake! These cookies help their shape and barely spread at all using the margarine. My hubby calls me a "butter snob" because that is usually the only thing I buy. I'm not even sure what made me change my mind and get margarine this year, but it was definitely worth it! I'll be using margarine in these form now on!Read More
Not as tasty as I would have expected. It was missing something. Also, found the dough to be really dry and crumbled when wrapping around the chocolate kiss.Read More
I thought these were very good. I used my food chopper to finely chop the walnuts, which made them the perfect size (almost a mince). My only problem, which was easily fixed, is that i have a tendency to make BIG cookies. I found after my first batch that I used too much dough around the kiss, resulting in a palm size flat cookie with a hump in the middle. After that I used just enough to cover the candy and they then came out like the picture. This is a crisp cookie--not chewy at all, and not too sweet. the candy inside is a great balance for flavors. Edit,one year later: I just made these again for Christmas adn they turned out even better than last year! I followed the recipe EXACTLY as it was written. Last year I subbed butter for margarine, and I think that was a mistake! These cookies help their shape and barely spread at all using the margarine. My hubby calls me a "butter snob" because that is usually the only thing I buy. I'm not even sure what made me change my mind and get margarine this year, but it was definitely worth it! I'll be using margarine in these form now on!
Besides the two hour wait period, it was very quick. I did, however, had to add about 1/4 cup of milk to the dough because it was a bit dry. They were very good and easy for anyone to make. Just don't be fooled if they don't looked completely cooked as I almost was. 15 minutes is fine.
Not as tasty as I would have expected. It was missing something. Also, found the dough to be really dry and crumbled when wrapping around the chocolate kiss.
My only problem with these was there wasn't enough of them! They are wonderful, I am making my 2nd batch today, only more of them. I did not roll in the icing sugar, instead just popped a little piece of marachino cherry in the top while still warm, and they were quite pretty and festive. I also used pecans instead of walnuts (don't like walnuts), and they were just dee-lish!!
This is a great recipe!! They look and taste great!! Would't change a thing. You could even use red and green sugar to roll them in to make them seasonal.
Amazing! I made this and eveyone at work raved. Will include in my holiday plates as gifts. I loved the hershey's kisses w/ almonds and the hugs for the middle. Did not change recipe at all except for used butter.
these have been a holiday staple in my house as long as i can remember. my mom makes them every year. its a very dry dough and is supposed to be that way. Little tip... Dont over cook them. these cookies are not meant to be "golden brown"
These came out great. A little TOO rich/ greasy for my liking but everyone else adored them. I used almond bits in stead of walnuts. They tasted great with the kiss inside!
they came out awsome, perfect shape and flavor! I used "hugs" instead of chocolate kisses, the combination with the cookie dough is perfect. At first after the time asked you think that they are not done, but they are! you just have to take them of the oven and let them sit for 5 to 10 min then they are prefect!!!
If your a chocolate lover like I am, then these cookies are for you. These cookies are very delicious and easy to prepare.-- Velma Elaine
Absolutely Delish! I didn't have any margarine so i substituted with butter and it turned out fine. These cookies remind me of the Russian Tea Cake cookies that I love so much only they have a little surprise in the middle with the kiss, mmmm.
Decent recipe. The cookie dough is bland, but the sweetness of the chocolate makes up for that. My biggest complaint was that the cookie was very crumbly after it was baked. My kids loved them, though, and didn't mind the mess at all...of course.
My mom used to make these when I was little. When I asked her for the recipe - she remembered who had given it to her, but couldn't find the recipe. I was so glad to find it here! My one improvement/suggestion is that this recipe needs a little salt - just a pinch or 1/4 t or so - it brings a lot more depth to the walnuts and shortbread
Awesome, they look like little cream puffs when cooked. I sprinkled mine with powered sugar.
I dont know this recipe just wasnt as good as the other version of this cookie with the chocolate kiss added at then end. I would not make this again.
Good recipe! I wouldn't change it a bit!
Seems like it needed something...more sugar?
The dough is not real sweet, but if you eat it altogether, the kiss makes it sweet! I thought they were good!
Excellent cookie and I followed the recipe exactly. I have made it more than once.
I used butter instead of margarine, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. They came out really heavy, and I felt a little gross afterward. If you're going to use this recipe, I would recommend following it exactly the way it's written.
These are great!! Be sure not to overbake, they are best if they are a bit soft...barely brown in the oven...I use pecans and chocolate/carmel kisses...the whole family gobbles them up in a hurry-we NEVER have them around more than 2 days!!
my family didn't like this particular cookie. We would rather just eat the kiss.
I love this recipe I've used it for the last few years. I have 2 boys who have egg and peanut allergies. My Christmas cookie making is very limited. But these cookies are great! No eggs and I leave out the walnuts, they are wonderful! I am not a great cook by any stretch of the imagination. I followed the recipe, except for the walnuts, and the cookies come out great!
I liked the cookie, but it seemed to be missing something in the flavor. Maybe adding brown sugar to make it chewier. It's a great "light" cookie and I will make these again.
The cookie came out great! A wonderful treat indeed!
delicious. i made them with caramel kisses- but had to be really careful about watching them cus quite a few exploded. also omitted the nuts. still so so so good!
These cookies are the best!! This is my husband's and son's favorite Christmas cookie and it was a big hit with them! The kiss in the middle is a great idea!
The cookies tasted good, but when baked did not retain the ball shape,they came out as a flat cookie with a hump in the middle, so the presentation was not pretty.
This recipe was great!!! However, the recipe is missing eggs. Add 2 eggs to the basic recipe and it will be perfect. Also, make sure that you use as little dough as possible and completely surround the kiss otherwise they really flatten. They still taste good but the kiss will not be a "surprise". We used toffee kisses and they were EXCELLENT!!!
I really liked this recipe. I stuck exactly to the directions the 1st time and it was fantastic. The 2nd time I decided not to use nuts, and I subbed almond extract for the vanilla, and this was very good too.
Delicious! Not as gooey as I expected though. I found it much much easier to melt the butter completely and wrap the warm dough around the kisses. It was too stiff when cold. Maybe margarine would have behaved differently though. I also ended up using a full 12 oz bag of kisses. I'll make a habit of keeping a good supply of these on hand in the fridge. They're wonderful! They make a delicious warm dessert, or snack, and they're also tasty the next day!
These are fantastic! I used the dark chocolate kisses. I also did use margerine as the other reviews suggested and they came out perfect.
I added green food coloring and mint flavoring. I also would suggest not to roll in icing sugar.
This recipe did not turn out well at all for me...they burnt on the bottom the chocolate didn't melt in the middle. Just wasn't what I expected
Thanks for this wonderful recipe. I made a few changes. I replaced margarine with 1/2 cup applesauce to make the dough fat free. The dough was a bit difficult to deal with and to overcome that I kept my hands damp with some water and I just placed the kisses inside and rolled the dough in a ball. So it was balls instead of kisses shape. It tastes DELICIOUS! Happy baking.
Made these for a party and they were tasty! Didn'tcome out like the picture, but maybe if I'd chilled them for 10 minutes after shaping and before baking they would have retained their shape more. Still good though!
Ok, these rock! They remind me of Danish Wedding cookies but better because you get that bite of chocolate in the middle. Mmmmmm!! My friends loved them, too. They both asked me for the recipe so I knew it was a hit. I am definitely making these again. Thanks for sharing!
I used Smart Balance for the margerine and whole walnut halfs and it turned out really, really good!
These are the best cookies I've ever had!
one of my favorite cookies to make. it's relatively easy and tastes great!!!!
i thought the sugar on top and the chocolate inside would make up for the lack of sugar in the batter, but it didn't. they were still enjoyable, and i found that if there were problems in presentation that dipping the top in sprinkles helped and also improved the taste a bit
Very good. I made a batch with nuts and one without. I personally think the ones with the nuts taste better, but that's just me. Perfect to give out for Christmas.
Thought these would be something a little this year on my trays this year! These are a tasty little cookie! I didnt roll them in powder sugar i dipped the tops in melted chocolate chocolate Delicious!! An sprinkled them with nuts!!
Tasteless. What a waste of ingredients.
Awesome cookie!! My kids kept asking for more! We loved them the way they are! Didn't last long.
These were delicious. I bought the variety candies with reeses, rolos, and kisses. They were all delicious. My favorite were the reeses. Thanks so much for this wonderful recipe!
I love the recipe these are good cookies, however, it tastes a little bland for a cookie. I think more sugar can be added.
different then the ones that I made as a kid. These reminded me allot of the Russian tea cakes but without the nuts.
I have made these so many times. My daughter loves them so much that we have renamed them to Maggie's kiss cookies (and we did that 20 years ago). Over the years we have done a couple changes. Instead of nuts we mix in mini chocolate chips into the dough and then wrap around the kiss. We also roll them in convectioners sugar as soon as they are cool enough to handle. They never last long!
i've made these many times. (even made them green for st. patrick's day one yr.) very easy and taste GREAT!
I made these for my daughter's Girl Scout Troop and everyone loved them, my son even said they were his new favorite cookie! Thanks!
Yesterday was the first day that I've ever baked cookies that didn't come from a package! I tried three recipes from this site and brought in about 200 cookies for my coworkers today. I need to let you know that everyone LOVED these cookies. I wasn't crazy about how they looked but they were TASTY!
Another hit in our Xmas cookie basket. We stuffed them with kisses and ghiradelli pasties.
made 50 cookies with some dough left over, i did not use the nuts or icing sugar, very good
This cookie was a bit crumbly, however extremely good. I used hershey kisses with almonds. These cookies are delicious!
Used caramel filled kisses - really enjoyed, but spread more than expected.
This is a wonderful recipe! I omitted the nuts so my mother could eat them. I added an additional 1/2 tsp of vanilla and two extra tsps of sugar. I will definitely make these again. The next time I will shape the cookies around the kiss and then let them sit in the fridge for two hours before baking.
I have never seen a "chocolate Kiss" in my Hometown but I put in this cookie whichever chocolate I like. People don't mind if the cookies are bigger then. It's a faboulus threat for Valentine's or whenever. I really love those ^^
I thought this recipe was o.k. I made a small batch first to test it out and I found out that the cookies just went flat with the middle sticking out due to the chocolate. It didn't look very pleasing. So I only surrounded the cookies with barely enough dough to just cover the chocolate. It came out better the 2nd time and they did come out into the shape of the Hersey's Kisses. I thought the cookie was too sweet and adding the powder sugar made it even sweeter.
These are so yummy. I like them a bit under-cooked and don't add nuts. They are so good right out of the oven when the chocolate is still melted.
Thank you for this recipe. I have been looking for this recipe for 2 years. I lost it when we moved. It was originally a crisco cookie recipe called Loretta Lynn's Bon Bons. This is a great cookie very tasty and easy to prepare.Everyone loved them this christmas.
Absolutely Delish! I didn't have any margarine so i substituted with butter and it turned out fine. These cookies remind me of the Russian Tea Cake cookies that I love so much only they have a little surprise in the middle with the kiss, mmmm.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections