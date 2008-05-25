Oatmeal Carmelitas

I made these two days ago(as I MADE my husband save some of them to test the theory of them being better the 2nd day), they are! I did not have 9in pan, so I used my 8x8. I ended up baking the bottom crust probably 15 mins instead of 10, but that's b/c it was thicker. I ran out of butter, so I had to use just a small dash of oil to make it up. With such a small amount, it made no difference. I did the 3/4c chocolate chips. And 1c the caramel topping. Others said that they couldn't really taste the caramel, and besides 3/4c took the jar almost completely away anyhow. Baked for about 30 mins. My husband cut into them about an hour later, and they were a pretty gooey mess, but had GREAT flavor. They sat overnight, and man, are these bars rich and delicious. But note that if you don't like rich things..you won't like this! I would cut back on the chocolate chips for my personal taste, keep the caramel where it's at!