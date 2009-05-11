Onesy-Twosy Cookies

This is a very rich peanut butter cookie that I invented years ago. At the time I was interested in building up a whole mental catalog of great recipes to use in a pinch. In order to help me remember recipes, I created easy ratios of ingredients. Hence, this recipe with all of the ingredients in ones or twos!
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2009
I'm happy to be the first reviewer of this recipe and say, great cookie Kevin Ryan! Nicely written recipe with a simple list of ingredients and easy to follow instructions. Better yet, with your onesy-twosy list of ingredients idea you've come up with a really nice, classic peanut butter cookie. I also loved the additional boost of peanut flavor and texture with the addition of the peanuts. These baked up real pretty too!
I'm happy to be the first reviewer of this recipe and say, great cookie Kevin Ryan! Nicely written recipe with a simple list of ingredients and easy to follow instructions. Better yet, with your onesy-twosy list of ingredients idea you've come up with a really nice, classic peanut butter cookie. I also loved the additional boost of peanut flavor and texture with the addition of the peanuts. These baked up real pretty too!
Best peanut butter cookie recipe on this site, and I've tried a lot of them! I didn't have the shortening and salted nuts, so I used butter and chunky natural peanut butter. These cookies were rather flat, but they were so yummy that I didn't care. I used salted butter (and the exact amount of salt called for), so the cookies weren't incredibly sweet. But that's good! Update: I subbed semisweet chocolate chips for the chopped nuts upon making this recipe again. Amazing!
Excellent cookie! Made these for Thanksgiving and even the people who weren't fond of peanut butter LOVED them! I have to say it is the best peanut butter cookie I've ever made! Chewy in the middle and crisp edges....not dry at all, like the kind the you have to have milk with or you choke? Not this cookie!
These turned out freaking beautiful. I used butter instead of shortening and added four small packages of Peanut Butter and Jelly M&M's. 12 minutes was the perfect time for these cookies, just pulled them out and let them cool on the sheet. PERFECT chewy-soft awesomeness. Thanks CindyLepp for the recommend. NOTE: I found the Peanut Butter and Jelly M&M's at Walmart.
These are a bit drier than I expected them to be. It could've benefited with a few tablespoons of milk. If you read the Crisco container it actually says to add it when substituting butter in a recipe. Good flavor though.
This is by far the best peanut butter cookie I've ever made. I found the recipe by asking on the AR Recipe Exchange and as always, you can count on getting the best advice and recommendations there. This recipe is perfect as is, not changes needed.
sassyoldlady
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2010
Great pb cookie. Soft and crispy all at the same time. I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 regular shortening. They did flatten out some. They don't crumble when you eat them. Good pb flavor. Thanks Kevin!
The classic peanut butter cookie! The only changes I made -- I used butter instead of shortening, and didn't have the chopped peanuts so omitted them. I was also impatient, so I didn't refrigerate the dough after mixing. It didn't make too much of a difference, I don't think -- the dough was just a little sticky to work with. Thanks for sharing!!
Absolutely delightful and beautiful cookies...I had a few setbacks while making them though...no butter-flavored shortning so I subbed in butter. No vanilla extract so I used 1 teaspoon of Almond extract and one teaspoon of water (because I hate Almond extract). I also had no normal peanut butter, instead I used Honey Crunchy peanut butter (with honey already in it). In the end, they turned out great anyway. I will definitely use this recipe again.
Hands down, the best Peanut butter cookie I have ever made! The perfect crispness, the perfect peanut butter taste..YUM! So eay to make, my 11 year old daughter did most of it! And the only reason why she didn't do all of it was because she's a kid, and she lost interest when it needed to be chilled for 2 hours. Folowed this recipe to the tee!
This is the PERFECT peanut butter cookie! Wow. I did use butter instead of shortening and they were fine. I wasn't sure what to think after reading the reviews about runny/flat cookies... Mine stood up beautifully! Thick, chewy, peanut buttery perfection!
I am not sure what I did wrong.. I think I am just not at all good at baking, haha. But the cookies, after being put in the oven, melted out and into each other, and off the sides of the pan. I managed to rescue most of them, and even though they look weird and really made my oven a mess, they STILL taste really good. So that rules.
The best pb cookies I have ever made! I did use butter in place of shortening and did not add peanuts as the recipe called for. Everyone who managed to sneak one past me loved them. Thanks so much for sharing - I will be making these often!
This is really an outstanding cookie. The only reason I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 is because the cookie is a crispy cookie and I like my cookies chewy. The flavor was very peanut-buttery. I used chunky peanut butter instead of adding peanuts and added white chocolate chips. My husband said they were the best peanut butter cookie he had ever had. The whole batch was gone in 2 days. Thanks so much! Will be printing this out for the cookbook with all my favorites. Makes it a little easier to grab. :)
I followed the recipe except I did not add the peanuts and I made the dough balls a bit larger than 1". They were very tasty, but not as chewy and as peanut buttery as I prefer. I could also taste a lot of sugar. I think next time I will try to add an extra 1/2 cup of creamy peanut butter to the mix.
This is a great classic peanut butter cookie. My hubby and the folks at work RAVED about them. The only change I made was to the fats. I used 3/4 cup of butter and 1/4 cup of shortening instead of butter flavor shortening. Cookies came out crisp but chewy and SO full of peanut butter flavor.
11.8.14 ... https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/11271/onesy-twosy-cookies/ ... Yum, yum, yum! I use regular shortening, only 1t vanilla, no nuts. My directions are a little different: Cream shortening, sugars & vanilla. Beat in eggs. Stir in peanut butter. Combine dry ingredients & stir into creamed mixture. Ungreased, 350, 10... This is Bev's recipe that I hunted down for Roxmj on the Buzz. :)
The best and easiest peanut butter cookies ever. Used extra chunky peanut butter instead of adding salted peanuts and substituted shortening for butter. Recipe stands up well to substitutions for what you've got on hand.
I will never look for another peanut butter cookie recipe again! Did not have shortening on hand, but will use it next time - excellent with butter. Edit 12/14/12 - Used 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening and instead of chopped peanuts used peanut butter chips - excellent!!
I cant believe I almost forgot to rate these! They turned out Terrific! I needed a cookie cake base for a Layered chocolate cake I made for a Birthday party and this recipe fit the Bill!!! turned out nice and soft not chewey which thats the texture i was looking for!! I chopped up some Reese cups into the dough and used crunchy peanut butter instead of the peanuts and last but not least used butter instead of Shortening AMAZINGGGG!!! people couldnt stop talking about these!!
These cookies were very easy to make and SO SO GOOD. I only had creamy peanut butter and no shorting or extra peanut on hand. I wasn't sure how they would turn out using butter and not shorting but they are great. You MUST TRY THEM!
this is the absolute perfect peanut butter cookie! the only thing i did different was to use an extra chunky peanut butter, and omit the extra nuts.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2010
These are great - I left out the peanuts, and they're still great. Which means I give it 5 stars. :) Thanks! Edited to add: Gave them to a houseful of kids home from school today (snow day!) - everyone loved them. We'll up it to 6 stars.
PERFECT!!!! I did take the suggestion of another reviewer and used half cup of butter and a half cup of shortening. I also didn't have the chopped peanuts but next time i will maybe add m&ms. They are very good. Crisper on outside and chewy on inside. They do flatten quite a bit so my next round i just pushed down on them a little less and baked for 10 minutes exactly.
Great peanut flavor, and so easy to make. My 4 and 8 year old made them with minimal help! The 12 minute baking time was spot on. The cookies were crisp at the edges and chewy in the center, just perfect.
These are great - I left out the peanuts, and they're still great. Which means I give it 5 stars. :) Thanks! Edited to add: Gave them to a houseful of kids home from school today (snow day!) - everyone loved them. We'll up it to 6 stars.
I was on the fence whether to give this recipe 4 or 5 stars. I have no complaints, but I wasn't wowed by the cookies although they were very good. This is a great traditional peanut butter cookie recipe. I always bake cookies about 2 minutes less than specified, but even these didn't stay quite as soft and chewy the day after as I would have preferred. Definitely recommend to all of the peanut butter lovers!
Yes,these cookies are THE BEST!!! I used chunky peanut butter and hand crushed my peanuts which made them irregular, the texture was wonderful. I brought them to a Thanksgiving dinner and can tell you that over and over my fellow diners said, "these are the best peanut butter cookies I ever had!" Not exaggerating. Regarding yield: I rolled 1 inch balls that became 2 inch cookies after baking 10 min in a reg. size gas oven and aluminum cookie sheets. Note"It was important to follow directions and let them cool on the sheet for 2 min. after they come out of oven. It turned out to be approx 5-6 dozen. This way everyone could enjoy a "taste" without too much guilt. Plus, they were perfect kid size. I'll add pictures later but I wanted, slash, NEEDED to review this outstanding recipe. Thanks Kevin.
These are rich and sweet, and excellent cookies. I used my small cookie scoop, which is a bit smaller than the recipe called for, so I put them in the oven for 8 min instead of the 10-12. Otherwise, I kept everything the same. Bf kept stealing them and so they are a success in our house. ;o) Very easy to make, too, although I almost forgot the peanut butter. I had mixed everything in, was getting ready to put in the fridge, and realized I hadn't put in the pb yet. So I added that in--at the end--but the cookies were just fine regardless! Thanks for the recipe!
I've been having craving for Peanut Butter Cookies for a while and decided to search for it today. One of the major reasons I decided to use this recipe is because I had left over shortening in my cupboard & the recipe was simple...everything was in ones & twos. After I made the recipe I was not disappointed. I loved the texture & taste of this cookies which are light and fluffy. After the first batch my family and I decided to try and add some chocolate chips to the cookies & we loved it. I will be using this recipe for a long time to come. Thank You so much Kevin Ryan for sharing this recipe with all of us.
This is a very good cookie, but I have one warning. The recipe says it makes 18. I doubled it and because I was making these for my 6 young grandchildren I cut the size in half (my balls of dough were 1/2 inch instead of an inch). I anticipated 72 small cookies, but I wound up with 200! Good thing I have a chest freezer! This recipe makes a lot more than what it says.
Melt in your mouth yummy!! I skipped the peanuts but I let my son gently push a smartie into the center of each cookie after I pressed them with a fork. 10 minutes in the oven was perfect for mine. I will definately make these agian:) Thanks for sharing!
Really yummy! I did as many others suggested and used 1/2 c. shortening & 1/2 c. butter and used creamy peanut butter & no chopped peanuts (I'm not a nuts in cookies kind of person.) Normally, I'm a soft, chewy cookie kind of gal, but these aren't like other hard, crispy cookies. These cookies bake up light and crispy and literally melt in your mouth! Thanks for the recipe!
I subbed butter for shortening and also used chunky peanut butter and left out the nuts. They came out perfect when baked 12 minutes. Chewy in the middle and crispy outside. If you keep them in an airtight container, they stay soft for a few days. They won't be in the house longer than that!
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.