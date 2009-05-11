Onesy-Twosy Cookies

Yes,these cookies are THE BEST!!! I used chunky peanut butter and hand crushed my peanuts which made them irregular, the texture was wonderful. I brought them to a Thanksgiving dinner and can tell you that over and over my fellow diners said, "these are the best peanut butter cookies I ever had!" Not exaggerating. Regarding yield: I rolled 1 inch balls that became 2 inch cookies after baking 10 min in a reg. size gas oven and aluminum cookie sheets. Note"It was important to follow directions and let them cool on the sheet for 2 min. after they come out of oven. It turned out to be approx 5-6 dozen. This way everyone could enjoy a "taste" without too much guilt. Plus, they were perfect kid size. I'll add pictures later but I wanted, slash, NEEDED to review this outstanding recipe. Thanks Kevin.