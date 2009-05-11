Onesy-Twosy Cookies

4.7
65 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 9
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a very rich peanut butter cookie that I invented years ago. At the time I was interested in building up a whole mental catalog of great recipes to use in a pinch. In order to help me remember recipes, I created easy ratios of ingredients. Hence, this recipe with all of the ingredients in ones or twos!

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream the shortening, peanut butter, white sugar, brown sugar and vanilla together. Blend for 3 minutes. Add in the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

    Advertisement

  • Sift the baking soda, flour and salt together. Add the flour mixture to the peanut butter mixture and mix to combine. Stir in the chopped nuts. Cover and chill dough for 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pinch off 1 inch balls of the dough and place on an ungreased baking sheet. Press tops with floured fork tines. Bake at 350 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are golden but the center is still soft. Allow to cool for 2 minutes on the sheet then remove to a rack to continue cooling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 23.8g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 347.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022