Cherry Rum Balls
These are so tasty, you can not eat just one.
Very tastey and not as sweet as some. I put the piece of cherry in the middle and wrapped the dough around. Makes a large batch.Read More
These rum balls are much dryer than most. I made them ahead of time but quite was worried that they would be completly dryed out by the time I had to serve them guests. The flavour was okay, though. I think I would add extra chocolate chips and some more corn syrup if I made them again.Read More
Very quick and easy to make. A bit rich, but everyone loved them. I would probably quarter the cherries rather than half them next time.
I LOVED these! I've also used Amaretto and Jack Daniels in place of the rum and they turned out great. One bit of advice: Use disposable gloves when rolling the balls -- it's more sanitary and doesn't make such a mess.
i used marichino cherries with the stems. they are a little juicier than the candied cherries and easier to coat because of the stem. I seal them in an air tight container for a few weeks before giving away and the cherries soak in the rum or brandy and the cookie part stays moist because of the cherry juice.
FUNNY STORY! WE WATCHED THE VIDEO OF CHRISTMAS FROM LAST YEAR, AND MY 8 YEAR OLD WASN'T IN A SHOT WITHOUT A RUM BALL! VERY YUMMY AND THE KIDS MIGHT PROTEST IF I DON'T MAKE THEM AGAIN THIS YEAR!
I gave tins of these as holiday gifts for co-workers, and they were a big hit!
These are super fun to make and quite simple since they don't require baking. I highly recommend letting them rest for a couple of days in an airtight container - the cherry and rum flavors really open up. The texture is lovely as well - a great recipe!
These are really wonderful. I make rum balls every year and decided to try thes and a couple other new recipes. The only thing I did differently, was to chop the cherries, and add a smidgen of Almond extract. Quite lovely!
These are delicious! I'm seriously contemplating on whether I'll have a rum ball face-off with my mother-in-law using this recipe! I didn't have the candied cherries, so I used maraschino cherries instead. Yum Yum! This will be a new holiday tradition for me! :)
I don't do rum, but I made these for my deployed husband. I put them in an air tight container and shipped them, took about 9 days to reach him. He said they are "awesome" and has asked for more!
Terrific and easy, this whips up in jiff. It's not overpoweringly sweet either.
These are awesome!
this is my favter chrismas goodee
Well, I made these last Christmas to send to my husband who is deployed!! They look forward to them every Christmas. I have made them for awhile but this is a better version from an old family recipe. They are sooo good. these mothers feeding these NO BAKE rum balls to their 8 year olds and laughing in the reviews about it should know the rum did not bake out . I thought they needed to know maybe they didn’t realize. Anyway, our troops love them.
These are not really my thing however, they were easy and pretty to look at. Others enjoyed them.
I used Kahlua in this and rolled them in cocoa, it was very good. But you have to work fast to make the balls because it starts to melt in your hand.
I had to let the dough mix chill before I could form the balls. And I was quite surprised the next morning to see that all the powered sugar had “disappeared”. I googled to find out what happened and is a chemistry thing, a natural occurrence. I did find if I were to add 1/2tsp of cornstarch to 1/4cup confectioner’s sugar, it would help. The cherry syrup leaked out into the dough mix as well and demolished the powered sugar. The taste and texture were great but if I were planning a presentation, I would not let them sit to have the flavors bloom. They aren’t real pretty when the sugar disappears.
These were far too dry to make anything of. Big waste of time and money.
I made these but subbed the vanilla wafers for pecan sandies, and then added 4 cups of crumbs and excluded the chopped pecans! Turned out to be a hit!
I really wanted to love these with all the great reviews. I followed exactly, and they looked gorgious. I think they are very dry though.. Even after letting sit to "ripen" for a few days. I will be UPing the amount of liquid in this. I even used a couple TB of cherry juice with the rum. They sure do look just like the pics though. They tase good, but just too dry for me. I wont even be sharing these because I dont think they are moist enough to have my name on them.Very pretty cookie on a posotive note.
easy and fun to make, everyone loves them...i kept them in a air tight container for three weeks before serving them, and everyone thought the rum balls tasted GREAT! :) well worth the wait....
I make mine using Brandy. There called Brandied Sugar Plums. It's a cookie recipe I found about 30 years ago in a women's magazine. This is the first time I've seen anything close to mine. I will try it with rum next time.
My husband and 8 year old loved these. I'm not much of a hard liquor fan in my desserts so the rum was a little overpowering for me. Be prepared for some messiness...my son loved it though! I used maraschino cherries, because they are juicier. Will probably make again, just with less rum!
