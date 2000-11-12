Cherry Rum Balls

These are so tasty, you can not eat just one.

Recipe by Tena

24
48 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Melt the chocolate chips and stir in the rum and corn syrup.

  • Stir together the vanilla wafer crumbs, pecans and 1/2 cup of the confectioners' sugar. Drizzle the chocolate mixture over the crumb mixture and stir until blended.

  • Shape mixture into 1 inch balls. Roll balls in the remaining confectioners' sugar. Place cherry half in center of each cookie, pressing down lightly. Store in an airtight container for several days to develop flavor.

242 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 32.8g; fat 11.4g; sodium 75.7mg. Full Nutrition
