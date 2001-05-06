Baseball Bars

These bars are very rich and sweet. They make a wonderful treat.

Recipe by L Callero

Servings:
20
Yield:
16 -20 bars
  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease one 9 inch baking pan.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat melt the butter, brown sugar and corn syrup together. Stir in 1/4 cup of the peanut butter and the vanilla. Mix well and stir in the oats. Press the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15 minutes.

  • To Make Topping: In the top half of a double boiler melt the chocolate chips and butterscotch chips together. Stir in 2/3 cup of the peanut butter and the chopped nuts. Stir until well blended.

  • Spread the topping over the still warm cooked bars. Sprinkle with additional chopped nuts, if desired. Let bars cool on a rack then refrigerate. Cut into bars once chilled.

Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 126.3mg. Full Nutrition
