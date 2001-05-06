Baseball Bars
These bars are very rich and sweet. They make a wonderful treat.
These bars are very rich and sweet. They make a wonderful treat.
I used the 9 X 13 once i saw how much oatmeal you put in them. So use that size! Other than that these are the best bar cookies i've ever had, it got a girl to like me! yeah!Read More
I thought these bars were too thick made in a 9 inch square pan. If I made them again, I would use a 9 x 13 inch pan.Read More
I used the 9 X 13 once i saw how much oatmeal you put in them. So use that size! Other than that these are the best bar cookies i've ever had, it got a girl to like me! yeah!
I thought these bars were too thick made in a 9 inch square pan. If I made them again, I would use a 9 x 13 inch pan.
I made this twice with different results. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly. The oatmeal crust was brick-hard and the chocolate kept separating from the crust when I was trying to chisel it out of the pan. On the 2nd attempt, I made several changes: I halved the recipe and put it in an 8x8 pan. I turned the oven down to 350 and only baked the oatmeal crust for 5 minutes. I also used 3 parts chocolate chips and 1 part butterscotch chips because I thought it was too sweet with the 50/50 mix. Lastly, I used Crisco to grease the pan instead of baking spray. The 2nd batch was much improved over the first!
The recipe says "9 inch baking pan" so I used a 9" square pan and I believe this should be 9x13 inch pan. There was too much chocolate topping, making it higher than the bars themselves and sickeningly sweet. We didn't care for them much.
This recipe is PERFECT and written just the way they are supposed to be baked in my opinion. I even doubled the recipe and baked them in a 15x10. In a 9x9 square they bake beautifully. Cookies are meant to be rich and decadent. I just don't see how any could complain about these divine treats! YUMMY!
13 x 9 2c choc chips and 1 c butterscotch still very rich, would reduce again
I think these bars are perfect as written. They are quite thick and yes, there is a lot of topping - but they taste awesome. Exactly the sweet, rich treat I was looking for.
Yes, it should be a 9x13 pan! I think next time, I'll stay with the 8" square (who has ever heard of a 9" square??) and leave the oatmeal mixture at the same proporation. However, I'd reduce the chocolate topping to half. They are yummy! The 8" square could feed 100 people! They are rich like fudge...a small piece goes a long way.
quite a nice treat!
So good - I can't believe there aren't more reviews for this recipe! My fiance and his mother loved these. Next time I will make more of the oat layer and less of the chocolate-butterscotch-nut layer - now it's about two parts chocolate to one part oats. I suppose you could reduce the chocolate part by using a larger pan, but you'd still need to increase the oat portion. Whether you do or don't choose to make this change, I recommend trying this recipe - it's sure to be a crowd pleaser.
These were big hits with my kids and friends they had over. Bit too "complex" for me for a treat. I will make these again for a special occasion but they are too time consuming and tons of ingredients for just a regular snack. Edited to add: you definitely need to cut back the amount of butterscotch chips. About 3 c chocolate and 1 c butterscotch would probably have been better
I made these for my church youth group, the kids loved 'em, but I had a problem getting the topping to stick to the base... they kept separating. Other than that they were a huge hit!
My husband doesn't bake, but he was determined to make me a birthday treat, he made these! Yummy! This was really good. Hats off to you Callero, this is still the only baking my husband has ever done.
"These bars are easy to make and a great tasting treat. I love desserts and this one hits the home run!"
This was a great dessert for a pot-luck. I had more people asking for this recipe than ever.
This is a very fun recipe to make and fun to take to groups.. they love it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections