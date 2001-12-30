Marshmallow-Peanut Butter Fudge

This is a great peanut butter fudge, that a friend of mine gave me a couple of years ago. It is VERY rich, hence the 8 dozen tiny squares. DEE-LICIOUS! I hope you enjoy it as much as I do, and that's saying a lot because I am a chocolate FIEND--but this has NO chocolate in it!

By Bron

48
8 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter one 7x11 or 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a 4 quart saucepan combine the sugar, marshmallow creme, evaporated milk and butter. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to a rolling boil. Boil and stir for 5 minutes. (It will burn easily so watch it carefully.)

  • Remove from the heat and stir in the peanut butter chips. Beat until chips are melted. Spread mixture into pan and let cool then cut into teensy squares.

  • Variation: After mixture boils 5 minutes, divide mixture in half and add 1 cup peanut butter chips to one half and 1/2 cup cocoa powder and 1/4 melted butter to the other half. Pour "blonde" mixture into pan. Top with cocoa mixture. Let cool before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 4.8mg; sodium 43.2mg. Full Nutrition
