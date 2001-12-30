Marshmallow-Peanut Butter Fudge

This is a great peanut butter fudge, that a friend of mine gave me a couple of years ago. It is VERY rich, hence the 8 dozen tiny squares. DEE-LICIOUS! I hope you enjoy it as much as I do, and that's saying a lot because I am a chocolate FIEND--but this has NO chocolate in it!
So easy and so good. This will be my standard PB fudge recipe from now on. I can see where it would burn easily, next time I'm using a better saucepan. It got better each day-especially the 3rd. Then it was gone so I cant tell you how it was after that. Darn good is my guess though. Thanks ! :)
First off I am an amateur fudge maker, so I was looking for a starter recipe. This was a good beginner recipe, but I will note that the first step does take at least 30 minutes, so it's no 5-minute fudge! Also, mine turned out grainy, but that could be because my friends were over and wanted to try it, so I put it in the fridge to let it set. Next time, I will just leave it out to set and maybe that will change the texture.
This is the first time I have ever attempted to make peanut butter fudge, and it turned out fabulous!!! My husband and sons loved it and said I should make it more often. The only things I did differently were: added 1/2 cup peanut butter and lined pan with wax paper. It was super easy to remove the pieces from the wax paper.
