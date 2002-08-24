Royal Coconut Cookies
These have always been a childhood favorite of mine growing up in the 70's and they still are today.
I've been looking for just this recipe. It is almost like a cookie I remember from a neighborhood bakery in the 60's. I added large pieces of pecans and a little salt and these cookies are deliciousRead More
This is an easy to make cookie recipe, however it is not a favorite of mine. I found it too sweet and a bit bland. Perhaps it would be better with cinnamon, nuts and/or chocolate chips. Using a 1 1/4 inch cookie scoop, I got 7 dozen cookies out of this recipe.Read More
These cookies couldn't have been ORDERED to turn out more perfectly. They're thick and chewy, buttery rich and coconut-oaty. They're nicely, uniformly shaped and come out of the oven just as you always cross your fingers and hope they will when you try a new cookie recipe. I was tempted to add some coconut extract and am glad I didn't. I did add chocolate-covered, candy-coated sunflower seeds and wish I hadn't. They sure dressed up the cookie but I think they would have been better without. No nit-picking allowed on this recipe like "more of this or less of that." This recipe has "perfect" down pat.
These cookies are really good and easy to make. It's perfect for all you coconut lovers. :)I used a half teaspoon of salt. Enjoy!
Awesome cookie recipe! I scaled it down to make 12 servings and I still got almost 50 little 1 inch raw dough balls that came out to perfectly sized baked cookies. What I did to modify the recipe was add 1/2 cup chopped macadamia nuts and about 1 cup white chocolate chips and I baked them for only 10 mintues and left them on the pan for another 2. SO YUMMY! I think that next time, though, I will add even more coconut as I love that stuff and think that coconut flavor, while very tasty, was a little too subtle.
Another 70's child checking in. These are the tastes of my childhood! My grandmother rarely bakes these days and now it's time for me to relive those days of yore. These cookies are WONDERFUL! Served up with a cup of coffee or a spot of tea, these will be a hit at any table, even if it is a table for one. Yummy!
these are the best coconut cookies we've ever had!
Very good. So many people, it seems, have to have strong flavors, thus they have to add chocolate or nuts. I enjoy the delicate flavor of these cookies just as the recipe is written.
If you like coconut cookies you will enjoy this recipe. I added chopped walnuts.
The first time I try a new recipe I always follow it exactly. This one is great; chewy in the middle, crispy on the outside; just how I like a cookie.
This is an excellent recipe! Loved it! A few things are to be considered though: - If you make this by hand like I did, use a fork to stir and not a whisk. I used my balloon whisk at the beginning and later on bent its handle because the batter gets to thick after the flour is added. It is a very thick and sticky batter so better use something sturdy. - The cookies rise a LOT! Bear this in mind when you put them on the baking sheet. Mine all stuck together. - I used half of the sugar called for and they are still delicious. Next time I might use a bit more than half to get it just right. - I did not use the salt. I never do in recipes. My butter was salted so I guess that evens it out. - I had two sheets in the oven and my cookies needed 18 min. Amazing recipe though! Will make that again for sure. As I say, they are perfect as they are, but would also be good with chocolate chips I think.
This recipe is a keeper. The cookies are sweet. Like other people, I chose to add some chocolate chips.
Absolutely delicious! I ate these cookies warm out of the oven, and they tasted like a warm island breeze. Crispy outside, chewy and soft inside, these cookies are exactly what you hope for on the first try! One *small* note: this recipe says it make 24 cookies... well, maybe in giant land! My single batch made easily 5 dozen cookies (from 1-inch dough balls, like the recipes says to use). It's a good thing the cookies are tasty, because my family will be eating them for quite a while! This recipe is also good with chopped walnuts or pecans added before baking.
An awesome cookie, they were gobbled up in no time
LOVE this recipie- I wanted to create an almond joy cookie so I made these, then dipped them half in dark chocolate and sprinkled crushed almonds on the melted chocolate. Doesn't taste exactly like an almond joy but they are SO good!! My family gobbles them up when I make them. Also did this cookie with a bag of dried bluberries mixed in for a bridal shower brunch, was very tastey!
What are the blue and red chips (is the coconut tinted with food coloring)?
This is the perfect simple little cooky. As one reviewer suggests, these are chewy on the inside and crisp on the outside. I would be interested to try the other reviewers suggestion of adding macadamian nuts and white chocolate, as that is one of my favorite cookies, and I think the mesh of the two types would be phenominal! This ones going down in my recipe file.
tasty but subtle, these were a little too buttery (maybe next time would reduce the butter by a couple tablespoons or replace with applesauce
LOVE these cookies! To make an extra special treat, I mix in 1 cup of chopped pecans and 1/2 a package of semi-sweet chocolate chips.
These were great! I made them exactly according to the instructions. The only thing that I messed up on was under estimating how many oats I had on hand so I improvised using two original Quaker Oatmeal packets to make up the difference. Still wonderful! After the first batch I contemplated adding chocolate chips but decide they were just to good to mess with.
My favorite, my husband's favorite and my doggie's favorite. Let them brown slightly on top. Will still look moist when you take them out of the oven.
Oh my! So good! My new favorite cookie!
I simply had some leftover coconut and decided to look for a recipe in which to use it. I'm so glad I stumbled upon this one. These cookies were moist and chewy. Very good!
Great cookies! My husband loved them. I made coconut cookies before, but the oats added such great flavor and texture. Thank you.
Holy moly these are fantastic. Made a batch today and gave away a lot but left enough for my mother and me.. This is a keeper!
I made these cookies the other day and I was all excited about them because I wanted some oatmeal coconut cookies so bad. They smelled so good cooking & once they cooled I had to have one. Please review your recipes before printing. 2 tsp of baking soda, 2 tsp of salt & a cup butter which has salt in it also was way TOO much salt for these cookies. They were so salty & the 2 cups of oatmeal was not enough. I couldn't even find a piece of oatmeal anywhere. The oatmeal needs to be increased to 3 cups & the baking soda to 1 tsp & the salt to 1/2 tsp should come out much better and sweeter like a cookie should be.
I really like this recipie. I had chopped walnuts left over from a carrot cake and used that istead of rolled oats. Everyone loved it. I read the reviews about the salt and only added a pinch. Also this recipie makes more that 24.
EXCELLENT COOKIE! I have been looking for years for a crispy coconut cookie. Because of food sensitivities, I used spelt flour instead of wheat, raw sugar instead of processed sugar, and flax seed instead of eggs, and they still turned out wonderful! My husband is thrilled as he loves coconut cookies!
This is exactly the type of coconut cookie I was looking for - thin, crisp cookies that manage to stay chewy at the same time. I HIGHLY recommend this recipe. Please don't add chocolate chips at first - they deserve to be tried without a strong competing chocolate flavor at least the first time arround.
This is a great coconut cookie recipe. I added one cup of chopped pecans. Think the salt could be cut down some - maybe 3/4 tsp.
These were fantastic! Stayed chewy with no salty aftertaste. I didn't have butter so I used margarine stick (Imperial brand) instead. Also, I made what looked like 1 inch balls to me and it made over 4 DOZEN cookies!!! In my oven they needed the 14 minute mark. Even the ones I forgot about at the end of my dough, which baked for probably 18 minutes, were just less than hard but still great. I will absolutely make these again!!!
Pleasant, simple taste. Next time I might add toasted almonds or macadamia nuts to liven them up a bit, but still a nice cookie.
Simple, tasty, quick, versitile. What more could you want from a cookie recipe? *yum*
These were VERY yummy. I did change the recipe a bit. Instead of 1 tspn salt, I used half. Also I used 1 stick of butter (1/2 cup) and 1/2 cup applesauce so it's less fattening. And they still came out wonderful! Of course I put some chocolate chips on top. :) P.S: this made about 36 cookies for me, maybe a bit more!
Loooooved these cookies! When I read the review that said they were too buttery I knew they would be right up my alley. Added toasted pecans and dark chocolate chips to 1/2 the batch - perfect! Added hazelnuts, cinnamon and chocolate chips to the other 1/2. The cinnamon is delicious - though they are delicious without it too. Hazelnuts didn't taste as good a pecans. Too mild. These cookies stay chewy for days. The coconut flavor becomes more pronounced after a few days. I'll make a bold statement and say this may be my favorite cookie I have ever made!
These were pretty good. They didn't get eaten up quickly, though, so must not have been a household favorite. I will make these again, though. Thinking some chocolate chips would help make these even better!
I found these tasteless. I rarely change recipes, but this one definitely needed something changed. I added in an extra cup of coconut and 1-1/2 cups of chocolate chips. It helped a bit, but I won't bake them again.
Will absolutely make these again. Delicious and just like my grandma used to make. Stayed fresh for days.
Added 1/2 cup less oatmeal, a tsp of cinnamon and 1 1/2 cups of choc chips. Was GREAT!
Ah, so-good, soft and crispy cookies! Were gone fast... Had a little too salty taste, so next time I will cut the salt by half. Thank you for the great recipe!
Very Good Cookies:). Extremely EASY to make. Thank you!
Have made these cookies a couple of times now. I followed the recipe exactly as is and it's foolproof. Makes a nice, flavourful cookie. I used a small ice-cream scoop and the bottom of a glass to press down to make it round and somewhat flat. Wonderful!
These are a favourite with my daughter-in-law particularly. I need to make them at least once a year at Christmas time. Everybody enjoys them. The recipe makes lots of cookies, great for giving away at holiday time! Wouldn't change a thing.
i love these cookies! in fact, somebody needs to stop me before i eat them all! i used old fashioned rolled oats, a combo of whole wheat flour, whole wheat pastry flour, and oat flour, and i used half one teaspoon of baking soda. they are super amazing...seriously...i can't stop eating them!
Thank you for sharing. This is a great recipe.
loved these cookies...perfect and simple
Best cookies I’ve ever made.
These cookies were great. Chewy inside and crisp around the edge. I had some extra coconut, so I increased the coconut to 4 cups. My family loved them.
very good, but too much baking soda and powder.
I made this using coconut oil instead of butter and whole wheat flour instead of all purpose flour. I rolled the dough into several logs wrapped in saran wrap and twisted the ends like a giant candy wrapper so it could chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes (cookies come out better for me when I let the dough chill). Once the oven was ready all I had to do was slice the log and bake. I made half the batch plain and the other half I added some chocolate chips. The plain version actually tasted better! The texture is amazing and the flavor is so delicious.
FANTASTIC i have made this like 8 times in the past 3 days at schol home and for an aunt that keeps on asking, the 24 recipe makes about 36 if a dropping them x i used bread flour by mistake for one batch i made make it very chewy ;) love these love these love these they are VERY VERY VERY sweet x
I really don't like coconut but these were easy to make and tasted good. I added chocolate and peanut butter chips to it and it made them even better. I will make these again.
