Royal Coconut Cookies

4.5
62 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 12
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

These have always been a childhood favorite of mine growing up in the 70's and they still are today.

Recipe by Nannette Lorenz-Pardorla

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease baking sheets.

    Advertisement

  • Sift the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt together into a bowl.

  • Cream the butter and the sugar together. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Add the flour mixture and beat until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stir in the oats and flaked coconut.

  • Shape dough into 1 inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 323.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022