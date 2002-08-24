Royal Coconut Cookies

This is an excellent recipe! Loved it! A few things are to be considered though: - If you make this by hand like I did, use a fork to stir and not a whisk. I used my balloon whisk at the beginning and later on bent its handle because the batter gets to thick after the flour is added. It is a very thick and sticky batter so better use something sturdy. - The cookies rise a LOT! Bear this in mind when you put them on the baking sheet. Mine all stuck together. - I used half of the sugar called for and they are still delicious. Next time I might use a bit more than half to get it just right. - I did not use the salt. I never do in recipes. My butter was salted so I guess that evens it out. - I had two sheets in the oven and my cookies needed 18 min. Amazing recipe though! Will make that again for sure. As I say, they are perfect as they are, but would also be good with chocolate chips I think.