Hello Dollies I
This is an old recipe. They a very rich and decadent bar type cookie also knows as 'Seven Layer Bars'.
This is an old recipe. They a very rich and decadent bar type cookie also knows as 'Seven Layer Bars'.
Here is a quick tip for everyone. I put the condensed milk into a glass measuring cup and microwave it for 1 minute. It makes it so much easier to pour it evenly over the crust. Also, we have always put the milk first over the crust then the coconut, pecans and choc chips. Press everything lightly into the milk and bake as directed. They come out much better that way. Word of warning, these are very sweet but if you have a healthy sweet tooth they are ohhhh so good.Read More
I have made this recipe twice and both times it did not turn out so great. My two pieces of advice are to not add the sugar to the crust. If you do, try brown sugar and less of it, as the first time the white sugar actually was kind of crunchy. Brown sugar generally melts better. Second, add more butter to the crust. Both times the crust is not crusty and both times the bars fall apart. Also, I didn't like the condensed milk on top of the coconut. It's still got potential. My changes to recipe are pretty substantial but if you are interested they include about 1/8 a cup of brown sugar instead of white sugar, more butter (1/2 stick to a stick more- until it is pretty moist), a teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. Smoosh it into pan. I layered crust with a 16 oz bag of milk choc chips, then about 8-10 oz halved walnuts. I poured the condensed milk on the nuts and chocolate and sprinkled cocount on top. It came out much better with a nice golden toasted coconut flavor- I thought. I did my best to reserve a tougher judgment on the outcome but feel the crust issues make a 3-star vs a higher rating. Good luck!Read More
OMG, these are to die for!! As others suggested, I made the bars in a 13x9x2" pan, didn't add sugar to the graham cracker mixture, and increased the coconut to 1 1/3 cup. The second time I made these, I used a 9x9" pan, and only 1 cup of coconut (as called for). I think I like the second method the best (and leave out the sugar in the graham cracker mixture). Thanks so much for the recipe!!
Everybody goes nuts when I make this EASY recipe!!! I use walnuts instead of pecans & I skip the white sugar because I think the condensed milk & chocolate chips make it sweet enough. Try them with different variations of chocolate chips for a little variety. (once I used 1/2 chocolate chips & 1/2 peanut butter chips--WOW) And make sure the butter is completely incorporated into the graham cracker crumbs for best results!
Love these!! This recipe was handed down to me by my mom, minus the sugar.....which is NOT needed. Also, I use a 9x13 pan. A Christmas tradition in my home!:)
I am so glad I found this recipe. My grandmother used to make Hello Dollies and I've made them before but guessed at the amount and order of ingredients. They always turned out different, sometimes crispy sometimes gooey, but everyone always loved them. Today I followed this recipe exactly on one batch and the 2nd batch I omitted the sugar the way some have suggested. They held together better with the sugar and didn't taste any less sweet without. I think the sugar is to help hold the graham cracker crumbs together. Oh and I pressed the crust very firmly and cut the cookies after they had cooled about 30 minutes and they held up well. Thank you
These cookies have been a favorite for years. I always add an additional cup of butterscotch chips as well.
Seven Layer Bars are the BEST! Bring these to a party and they will be gove in a heart beat! I like to make a larger batch in a 9x13 pan so I upscale the ingredients a little. (Oh, using the whole bag of choco chips makes them a little more decadent!)
An easy, tasty recipe for a very rich bar. It can easily adapt to any additions. I used toasted walnuts instead of pecans and added one cup of sultanas (golden raisins). I also left out the sugar as they don't need it. The trick with these is not to overbake them as they are supposed to be slightly moist and sticky. I used non stick paper to line the pan and they came out easily. Will make again when I need a quick, easy, and tasty slice.
I have made these a lot but without the white sugar, they're sweet enough without it.
I made these with a chocolate crust. I crushed 1 cup of chocolate Teddy grahams and 1 cup of the chocolate cookies you use for icebox cake (I think they are called Famous Chocolate Wafers). I also eliminated the sugar from the crust, and I used a 9 x 13 pan, which makes the crust a little thinner than the 9 x 9. These bars are even better after having been refrigerated for a couple of days.
I love these bars! It's a Christmas Eve must have! I don't add the sugar to the crust, these are plenty sweet enough on there own. I also use the same measurements but make this recipe in a 13x9 pan lined with Parchment Paper. This recipe is really forgiving, you want more or less of something it still tastes great. I use Walnuts if they are cheaper, and unsweetened coconut ( to cut the sweet even further. I could literally eat an entire pan of these little gems.
I didn't have a 9x9 pan, so I doubled the entire recipe (with the exception of the butter/margarine) for a 9x13 pan - - - it worked well. This is the perfect "fix" for a sweet craving. One problem, my husband couldn't stop singing the "Hello Dolly" song the whole time we were making it.
I've made these a million times. This was one of the first dessert recipes I started with 24 years ago! I saved this to my recipes (because an ex bf back when I joined the site in 2005). He and I would argue and argue over the name of this recipe. He had grown up calling them hello dollies and I had never heard of that. I grew up knowing them by the name from the back of the can of Eagle Brand milk, magic cookie bars. Either way - these are delicious. I have always used an entire bag of chocolate chips and doubled the pecans I used. Thanks for posting this! :)
So good and easy to make! I also made these in a 9x13 pan and increased the chocolate chips & coconut a little bit. So gooey and rich!
This is the easiest, richest, sweetest dessert I've ever had. It's simply addicting!
Please note the pan size is wrong in this recipe, I wish I had read the other reviews before making these. They maybe would have made a nice bar in a 9x13 pan, in the 9x9 it turned into a soupy mess & took forever to bake. Very Disappointed!
Just made this and it is GOOD! To all the " prudes" who suggest not adding the sugar to the graham cracker crust...Umm, hello! This is a dessert! It's supposed to be sweet. And honestly that extra bit of sugar hardly makes a difference except that it ups the yum factor. I've made many graham cracker crusts and not adding the sugar is just pointless. I actually left mine in the oven longer because the coconut wasn't toasted enough. 35 min or so for a nice, golden color. I also used a majority walnuts since that's what I had, with 1/4 cup of pecans I had left over from Thanksgiving. This is the first thing I've baked since the holiday and it's perfect for transitioning from heavy, intense baking to something easy and foolproof before Christmas.
They're fantastic, everyone loves them. I substitute sugar and flour for the graham cracker crumbs to form a shortbread base. This holds together far better.
Wow , I made this 3 times now in the last 2 weeks. They are just scrumptious . Even people who dont like coconut are swooning over these. I made them in the 9x9 instead the last 2 times because the graham layer was paper thin in the 13x9. I reccomend you double the graham crackers , butter and sugar if making in a 13x9 pan . Other than that ......heaven , pure heaven !
I am one of those people who cannot bake without a recipe, so I followed this one to the letter and it was a big hit! I wouldn't change a thing, except I might try some peanut butter and/or white chocolate chips next time as well.
Oh my!!!! These are the best.
Good recipe- although stick to the recommended measurements. I used a whole bag of chocolate chips and pecans and it was a bit too much. Definitely crush the pecans into little pieces. And maybe put wax/parchment paper down before as I found it hard to get them out of the pan. Overall they're great bars!
fabulous
Wonderful recipe! I only gave it 4 stars since the recipe states 9x9 pan but it definitely needs to be made in a 9x13. I added a cup of butterscotch chips and changed up the order of the layers. I did the crust THEN the condensed milk and the layered the goodies on top.I gently pressed the goodies into the condensed milk and it worked perfectly!
I had to bake another batch of these cookies because my family ate them all in 5 minutes flat! I put the cookies in the fridge for a while after cooling them for a bit so they would cut and come out of the pan eaiser. Very, very yummy!
very good my mom made these for me as a child and turned out just as good as i remember. loved them.
Best version of this recipes. Don't change a thing.
My husband's FAVORITE!! Even better w/ butterscotch chips(1/2 the chocolate chips). A keeper :)
Best bars ever! These were soooo easy to make. I added some butterscotch chips with all of the other goodies for a little extra flavor. I'll be making a lot of these for Christmas.
They have a really good taste but i wasn't completely satisfied with the crust. It seem to have gotten a bit mushy and wasn't holding well together even after it cooled down. I think next time i will try using a graham cracker crust that is usually used in cheesecakes.
Yummy! I had to use a 9x13 pan so used 3 cups graham crackers and an extra couple Tbsp of butter for the crust. This made for a nice thick crust that held together well. Other than that, followed the recipe exactly. REALLY GOOD!
These were a huge hit at my family reunion. I made them once before the event so I would know how they tasted and found that they are very gooey and therefor hard to cut so on my second batch I put them in the fridge and got them good and cold before cutting them. That worked well then I returned them to the fridge after they were cut into bars. Loved the recipe so easy and so good!!!
My mother used to make these when I was little. These are so good. I will use a larger pan next time (larger than 9x12) because the graham cracker crust was too thick.
I really cant explain enough about how much I love these treats. My ex bf's mother used to make these during Christmas and I never knew what they were called. She just knew how much I loved them and used to make me an extra pan for myself, she used to just say, I have ur favorites! I have been looking everywhere for this recipe. It is so simple but it satisfies my every sweet craving. The mixture of graham, chocolate, coconut, and nuts, is heavenly! I know it doesn't seem like a big deal dessert, but to me it is, and I am grateful to you for posting!
These dollies are very good, but I did make some changes to make a little less fattening. I deleted the sugar, and used 1/4 cup margarine, and light condensed milk. Put all ingredients in mixing bowl; poured into parchment lined pan; baked for 30 mins. Once cooled cut into squares. Deliciously light! Mert
The bars don't bake out very well. I suggest pouring the milk onto the graham mixture and then layering the chocolate chips, coconut, etc. My bars using this recipe were gooey and would not hold together long enough to get one out of the pan, even though I baked them about 15 minutes longer!
These were terrific. Next time, I will layer the coconut, pecans and then the chocolate chips but that's just my personal preference.
Wouldn't change a thing.
I've been making these with my mother since I was a kid, though we skip the nuts and sugar. Always the first empty plate at the family Christmas party since I can remember.
Added peanut butter chips. These bars are so easy to make, and oh so delicious!
Did not care for these at all. They turned out very dry and no one ate more than one. Will have to look for another recipe - not sure what happened with this one.
This is a great recipe. I've made them before a while back and lost the card.Thank you for listing it.
This decadent cookie bar is great for family get-togethers at Thanksgiving or Christmas! It tastes like you've spend a lot of time on it, but it's so simple! Deee-licious!
A really great and easy sweet, takes no time at all to make and is (almost) instantly gone. A Favorite of friends and family.
Rich and moist, these also freeze and pack well.
I like this dessert as is but if I want it a little less sweet, I will use unsweetened coconut and dark chocolate chips.
Absolutley love this recipe...i make it all the time but definatley leave out the sugar !! u do not need it!!
I’ve been making these for years. I end up making about half a dozen batches each holiday season because everybody devours them! My #1 favorite sweet of all time! - I leave out the sugar in the graham cracker crust - suggestion 1: make sure the graham cracker is very firmly packed down, this will help it stay together better after the bars are cut - suggestion 2: if you use too much butter/margarine the graham cracker crust gets very dense and a little yucky
very good,did not use the sugar and the bars were sweet,other than that followed the recipe. thanks
I made 3 batches of these for Christmas Eve. I didn’t even get to try one. I’m assuming they were good because they were all fine. I can say they smelled delicious. I will be making another batch for myself for New Year’s Eve.
These were the easiest thing I've made in ages! My brother LOVES Hello Dollies and I made them for him. He said he found a recipe but it looked too long and time-consuming. I whipped these together in about 5 minutes and he ADORED them. He said that they are as good as the bakery bought ones that he pays almost $3 per square for. I used almonds instead of pecans. I like the flavor better than those I've eaten with pecans. Very appealing and aesthetically pleasing in the pan.
I enjoyed these but they were quite sticky. The ones I've had before were not so moist on top. I would try these again and perhaps spreading them out in a larger pan would help the texture be more to my liking.
This is so delicious. I used Milk chocolate chocolate chips, because i do not like semi sweet. Very rich and very yummy.
These bars were really good, Entirely too much condensed milk though, they were runny and had to be eaten eith a spoon next time I will try only half the milk. They were still good though
Sooo EASY to make and what an Awesome Cookie!!! - Keep very well in the refrigerator, tastes best cold. My family loves these, they are very rich but excellent tasting! Tastes like a very fancy candy bar. Made these this year with the Christmas cookies, will be making them ever year hearafter!
I tried this recipe and took it over to my grandma's, it was a hit. Eveyone loved it. I had to make again the following week. Its delicious!
It's hard to beat these super sweet treats!
I make this recipe (as suggested by previous reviewers) in a 9x13. I also toast the coconut and pecans for 7 minutes at 325 and, at the same time, melt the butter right in the 9x13. I hate washing dishes. I just melt the butter and throw in the graham crumbs and sugar to mix right in the baking dish. Makes for much less of a mess. Delicious!
These are so easy and quick to make, and you don't need very many utensils! I used a 9 x 13 inch pan. As the oven was heating, I melted the butter in the pan in the oven. When the butter was melted, I sprinkled on the crushed graham crackers, followed by chocolate chips, 1 C. of butterscotch chips, coconut, chopped walnuts and milk. I skipped the sugar. Baked them for the 28 minutes. The bars turned out great.
These are absolutely delicious, and yet so simple! I baked mine an extra 10 minutes until the coconut turned golden. I served these at a family dinner and everyone loved them.
I made everything in one pan. I melted the butter in the pan in the oven, then added the Graham cracker crumbs and sugar mixture. These are delicious and very easy. I've made similar recipes which do not add sugar to the crust and there is almost no difference if you choose to omit the sugar.
Very good
These tasted yummy but I had a difficult time getting them out of the pan. My neighbors thought they were great. They were very simple to make, so I will probably make them again for a get together.
I started calling this my crack cake!! They are SO, SO, SO addicitve and good. I made it exactly as written and they turned out amazing. They were gone in minutes
These were really good however they didn't look very appetizing. The top had a thick yellow color because of the condensed milk. Also I didn't mix the sugar with the crumbs and butter because I didn't feel it needed any.
My fa,ily loves this recipe- it's delicous and so easy!!!
great
Fantastic! I used to make several pans of these and then package them in Christmas tins for my schoolteachers when I was a girl.
Great recipe, love making these. I have to be careful or I can eat a whole pan by myself.
I used a little more coconut than called for, and a little less milk...they taste just like my Grandma used to make for Christmas! I took some in to work, and everyone asked me for the recipe!!! Thanks so much!
My mother always made these and were absolutely delicious. Just made these with vegan butter and coconut cream instead of condensed milk for dinner club for some vegans. Works like a charm!
added cranberries; from a bag...
These were very easy, but way too rich. By my second bite I had a stomach ache. If you like sickeningly sweet things, you may like them; other people seem to.
Very simple to make. Everyone on my family enjoyed it.
Excellent!
Awesome! I used chopped macadamia nuts instead of pecans and used a combination of semi-sweet chocolate, butterscotch and milk chocolate chips sprinkled on top and my family emptied the pan in a day and a half and asked me to make more. This from a group that usually turns their nose up at anything with coconut and nuts in it! My oven is tempermental so I had to bake this for almost 40 minutes but the result was fantastic. Thanks for sharing!
Made this w/out the sugar in addition to going down to only 1/4c of melted butter w the 2 cups of graham crackers. I have also made it with dried cherries instead of chocolate chips. Covered half w coconut half w/out for my kids. Tastes like a cherry cobbler bar. YUM!!
I make this with 2 cans of sweetened condensed milk instead of one. Doesn't seem too dried out as with 1 can.
I have made Hello Dollies for years. I find that the best crust is waverly crackers instead of graham crackers. YUMM
YUM YUM YUM!!! My mother used to make these when I was little and these tasted exactly like them. I also added extra chocolate chips like suggested. I also let mine cook a little longer because I like the crispy edges.
This was actually the very first thing I ever cooked!! I made these in my 6th grade Home economics class. I have loved them ever since!! Its amazing how many different versions of this recipe there are but I like this one because its the same way I have always made it. And I got an A+ for making it so I am giving yours an A+ too!!.... But I wonder what rasberry jelly would taste like in them? Maybe I will try that next time. Thank you for posting one of my all time favorites!! Trust me guys...these are GOOD!! You shouldn't change a thing!!
SO EASY TO MAKE. Chewy goodness. I added around 20 chopped maraschino cherries on top.
Hello Sweetness! goodness, these bars are extroadinarily sweet, so i can see people wanting to eliminate the sugar for that reason. I'm puzzled by the comments about crusty sugar though--mine blended in the crust just fine. maybe bc i put the sugar into the butter before adding the graham crackers? who knows, but i probably won't make these again--way too sweet for me, even if i cut out the sugar and used flaked unsweetened coconut instead of sweetened coconut. for people who love sweet and rich treats, though, they will probably love them. thanks for the recipe!
I did not make any changes, I make them every Christmas and they are scruptious
Very easy to make. Everybody love them and they were gone in minutes.
Eh. I can see why people love these. I love dessert but these are just crazy sweet and I even omitted the sugar from the crust. Too much of a good thing.
I warmed the condensed cream as suggested which made it easy to pour. Also, parchment or wax paper is a must. My only suggestion, be careful not to pour the sweetened condensed cream to the edges. Mine got stuck to the parchment paper. Small price to pay for an awesome dessert. Thanks!
I didn't have a problem getting them out of the pan. I overbaked them a little bit but they were still really good. I used chocolate graham crumbs because that is what I had but either seems good.
These turned out great (especially following the other reviewers' advice to skip the sugar in the crust). It was fun to make these in Sweden for a little taste of home. Here's how I adapted the recipe to work here: In metrics, you should set the oven to 165 degrees C and use a bit less than 150 g butter and a 4 dl can sweetened condensed milk. I was able to find this at ICA - it's translated very straightforwardly as "sötad kondenserad mjölk" in Swedish. If you are unable to bring chocolate chips from home (or buy them somewhere like France), you can chop up a cheap dark chocolate bar into bits. Euro Shopper Maria biscuits (Maria kex) taste almost exactly the same as graham crackers and worked well for this recipe.
I doubled the recipe, put it in a 9x13 pan, omitted the nuts, and used Skor Toffee Bits instead. Mmm!!!
We use peanuts instead of the nuts in the recipe and we add peanut butter chips and we do half chocolate chips and half white chocolate for a pretty design
Easy to do and delicious!
Oh my gosh-these are delicious! My husband loves them and happily runs off to the store for the ingredients if I even hint that I am thinking about making them. Awesome!
Added glazed mixed cherries Amazing
This didn't turn out like bars at all. Followed the recipe exactly. Have to eat it in a bowl with a spoon.
It had a very yummy taste with all those ingredients together(i didnt include the pecan, but it was ok). The only thing that bothered me was that I couldn`t do the cracker crust. I removed the sugar(as a user recommended) and put just the crackers and the melted butter together but the crumbs didn`t really stick together no matter what I did. Should i use the flaked coconut to stick the crumbs too? Also, I had to put more than 2 cups of crumbs because my pan was really big
