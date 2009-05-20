Hello Dollies I

I have made this recipe twice and both times it did not turn out so great. My two pieces of advice are to not add the sugar to the crust. If you do, try brown sugar and less of it, as the first time the white sugar actually was kind of crunchy. Brown sugar generally melts better. Second, add more butter to the crust. Both times the crust is not crusty and both times the bars fall apart. Also, I didn't like the condensed milk on top of the coconut. It's still got potential. My changes to recipe are pretty substantial but if you are interested they include about 1/8 a cup of brown sugar instead of white sugar, more butter (1/2 stick to a stick more- until it is pretty moist), a teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. Smoosh it into pan. I layered crust with a 16 oz bag of milk choc chips, then about 8-10 oz halved walnuts. I poured the condensed milk on the nuts and chocolate and sprinkled cocount on top. It came out much better with a nice golden toasted coconut flavor- I thought. I did my best to reserve a tougher judgment on the outcome but feel the crust issues make a 3-star vs a higher rating. Good luck!

