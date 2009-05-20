Hello Dollies I

This is an old recipe. They a very rich and decadent bar type cookie also knows as 'Seven Layer Bars'.

Recipe by Pat

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press into the bottom of an 9x9 inch baking pan. Layer the chocolate chips, coconut and pecans over the crumbs. Pour the sweetened condensed milk over the top.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 15.7mg; sodium 99.9mg. Full Nutrition
