Poppy Seed Cookies II

I always make these with orange peel, but lemon peel works just as well for all you lemon lovers out there.

By J. Storm

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine the butter, sugar, egg yolks, lemon or orange zest, nutmeg and salt. Beat until light and fluffy.

  • Sift the flour, then add it and the poppy seeds to the butter mixture. Mix until just combined.

  • Divide dough into 4 equal parts. Form each piece into a 2 inch diameter cylinder and wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 2 hours or until firm. At this point you can freeze the dough for later use.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cut dough cylinders into 1/4 inch thick slices and place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 9 minutes. Let cookies cool on sheets for 2 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool. Once cool, store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 37.4mg; sodium 26.4mg. Full Nutrition
