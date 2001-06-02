Poppy Seed Cookies II
I always make these with orange peel, but lemon peel works just as well for all you lemon lovers out there.
I always make these with orange peel, but lemon peel works just as well for all you lemon lovers out there.
I made these over the Christmas Holidays and they were very good. I tried the recipe with both lemon and orange peel, and they were equally good.*Add more peel if you want more lemon flavour - I did! For a variation, I rolled the cooled dough into balls and pressed them down with a glass dipped in sugar. I think it made them extra special, and added a nice sweet crunch.Read More
I made these over the Christmas Holidays and they were very good. I tried the recipe with both lemon and orange peel, and they were equally good.*Add more peel if you want more lemon flavour - I did! For a variation, I rolled the cooled dough into balls and pressed them down with a glass dipped in sugar. I think it made them extra special, and added a nice sweet crunch.
This recipe is very easily cut in half, which I like. I made these with Lemon Zest and they’re really tasty. I would suggest rolling the dough into a big cylinder when you finish mixing, wrap it in Saran Wrap, and put it in the fridge. Then you can take it out and easily cut it into 1/4’ little cookies.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections