Quick Kolacky

This a quick kolacky recipe that you can fill with your choice of fillings.

Recipe by Sue M

72
6 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Combine the flour, baking powder, butter or margarine, sugar, sour cream and eggs. Knead until dough is smooth.

  • Sprinkle a work surface generously with confectioners' sugar. Roll dough out over the confectioners' sugar to 1/4 inch thick, adding more as needed. Cut out into 3 inch squares and fill with nut, poppyseed or prune filling.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes. Enjoy!

86 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 27.9mg; sodium 56.6mg. Full Nutrition
