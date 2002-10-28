Chocolate Biscuits
These chocolate biscuits have a unique, yet delicious light, chocolaty taste. They are crispy on the outside, and soft and chewy in the inside.
I was expecting something along the lines of breakfast biscuits (where you have to cut them out using a glass) but this was way easier by just plopping the dough on a baking sheet. Tasted a little bland because I used low-calorie instant hot-chocolate.Read More
I substituted half the cocoa for chocolate pudding for a moister consistency but they were still very cake like, I did enjoy the light chocolate flavor. I think next time I will add raisins and maybe premade pudding, I dont know......Read More
It seemed good but average. To bring out some flavor, I added chocolate chips and a little cinnamon.
Based on the title, I expected biscuits, not cookies! That said, these cookies aren't very good. Yes, they're easy to make, but they are bland and have a cake-like consistency. My two-year-old likes them, though.
They are good for a light biscuit but not if you light a rich chocolate biscuit!!!
Not sure if I did this right but my dough ended up more like a batter...so I made muffins. Kids seemed to like them...so they can't be too bad!
After reading the reviews i thought these were gonna be rank. However, ever the optimist, i did bake them :-) to my suprise they were not bad, not great but still they were ok :-) my husband said they tasted like chocolate ready break. lol
The recipe made 12 big soft cookies. Not sure if the oatmeal provides any texture benefit. Added a bit of cinnamon. Serving with ice cream.
