Chocolate Biscuits

These chocolate biscuits have a unique, yet delicious light, chocolaty taste. They are crispy on the outside, and soft and chewy in the inside.

By Safiya

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 dozen
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Combine the powdered hot chocolate, sugar, baking powder, oats, and flour. Mix in the butter or margarine.

  • Beat the eggs with the milk. Stir the beaten eggs into the flour mixture and mix until combined.

  • Drop tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheet. Let sit for 5 minutes then bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 to 15 minutes. Let cookies cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing or eating.

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 73.4mg; sodium 212.4mg. Full Nutrition
