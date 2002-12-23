Kringla
Crisp cookie of Norwegian origin.
My grandmother used to make Kringla every Christmas. When she was unable to bake anymore, my sisters and I decided to carry on the tradition by baking our own Kringla. My sister found this recipe and we both think it is wonderful! It's just like Grandma's Kringla!Read More
This dough was way too sticky to work like the recipe said. I gradually kept adding flour, ending up with an entire extra cup of flour in the dough, with it still way too sticky to do any kind of rolling with. I scooped them out and they came out very puffy, just like the picture, but also tasteless, like a plain pancake. Not very sweet. I ended up trying multiple things, but the best way to cook them was to deep-fry little balls of batter into a puffy donut, then I tossed them in cinnamon & sugar. So not exactly the traditional Norwegian cookie I was looking for at all... but no one will complain because the little donuts are good. I'll probably just call them sour cream donuts.Read More
Try this,,,add one more egg, and one more cup of flour, along with a teaspoon of almond flavcoring Refrigerate for an hour, turn onto a clean floured surface, using half the dough, knead til workable, return other half to refrigerator til ready to use. work the dough you have on the counter, bake and then work the remaining dough.
I have not had Kringla for almost thirty years. This recipe was the way I remembered Kringla to be. A must try for any tradional Norwegen.
I always lose my grandma's recipe, so I was happy to find this one so I don't have to bother her every time I want to make kringla. I really wouldn't call Kringla a crisp cookie though - more of a fluffy entity. Also, kringla is very common around my hometown and is not considered a holiday treat. It's not unusual to eat kringla once a week or pick it up in the grocery store. Some people have it on hand at all times. Most like to butter their kringla before eating it (buttering is done upside down) and/or put it in the microwave for a few seconds. I like to butter it right after it comes out of the oven - it really soaks up the goodness then.
12-5-2016 I still love this recipe. I will make them soon! :) Soft and tender little treats, butter them fresh out of the oven for extra buttery softness! I make this EXACT recipe every year (for the past 7 years or so). It is a rare recipe to find. It is extremely sticky, and a challenge to make. Flour must be on the working surface and sprinkled on top of dough as it is formed into a long roll. (I keep unused dough rolls in fridge for easier working) If you work too much flour into the dough, you will make a tough cookie. I try NOT to work too much flour into them, and handle them as little as possible. They are very soft and puffy. When these come out of the oven, I use a stick of butter and touch it on the hot cookies, just enough to melt a little on each one. These don't last very long at my house. My husband says I make them better every year. These freeze well.
These were much lighter than kringla I'm used to. But they were still good. They definitely need additional flavor. I used a tsp. of almond and vanilla. Anise would also be good. Mine needed more flour to be workable, and I ended up just scooping some even though that's not traditional.
These were good but the dough was extremely sticky!! needed much more flour. Added a teaspoon of vanilla.
The dough was pretty sticky, but that was expected. The cookies had a stretchy bread-like quality to them, but were still very tasty. Overall a good recipe.
I was disappointed in this recipe. My husband's grandmother used to make these every year, but nobody has her recipe. These just didn't taste like we were expecting; I found them pretty tasteless.
It was a little harder at first with the dough and getting it mixed right but making them was easy when you got into a routine
Dough is extremely sticky, had to drip onto cookie sheet in globs. Cookies turned out ok, but bland. Made exactly as directed. Will definitely not make again.
i was very surprised with how good these came out. guests thought that these tasted better with some crushed strawberries and sugar, however i preferred them plain.
This recipe leaves a very wet gooey dough. Like really really thick pancake batter. Even after 5 hours in the refrigerator. Absolutely no way to form into a small roll. I ended up spooning balls out and making round cookies. Avoid this recipe if you expect to make figure eights or pretzel shapes.
Shaping the dough is a bit of a challenge but it is worth it and so delicious! it's sweet without being overpowering. good with dinner or as a dessert.
