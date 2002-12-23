Kringla

Crisp cookie of Norwegian origin.

Recipe by J. Storm

36
6 -7 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease or line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Combine the sugar, beaten egg and sour cream together. Mix in the flour, baking soda and salt. Blend thoroughly.

  • Divide dough in half and form each half into a long roll. (Note: If your kitchen is warm, keep the half of dough you're not working with in the refrigerator.)

  • Cut off a narrow slice of dough. Roll lightly with hands on lightly floured board into pencil-like strip about 7 inches long. Form into a figure "8" , and pinch ends together. Place on cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 to 15 minutes.

119 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 12.2mg; sodium 96.8mg. Full Nutrition
