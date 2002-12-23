12-5-2016 I still love this recipe. I will make them soon! :) Soft and tender little treats, butter them fresh out of the oven for extra buttery softness! I make this EXACT recipe every year (for the past 7 years or so). It is a rare recipe to find. It is extremely sticky, and a challenge to make. Flour must be on the working surface and sprinkled on top of dough as it is formed into a long roll. (I keep unused dough rolls in fridge for easier working) If you work too much flour into the dough, you will make a tough cookie. I try NOT to work too much flour into them, and handle them as little as possible. They are very soft and puffy. When these come out of the oven, I use a stick of butter and touch it on the hot cookies, just enough to melt a little on each one. These don't last very long at my house. My husband says I make them better every year. These freeze well.