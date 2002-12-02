Egyptian Rose Leaves
These make a lovely cookie for Valentine's Day. NOTE: Rose water is not strong enough flavoring. Be sure to use rose fluid, available from many drugstores. You can use rose water, but you will have to double the amount.
absolutely delicious! make sure to watch them in the oven though.. i left them in for a little over 10 minutes and they ended up hard. -- very yummy thoughRead More
I would give these 3.5 if it were possible. They tasted quite nice, although they didn't look nearly as pretty as I had hoped. I also think they could be improved by using butter - the flavor was a little bit bland. I think I will simply add the rosewater to my favorite shortbread recipe.Read More
I tinted the dough a light pink, made pecan size balls and rolled them in pink sparkling sugar before baking. Pressed them down slightly so they were thick circles and then baked. Soon as they came out of the oven, I pressed a Hershey's kiss in the middle of the top. They turned out to be the most attractive out of 8 different cookies that my granddaughter and I made for Valentine cookie trays. We had several comments about how pretty and unusal they were. (People were surprised by the light rose scent.) These cookies will be a standard on our trays now. Thank you J., I love this recipe.
I wasn't able to find rose fluid, but the rose water gave the cookies a rose scent and a barely there rose flavor. If you're careful to not overbake them, they are a soft, almost chewy consistancy and are very light. They are also pretty. I put a few drops of red food coloring in to give a light pink color- they look really nice no matter how you display them!
these were darling little cookies. Made the dough this morning and refrigerated and took out a little at a time to work with. Debated using butter for shortening but wanted the rose essence to come through so used crisco instead. upped the rosewater to 2 tsp. and tinted with red food coloring. Used the bottom of a glass dipped in sugar to flatten and used green sprinkles for the 'stem'. With the bit of white sugar left from the glass, it gave the 'bud' a pretty sparkle. rosewater that I used was homemade and is a bit stronger than the 'Swad' brand sold in stores. Could easily sub rosewater for orange blossom water. thanks for the recipe and will make a pretty and interesting cookie to give away to the neighbors. As made above, these would make for a lovely presentation for a bridal shower.
Taste wise this was good. It was a little bland but I think that could be fixed with a little more rose flavoring. I did not have rose water so I used rose syrup and put 2 tsp of that in the mixture but next time I will use more of the syrup. I also used butter instead of crisco bc that is all I had in the house. Overall it was a very light cookie and everyone liked it. BTW : you REALLY need to watch these cookies bc it can overcook very easily!
I Loved these. They were nice and chewy, just the way I like my cookies! They are a little time consuming to shape but the result is nice. I used rose water because I couldn't find the fluid anywere. I used 2 1/2 teaspoons, and got a barely there rose flavor, so I think I'll double it again nex time to 5 teaspoons. Also, I got 55 cookies, not 36. Thanks so much for sharing the recipe!
these cookies taste great and I always have the ingredients to make them on hand.
I was disappointed in the overall look and texture of these cookies. And you must be a fan of rosewater (or maybe I put TOO much in). Anyway, I use rosewater in my strawberry rosewater ice cream (posted on allrecipes) and love it. But maybe I like it better there because it is complimentary to the berries. Not a keeper recipe for me.
Sooo yummy. I love these, being a huge fan of the 'rose' flavour. I did half of them the way as directed, the other half with cherry cordial filled Hershey Kisses-- both sets turned out really well! Mmm. They don't freeze and keep as well as some other cookies, but they're still yummy after time. They just loose their flavour and texture somewhat.
Nice cookie,light rose flavor. I made my own rosewater as I couldn't find the rose fluid.
I have made these and they were wonderful! Please be careful about the recipe because it mentions a "butter mixture" in step 1, and there is no butter in it as written, only shortening (unless you substitute butter for shortening). Perhaps the first step should indicate "non-dry ingredients" instead of "butter mixture." Enjoy! And I have added red and pink sugars when I flattened them.
These are excellent little cookies that go great with tea, coffee, and Valentines day (with the addition of some pink coloring) :) I have made them a couple different times and the most time consuming part is the waiting and the molding. Subbed cake flour once for a more delicate cookie because it was on hand, and was happy with the result. My husband gobbles them down like a bad addiction.
they were really good but could not find rose water anywhere so used almond water. later made them with rose water and they tasted the same.
I added butter as well as shortening; shortening for keeping shape and texture, butter for flavor. I used four tablespoons rose water and one table spoon of orange blossom water, just because I miss Spanish nights, a tablespoon of orange zest, pure cane sugar with honey, and topped with chopped almonds, pine nuts, and pistachios. 9/10 would make again.
Decently tasty. Smelled weird, though...
