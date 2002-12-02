Egyptian Rose Leaves

These make a lovely cookie for Valentine's Day. NOTE: Rose water is not strong enough flavoring. Be sure to use rose fluid, available from many drugstores. You can use rose water, but you will have to double the amount.

By J. Storm

  • Mix shortening, sugar, eggs and rose fluid until fluffy. Stir flour and salt together, then mix in butter mixture. Dough will be soft. Chill several hours or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) Light grease or line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Using 1/3 of dough at time (keep rest of dough refrigerated) roll into balls about 3/4 inch in diameter. Place on cookie sheets. Flatten with hand until approximately half of their original thickness. Imagine the flattened cookie to be a clock. Make 2 slits, each 1/2 inch long, in cookie at 10:00 and at 2:00. Pinch bottom to form "base" of petal. Sprinkle with red or pink decorator's sugar.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned on bottom. Do not brown tops of cookies!

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 20.2mg. Full Nutrition
