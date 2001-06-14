Savoiardi I
Also known as Lady Fingers, these keep very well in an airtight container.
Also known as Lady Fingers, these keep very well in an airtight container.
so very good. i will next time use it as a base for making a tiramisu or a custard trifle!! Better than the kind you buy in a store.Read More
I was in the mood to make cookies today but a different kind. These looked like they would fit well. Making it was interesting and kind of fun too. Adding the flour was just weird. It didn't mix well so my first few cookies were just egg tasting. I mixed it more cause I noticed it was clumpy and the second batch was a little more firm. I didn't use a piping bag cause I don't have one so I just spooned then on the cookie sheet. My first impression when I took them out of the oven was "great I messed it up" they were very soft almost like making marangue. After cooling for an hour they are now sticky and kind of goowy. They have an interesting texture. I used orange extract instead of vanilla cause I ran out. The taste if good. I don't think I'll make these again though cause I was looking more for a cookie then this. Maybe I just didn't do it right, I don't know. Thanks for sharing.Read More
so very good. i will next time use it as a base for making a tiramisu or a custard trifle!! Better than the kind you buy in a store.
Thank you for a great recipe! I grew up on Savoiardi biscuits and they are undoubtedly my favourite thing to dunk in coffee. I coated them in caster sugar as soon as they came out of the oven. Definitely worth submitting a photo and a thumbs up!
This is a perfect and simple recipe. I have used these to make Tiramisu with great success. I was also able to make these cookies using a gluten free baking mix instead of the flour and no one could tell the difference! My SIL who has Celiac disease was thrilled!
These lady fingers turned out perfect for my tiramisu. What I changed- I poured all of the batter into a 9x13 baking dish. I took it out of the oven 2 minutes early because the top was a beautiful brown and I didn't want to ruin it. I took it out of the pan (used parchment paper for easy removal) and turned it over. Placed it back into the oven to give the bottom a nice color. A true Classic tiramisu uses a harder lady finger so I wanted it to be a little firmer. These were perfect! Thank you for this recipe. I've been looking for a long time.
Easy and delicious. If making Tiramisu, I found it was easier and faster to make this batter and bake two thin cakes instead of the individual lady fingers. The baking time was about the same.
I made this for my tiramisu because I didn't like the ladyfingers I bought from whole foods. They were too small. The ones I made from this recipe looked like the picture shown but flatter. I might not have beaten the eggs enough also the heat from mykitchen may have kept the batter too liquid. Next time I will make sure to beat the yolks till they are a very pale yellow and refrigerate the batter for a few mins. Thanks for the recipe!
Pretty good recipe, but time consuming if you are thinking of making tiramisu. I'm buying store bought next time. I did lower the oven temperature to 350 F since 375 was just too high to bake the fluffy dough needed for savoiardi.
This turn out very good, lot of work with the piping and all but well worth it (specially since in my country store packed ladyfinger cost a mint). I substitute 2tbs coco powder for the flour coz i want to make it chocolaty. I also sprinkle them with sugar to make them sparkle a bit.
I was in the mood to make cookies today but a different kind. These looked like they would fit well. Making it was interesting and kind of fun too. Adding the flour was just weird. It didn't mix well so my first few cookies were just egg tasting. I mixed it more cause I noticed it was clumpy and the second batch was a little more firm. I didn't use a piping bag cause I don't have one so I just spooned then on the cookie sheet. My first impression when I took them out of the oven was "great I messed it up" they were very soft almost like making marangue. After cooling for an hour they are now sticky and kind of goowy. They have an interesting texture. I used orange extract instead of vanilla cause I ran out. The taste if good. I don't think I'll make these again though cause I was looking more for a cookie then this. Maybe I just didn't do it right, I don't know. Thanks for sharing.
This is exactly what I was looking for. I am making Tiramisu and needed a crisp lady finger. Thanks for sharing. Delightful.
I tried this recipe and made Tiramisu with it, it is good and deserve a 5 points review.
These were extremely addicting! I'll definitely be making these again. Maybe next time I'll try some almond extract instead of vanilla ^_^
great recipe, was just what I needed for my tiramisu, thanks a bunch!
Well, I must be missing something. In order for a batter to be piped, it has to have a minimum of denseness; the recipe outcome was sort of watery. So I added some more flour (little) which slightly improved it’s texture but still. I piped it on parchment paper laid in a baking tray where the batter flattened to the sides resulting in thin flat biscuits; i.e. not having the required thickness. I also noticed that most of the reviews are in favour of this recipe, so what could be the problem here?
With the help of my Kitchenaid mixer, this recipe was super simple and easy, plus it makes fantastic ladyfingers! I only had to bake tme for about 10 minutes, one batch burned on the bottom, so keep an eye on that!
Followed all steps perfectly, three times - while the taste is great (not too sweet) these just don't puff up enough (hardly any rise). Yes, I do realize that "ladyfingers" are not intended to be much of a rising baked good, however there should be SOME rise to them. All 3 times mine came out approximately 3-4 mm thick. Checking other recipes for "ladyfingers" I find the ones that come out proper tend to have a bit of baking powder or cream of tartar. Sorry PEGW - these just don't consistently turn out well enough. I typically only make things from America's Test Kitchen because they test all recipes 30-40 times and tweak it so it's fool proof and the absolute best it can be. I appreciate your efforts in making & sharing this recipe, but for those like me looking to make Savoiardi and make it well EVERY time, skip this one and simply look for a "ladyfingers" recipe; you'll get better results - consistently.
Unbelievably easy and perfect for tiramisu! Thank you!!
Five stars on taste. My problem was - as with many others - that they got very flat. I made a batch, and decided to try again after reading reviews that mentioned not over-whipping the egg whites, as I had been worried that I had. The second batch came out just as flat, even though I was sure to stop whipping the egg whites in good time. Ah, well. I figure that the tiramisu recipe I'm using has you cut them in half lengthwise anyway, so I guess these half-sized ones take the effort out for me. lol. Anyway, I used a large Decorating pen to pipe them and it was SO easy!
Just finished baking them and they turned out to be absolutely perfect!
I followed the recipe to a T and they DID NOT turn out like any lady fingers iv ever bought from any grocery store!They are extremly flat! They taste fine just very very flat! To salvage the rest of the batter i added a bit more flour which helped it out Alot! I was able to make my Tiramisu!
Turned out great! Added 1/2 tsp baking powder to give it a little rise and sifted in with flour. Baked in a jelly roll pan and sliced for limoncello tiramisu.
Love this recipe. Made it a month ago and used pastry bag etc. they turned out great, but will make it in large pan next time. Think it will make layers more even. Will update as I am making them again this weekend. Btw I used them in Americas Test Kitchen tiramisu recipe and it was awesome!
Watery batter ! As soon as they went in the cookie sheet they flattened out and joined together .
These were amazing to use in my tiramisu. They held together better than store bought ladyfingers and had a nice, spongy texture in the tiramisu. Very easy to make. However, at 15 minutes they were slightly dark and probably need to be pulled out at 10 minutes.
not to happy bater was too thin and cookies came out very flat like waffers. not bad taste but not what they should have been. may try it again will try chilling the batter first and see what happens
I am making 100 two ounce tasting cups of tiramisu for a bridal shower in a few weeks. I piped the batter into little disks (instead of "fingers") and baked them, then cooled them and froze them in a large container with parchment between layers. They should fit perfectly into the shot glasses!
This made a great base for tiramisu. Store bought ladyfingers just can't compare to homemade.
Very easy and quick, it is a crucial step to beat egg yolks until pale (4min).
Perfect for making tiramisu! I’ve always found the store-bought ones too thick for my taste, and with this recipe you can make them whatever size/shape/thickness that you want (adjusting baking time to fit, of course). Best tiramisu I’ve ever made!
I agree with those who recommend adding more flour. Otherwise the cookie is too flat and eggy.
These are light and delicious. They don't come out like the Saviordis you get in an Italian bakery. The texture is very different but they are still delicious. I substituted Anisette flavoring for the vanilla. They are time consuming though so don't attempt this recipe if you don't have a few hours to kill.
flat and thin batter
I have tried this recipe a couple times to use in tiramisu and it is perfect! I recently tried a slightly different recipe which made a crispy cookie with the same exact taste...it was a disaster! The crispy cookies became mush in the tiramisu, even though I only dunk them in room temp coffee for a split second. With the recipe provided here I got a softer cookie but it kept up in the tiramisu beautifully!
Second time making this and they were a big hit. With this batch I shut the oven off and left the oven door open a crack and let them cool. They became crispy and a perfect cookie for tiramisu.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections