Savoiardi I

I was in the mood to make cookies today but a different kind. These looked like they would fit well. Making it was interesting and kind of fun too. Adding the flour was just weird. It didn't mix well so my first few cookies were just egg tasting. I mixed it more cause I noticed it was clumpy and the second batch was a little more firm. I didn't use a piping bag cause I don't have one so I just spooned then on the cookie sheet. My first impression when I took them out of the oven was "great I messed it up" they were very soft almost like making marangue. After cooling for an hour they are now sticky and kind of goowy. They have an interesting texture. I used orange extract instead of vanilla cause I ran out. The taste if good. I don't think I'll make these again though cause I was looking more for a cookie then this. Maybe I just didn't do it right, I don't know. Thanks for sharing.

