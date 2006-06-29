Coconut Rosette
One of my students gave me this recipe when I was teaching in Guam almost 20 years ago! Strange list of ingredients, but they're great!
One of my students gave me this recipe when I was teaching in Guam almost 20 years ago! Strange list of ingredients, but they're great!
To the previous rating.....the amount of cornstarch in the recipe IS CORRECT. I am originally from Guam and the recipe is called Roskette. It's a delicate cookie and with the amount of cornstarch, it's melt in your mouth good!!Read More
This is a waste of eggs butter and the fuel it took to make these. they don't melt in your mouth and theres no way they twist into a figure eight. Very BAD.Read More
To the previous rating.....the amount of cornstarch in the recipe IS CORRECT. I am originally from Guam and the recipe is called Roskette. It's a delicate cookie and with the amount of cornstarch, it's melt in your mouth good!!
Turned out well, I made mine in the shape of hearts cause the figures eights kept breaking on me. Also REALLY important...I think the 4 1/2 cups of cornstarch seemed like it might be incorrect, so I only put approx 4 tbs and they turned out fine, just something to consider, maybe I am wrong.
This is a waste of eggs butter and the fuel it took to make these. they don't melt in your mouth and theres no way they twist into a figure eight. Very BAD.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections