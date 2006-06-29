Coconut Rosette

One of my students gave me this recipe when I was teaching in Guam almost 20 years ago! Strange list of ingredients, but they're great!

By J. Storm

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease or line baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Cream the butter with the sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, vanilla and almond extracts.

  • Add the cornstarch, flour and finely grated coconut. Mix until blended and smooth.

  • Make small balls about 1inch in diameter, then roll on floured board into a 7 inch long strip. Twist into a figure eight. Place cookies on the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes. Remove from cookie sheets and let cool. May be drizzled with melted chocolate, if desired.

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 27.3mg; sodium 62.5mg. Full Nutrition
