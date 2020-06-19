Pineapple Coconut Zucchini Bread

Rating: 4.65 stars
102 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 78
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

A very moist flavorful zucchini bread. A great way to use up all that zucchini in the garden.

By SuzyQ

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 - 9x5 inch loaves
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans. Stir together flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice in a bowl until well blended; set aside.

  • Whisk eggs, oil, white sugar, and brown sugar together in a large bowl. Stir in sour cream, vanilla, zucchini, pineapple, and coconut. Stir in the flour mixture, mixing just until moistened. Divide batter between the prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes, then remove and finish cooling on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 31.3g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 248.1mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Darlene Tucker
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2008
This recipe turned out great! It was very moist and the really liked the taste of the pineapple and coconut in it. However next time I will substitute apple sauce for the oil and see how that turns out. 1 cup oil I thought was a lot of oil!! Read More
Helpful
(49)

Most helpful critical review

Peggy MacArthur Arteberry
Rating: 2 stars
06/15/2010
I substituted apple sauce for the oil in this recipe and halved the sugar. Everything else I followed to the letter. Although the loaf looks beautiful and golden in the pan it's taste is bland and very mild. Next time I will a tiny bit more salt butter flavoring and more cinnamon. Moist and dense with a very nice texture. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
Mrs.Williams
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2009
This is some really good zucchini bread! I didn't drain the pineapple that great so mine was SUPER moist a little too moist but that was my fault. The flavor though is awesome. I was out of pumpkin pie spice so I just used 1/2 teaspoon each nutmeg and ginger. My kids loved it too:) Read More
Helpful
(34)
purplestardust101
Rating: 5 stars
08/26/2008
This is almost like the recipe I've created about 40yrs. ago except I omit sour cream and I added chopped walnuts...but this recipe is a very good one also!! Read More
Helpful
(27)
prittykitty74
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2009
This is an awesome recipe!!! Great flavours that aren't overpowering. VERY moist! I had a small problem... not with the recipe with my zucchini. When I grated up my zucchini I didn't have quite 3 cups so I grated up a carrot to make up the difference. Turned out great! This is a keeper!!! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Marcia W
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2013
The best! I did what a few suggested: 1-squeeze the excess water from the zucchini, 2-at least double the spices, 3-add an extra 1/4 teaspoon of salt, 4- use 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp coconut extract. Then a couple of my own: 1- forget the sour cream, 2- forget the oil completely, 3- when you drain the pineapple, reserve the juice, 4- replace the oil with 1/4 cup pineapple juice and 3/4 cup coconut cream (available at Trader Joe's). These are HUGE calorie reducers and add a lot of flavor. 5- I also used half whole wheat and half all purpose flour, 6- toast the coconut before adding (I used 3/4 cup). I will be making this again......real soon! Read More
Helpful
(22)
foodwiz
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2009
Overabundance of zucchini prompted the search for this recipe. This hit the spot... Very moist & flavorful only one change fm me (I used 1/2 WW flour b/c I had lots on hand.) This will be one of my "go to" recipes in the future. Many thanks!!! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Suanne
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2008
Moist and delicious. I made small loaves for gift baskets and had rave reviews from everyone. Read More
Helpful
(13)
MISSBROOKE79
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2010
Amazing! I added extra spices and used 1/2c. applesauce and 1/2c. oil. Made a oatmeal/brown sugar/ butter mix. to put on top prior to baking which made it wonderul. You will have to bake this a little longer than suggested otherwise the middle will come out gooey! Great recipe SuzyQ thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(13)
mneil75
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2009
Tropical flavors are subtle yet still a nice option from traditional zucchini bread. I would up amount of coconut or add some pineapple & coconut flavoring next time. This made three loaves instead of two for me. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Peggy MacArthur Arteberry
Rating: 2 stars
06/15/2010
I substituted apple sauce for the oil in this recipe and halved the sugar. Everything else I followed to the letter. Although the loaf looks beautiful and golden in the pan it's taste is bland and very mild. Next time I will a tiny bit more salt butter flavoring and more cinnamon. Moist and dense with a very nice texture. Read More
Helpful
(3)
