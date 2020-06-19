Pineapple Coconut Zucchini Bread

This recipe turned out great! It was very moist and the really liked the taste of the pineapple and coconut in it. However next time I will substitute apple sauce for the oil and see how that turns out. 1 cup oil I thought was a lot of oil!!
This is some really good zucchini bread! I didn't drain the pineapple that great so mine was SUPER moist a little too moist but that was my fault. The flavor though is awesome. I was out of pumpkin pie spice so I just used 1/2 teaspoon each nutmeg and ginger. My kids loved it too:)
This is almost like the recipe I've created about 40yrs. ago except I omit sour cream and I added chopped walnuts...but this recipe is a very good one also!!
This is an awesome recipe!!! Great flavours that aren't overpowering. VERY moist! I had a small problem... not with the recipe with my zucchini. When I grated up my zucchini I didn't have quite 3 cups so I grated up a carrot to make up the difference. Turned out great! This is a keeper!!!
The best! I did what a few suggested: 1-squeeze the excess water from the zucchini, 2-at least double the spices, 3-add an extra 1/4 teaspoon of salt, 4- use 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp coconut extract. Then a couple of my own: 1- forget the sour cream, 2- forget the oil completely, 3- when you drain the pineapple, reserve the juice, 4- replace the oil with 1/4 cup pineapple juice and 3/4 cup coconut cream (available at Trader Joe's). These are HUGE calorie reducers and add a lot of flavor. 5- I also used half whole wheat and half all purpose flour, 6- toast the coconut before adding (I used 3/4 cup). I will be making this again......real soon!
Overabundance of zucchini prompted the search for this recipe. This hit the spot... Very moist & flavorful only one change fm me (I used 1/2 WW flour b/c I had lots on hand.) This will be one of my "go to" recipes in the future. Many thanks!!!
Moist and delicious. I made small loaves for gift baskets and had rave reviews from everyone.
Amazing! I added extra spices and used 1/2c. applesauce and 1/2c. oil. Made a oatmeal/brown sugar/ butter mix. to put on top prior to baking which made it wonderul. You will have to bake this a little longer than suggested otherwise the middle will come out gooey! Great recipe SuzyQ thanks for sharing!
Tropical flavors are subtle yet still a nice option from traditional zucchini bread. I would up amount of coconut or add some pineapple & coconut flavoring next time. This made three loaves instead of two for me.
I substituted apple sauce for the oil in this recipe and halved the sugar. Everything else I followed to the letter. Although the loaf looks beautiful and golden in the pan it's taste is bland and very mild. Next time I will a tiny bit more salt butter flavoring and more cinnamon. Moist and dense with a very nice texture.