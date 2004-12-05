Orange Cookies II
A plain soft cookie with finely grated carrots and a delicious orange icing.
I'll admit it, I did not read the recipe all the way through before starting. When I realized that there wasn't any orange juice in the actual cookie batter I pretty much wrote these little cookies off! I added about 1 Tbls of orange zest to the batter and went a head and made them. I am glad I did. They are pretty good! The icing needs a little tweeking, may be better if made with frozen orange concentrate. My 3 1/2 year old thinks they are pretty good. He likes them plain with no frosting. I used a food processor and chopped the carrots and nuked them for 1 minute in the microwave. This recipe is worth the effort if you want a light little cookie that is slighty sweet.Read More
