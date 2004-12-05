Orange Cookies II

A plain soft cookie with finely grated carrots and a delicious orange icing.

Recipe by Sally

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cook the grated carrots in enough water to cover. Boil until just soft and drain. Do not over cook!

  • Cream the shortening and sugar together. Add the egg and mix well. Stir in the cooked carrots while still warm.

  • Add the sifted flour, salt and baking soda and mix to combine.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls onto parchment paper lined baking sheets and bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 12 minutes. Let cool then frost with Orange Icing.

  • To Make Orange Icing: Add enough confectioners' sugar to the orange juice and orange zest to make a spreading consistency. Spread icing over cooled cookies and let dry.

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 9g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 128mg. Full Nutrition
