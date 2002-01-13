Potato Chip Cookies III

Old fashioned cookies made with crushed potato chips and rolled in sugar.

Recipe by Theresa

Recipe Summary

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream the shortening with the sugar. Add the egg and beat well. Stir in the vanilla.

  • Add the flour and baking soda and mix well. Stir in the crushed potato chips and chopped nuts. Shape cookies into balls and roll in white sugar.

  • Place cookies on an ungreased cookie sheet and flatten slightly. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 7.8mg; sodium 40.1mg. Full Nutrition
