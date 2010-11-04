Vanilla or Chocolate Tuiles

4.7
4 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

"Tuile" is the French term for "tile." In tuile recipes, the cookies are very pliable when hot out of the oven and are traditionally draped over a rolling pin. When cool, they resemble the tiles on old French villas.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
1 hr 7 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat butter and sugar together with an electric mixer on medium-high speed. Beat in the egg whites, one at a time. Beat in the vanilla.

    Advertisement

  • Lower the speed and add flour or flour-cocoa mixture (see Cook's Note) and mix until just combined. Do not overmix. Cover bowl and chill for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Cut a small hole (about 3 1/2 inches in diameter) in a thin piece of cardboard or plastic to serve as a template in forming the tuiles. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat and place the stencil on it. Using a small offset spatula, place a small amount of batter in the center of the hole of the stencil and spread it out evenly. Carefully lift the stencil off. Repeat for more cookies.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly brown around the edges, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and while still hot, remove tuiles from the pan and drape them over a rolling pin. Allow to sit a few minutes to harden and cool. Store in an airtight container.

Cook's Notes:

To create Chocolate Tuiles, substitute 3/4 cake flour sifted with 5 tablespoons Dutch-process cocoa powder for the 1 cup cake flour.

The plastic lids from yogurt or cottage cheese containers are perfect for making stencils.

Shape the tuiles however you like: Drape the hot cookies over a rolling pin, over a glass, or in the hollows of an empty egg carton.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 19.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/03/2022