Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie

An assortment of chocolates transform the basic chocolate chip cookie into calorie heaven.

By Lydia

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cream the butter or margarine with the brown sugar until light. Add the egg and mix well.

  • Stir in the flour, ground cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Mix in the nuts and the 4 ounces of the bittersweet, milk and white chocolates.

  • Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls about 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool slightly. Dip cooled cookies into the Three Chocolate Glaze.

  • To Make Three Chocolate Glaze: Heat 1 teaspoon of the shortening with bittersweet chocolate over low heat, stirring constantly, until chocolate is melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Dip each cookie 1/2 inch deep into chocolate along one edge. Repeat with remaining shortening and chocolates. Rotate dipped edge of cookie for each type of chocolate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 49.9g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 42.7mg; sodium 237.4mg. Full Nutrition
