Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
An assortment of chocolates transform the basic chocolate chip cookie into calorie heaven.
It was good, but I don't think I'll make it again - I think cinnamon was really at the fore instead of the three chocolates. Not that cinnamon and chocolate are a bad combination - but it's very strong.Read More
Good cookie. I didn't bother with the glaze and I left out the walnuts because my son hates nuts. Will probably reduce the amount of brown sugar next time because they were very sweet.
Yum, what can I say! I loved the taste of the cinnamon... a sophisticated taste. I altered the recipe slightly and used butterscotch chips, chocolate chips, and white chocolate chips. I didn't dip it in chocolate but instead drizzled chocolate and white chocolate over the tops of the cookies.
These cookies are AMAZING! My son made them as part of our cinnamon themed Top Chef meal. We used pecans instead of walnuts and to make it easy, I just bought bittersweet, milk and white chocolate chips. We didn't even get around to the chocolate glaze - they were too good to wait. I'm sharing the recipe with all my friends!
This Cookie Tastes Great
This is the fourth New Years that I'm making these cookies and I think it's only fair to give a new review (see below for original). I guess the first time I used walnuts and then I once left them out and the cookie is GREAT. I can't even remember how many people begged for the recipe and how many requests for these cookies I get. Gift giving is extremely simplified when you have a recipe like this on hand :) Thank you so much Lydia! (original post: Not at all what I was expecting - you put in nuts and that's all you can taste...)
My son-in-law always asks for these- thanks for posting!
good
I LOVED this recipe!! i also didnt use nuts, but they turned out wonderfully! Thank you :)
These were really good, however for not quite as good as the "Best Chocolate Chip Cookies" by Dora on this website. However, the addition of cinnamon was genious so I plan to include that in future choc chip cookies recipes. Note that I didn't add the chocolate dipping.
This is one of very few recipes I don't typically change the ingredients on! It is delicious and always a big hit. For the glaze, to make it easier, I carefully melt the chocolate in the microwave instead of on the stove. Three small bowls, melted chocolate and shortening, and I can go ahead and dip the cookies without changing containers or getting my hands too messy.
This recipe was great!! I made over 2 dozen, so worth it!! This recipe isn’t too complicated, the glaze is optional. I couldn’t get the white chocolate to melt to a liquid but I did get it soft, and there weren’t chunks, what I ended up doing is this; I got my hands messy and I threw chunks of white chocolate onto the cookies!! They didn’t turn out bad looking, it was pretty cool. I would definite recommend, the glaze was so fun to drizzle on!!
