Brown Butter Cookies

I have never been one who ate many cookies. These have changed me. This cookie is the best. With a pound of browned butter I knew this was a different cookie. If you have never had browned butter, you must try this recipe. The flavor is one you won't soon forget. I love browned butter icing on brownies and cakes and when I saw this recipe for cookies with browned butter in both the cookie and th icing, I was sold. I took some of these to work and absolutely everyone just raved and requested the recipe. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe and I encourage everyone to try these. Yes, they are sweet, but they mellow out a little and the flavor is worth anything. I added some brickles to half the batch and I liked that addition as well. You can't go wrong with these cookies!