Using butter (not margarine) is essential for the success of these deliciously rich brown butter cookies. You may need as little as 3 cups of confectioners' sugar for the brown butter icing; just stop adding it when you've reached the desired consistency.
My family really liked these cookies. They are delicious and unique. They remind me a little of butter toffee. Real butter makes all the difference! To give the flavor even more depth, I slightly toasted the pecans in the oven while it was preheating. I tried the cookie with and without the glaze. I preferred the glazed. Since these cookies start out light brown, it was hard to tell by sight when they were done. I cooked the first batch a little too long. So follow the cooking time on the recipe and they should turn out great!
Didn't love em, didn't hate em. My 14 year old said the frosting was too sweet. My husband asked me after I gave him a couple of these cookies "Are there any peanut butter cookies left from last night?" Recipe was followed exactly, didn't overcook the butter. Sorry, guess this one is not a keeper for my family :(
Being a thick cookie fan, I didn't expect to be crazy about these. I made them to give to someone, and after a taste I almost didn't. I wanted to keep them, they were SO GOOD! Browning butter can be tricky, but it's important to cook the butter until dark flecks appear in the pan to give these cookies maximum flavor. I toasted whole pecans, finely chopped a heaping 2/3 cup for the dough,and used a whole pecan for the top of each cookie after they were iced. I made a couple of sandwich cookies by icing two cookie bottoms and putting them together, but the single cookies with icing and a pecan were the favorite. These were a gift for a picky professional chef (boy, was I nervous?!) and he LOVED them. Thank you, Heather, for your outstanding recipe!
I've never browned this quantity of butter before now. It's a little different than browning a small amount. It took longer than five minutes, foamed plenty then subsided, boiled, then foamed again before turning "nutty and brown". You have to stir in order to see the color through the foam. Great recipe! It didn't quite make 50 and next time I'll roll them a little smaller for a bit daintier cookie. I didn't use all the hot water for the glaze--just add it slowly until the desired consistency is reached. Try this recipe! Your pound of butter will not be used in vain!
Chewy, buttery, nutty...These are so yummy! I've made them 3 times now. Once with icing. I didn't think the icing had much effect on them. I make them without it and I save a whole stick of butter. I also toast the pecans in the oven for a few minutes. It gives them an amazing added flavor.
I absolutely LOVED these cookies, and so did everyone I gave them to! I did think they were a little too sweet and that the brown sugar overpowered the taste of the brown butter (by the way, it took more like 10-13 minutes for that quantity of butter to reach the desired brownness in a 3-qt saucepan). When I make these again, I am going to use white sugar (and less of it) so that the brown bits in the butter show throughout the cookie and the flavor of the brown butter will (hopefully) be more pronounced. Even with these minor tweaks to suit my own personal preferences, the recipe as-is is superb, thanks for sharing!
I haven't even taken my cookies out of the oven yet, and I can't keep my hands out of the dough. If this is cookie paradise, I don't even want to go home!Thanks for the recipe, Heather! :)
02/03/2002
ur recipe is EXCELLENT! it's so easy to make...but instead of browning the butter i just simply microwaved it for 25 sec to make it soft...and it still tastes great :) this is so easy to make, and great to eat.. can't wait till my parents and friends try it :)
Absolutely delicious cookie, and the key to the exquisite flavor is the brown butter. Tried only 1/2 batch, and now I wish I'd made the whole recipe. This will be made again soon. Thanks Heather for a scrumptious cookie.
My wife and I are sending these to our spoiled adult children. I would suggest that you brown an additional stick of butter to compensate for the lost volume during browning. I would also encourage browning your butter a day in advance. It won't solidify again but it WILL give your butter a chance to cool and, IMHO, it blends better having cooled. Flavorwise, these cookies are EXCELLENT but the really cool thing about them is all of the potential in this recipe! Thanks.
Fantastic cookie. Because of the browned butter, they have a very distinctive flavor. I saw a few reviews that said they "didn't brown the butter but they were still good". They may have still been good but they would have a completely different taste. Browning the butter is what makes these cookies special so I wouldn't recommend skipping that step.
I have never been one who ate many cookies. These have changed me. This cookie is the best. With a pound of browned butter I knew this was a different cookie. If you have never had browned butter, you must try this recipe. The flavor is one you won't soon forget. I love browned butter icing on brownies and cakes and when I saw this recipe for cookies with browned butter in both the cookie and th icing, I was sold. I took some of these to work and absolutely everyone just raved and requested the recipe. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe and I encourage everyone to try these. Yes, they are sweet, but they mellow out a little and the flavor is worth anything. I added some brickles to half the batch and I liked that addition as well. You can't go wrong with these cookies!
Made these for the second time last night. I halved the recipe thinking there was no way the 7 of us at family dinner could eat 60 cookies; I was wrong. We easily ate the 30 that I made and could have eaten more. I followed the recipe as is. My frosting was so thick I rolled a ball of it in my hands and then patted it flat on the cookie before placing a half pecan on top as decoration. This made them magazine worthy!
Melt in your Mouth! The butter takes like 20 minutes to brown and make sure you use a big pan to brown it. I would half the frosting, it makes a lot and I like some plain cookies, also, the whole batch of frosting only used a 1/4c water. I baked the cookes as said for 10 minutes and they turned out perfect.
Oh my goodness! These are wonderful, definitely not your ordinary everyday cookie. These are quite the hit at my house and I will be making these for years to come that is for sure! I made these for a charity fundraiser, and almost didn't want to give them up! I have already decided to make another batch! I would recommend watching them and maybe not leave them in so long for a softer cookie.
These are by far my favorite cookie I have ever eaten/made. It reminds me of a praline taste. I prefer them without the glaze because it is so rich, but they are awesome either way. I made these for many family members and every single person raved over them and most asked for the recipe. I hate to make them because I want to eat too many! Thanks for such a wonderful recipe!!!
I actually started making this recipe and then realised I didn't have any eggs, pecans or confectioners sugar so I had to make it with chopped almonds and use milk to bind it together. Also obviously I couldn't make the frosting either. I also rolled out the pastry instead and cut it into pretty shapes. The cookies came out nicely. They just sort if tasted like sugary biscuit really. I think the eggs, pecan and frosting would have turned them into a 5 star recipe.
11/26/2000
This is a very rich cookie. I will frost those to give away but those I keep will not be frosted. Very rich and buttery. Probably won't make these again as we have to watch our sugar.
I made these for church along with a couple of other batches of cookies and these were the last to go. I think the flavor took some getting used to, but after a couple, I was hooked. They are very sweet and would go nicely with some coffee. I don't think I will make them again, however, because it seemed like the whole process from start to finish took a very long time.
adding chocolate chips without the frosting is the way to go, and making sure the butter is brown is key to the unique flavor, as others have pointed out. 11 minutes did the trick for me. Very happy to have a cookie recipe that is a little out of the ordinary.
These are heavenly. The smell of the brown butter is incredible and the cookies are delicious. They remind me of pecan lace cookies in flavor. I too omitted the icing because I really don't think they need it. Thanks so much for posting this recipe.
These cookies are Wonderful !!! I didn't frost them. Even my hubby who loves all things sweet, said he didn't think they needed the extra sweetness. I just had one with my morning coffee.. YUM....I doubt if these are on Weight Watchers...
Very good! I completely spaced on the glaze, but still wonderful without it! This is exactly what I look for in a cookie: not especially sweet, but very flavorful! It's a great rainy day/don't want to grocery shop recipe.
Sooooo good! My mother use to make these but I never had the recipe until now. I followed the recipe and had no complaints other than when will I make more as my daughter stuffed the last cookie in her mouth! Thank you Heather.
OMG! these are such awesome cookies. Everyone is devouring them...that I had to make another batch. Note: need more sugar for the icing to set and don't spread, but put in the middle and let the icing spread on its own. Also, too more like 15 min to brown the butter and another 10 for the butter and sugar mix to cool. But it is worth the extra time to make these delicious cookies.
These are amazing...they would be great with a cup of coffee because they are on the swwet side. My icing did come out like a glaze but I think it worked out better that way. An "icing" would have been overkill on sweetness
This is an excellent recipe. Browning that much butter was tricky. It took mine about 12 minutes after it all melted. I was sure it was burned but the flavor was magnificent. The frosting is a nice touch but with following the directions exactly with 1/2 cup hot water, I had to add quite a bit more powdered sugar to get a consistency that wouldn't slide off the cookie. It still spread quite a bit. I will make this again and will back off on the water initially with the frosting. My co-workers gobbled these up in a hurry! Thanks for a great recipe.
These are so awesome! If you like your cookies a little thicker in the middle, add a bit more flour until batter is the consistency of peanut butter. I added a little orange peel to batter and frosting.
AWESOME recipe!!! I just took the last pan out of the oven. I followed some advice from the reviews and didn't use the icing, I added mini chocolate chips instead. I also roasted the pecans as suggested. My family hasn't had a chance to try them yet, but I'm not sure they'll be able to! I can't stay away!! I do prefer a soft cookie so will keep them in a container with the good ol' slice o' bread.
These were awesome! Each year for Christmas I bake close to 2,000 cookies (give them away to friends and family). Some cookies I've made for 30 years, so each year I like to try/add a new one and see how people respond. These got overwhelming reviews from everyone (myself included!) Making sure the butter is well-browned (not burnt) is key. I was afraid the dough was too thin when I made it - a little looser than typical drop cookies, but they turned out perfectly! A definite keeper!
Oh my goodness are these delicious! The flavor is indescribable; like no other cookie you have ever tried. I omitted the nuts and frosting. Halved the recipe which yielded 30 cookies. I made half of them with chocolate chips as others have recommended. They truly melt in your mouth with every bite. The flavor is surprisingly versatile so the addition of toffee, spices, etc. would be easy to play with. They were outstanding while eaten warm and much preferred them that way instead of fully cooled. Will be making again- thank you!
I made this one twice. The first time i was reducing the quanity, and ended up putting all my butter in the batter, and leaving none for the icing, and my cookies came out flat. That said, they were delicious and we ate them. The second time I made the whole thing, and the cookies came out as cookies, but less delicious.
The family loved these. It does take longer than 5 mins to brown this amount of butter....but it's well worth the outcome. They are chewy and delicious, albeit a little too sweet with the frosting. I made some without frosting for my hubby who prefers them that way. They are good even unfrosted.
What a delicious cookie. I need to bake for 9 min. instead of 10 as they are just a bit to dry when cooled. But even so, these are just YUUUMMMYYY!! Am making these again for the Holidays. Love the quick and easy frosting. Normally, frostings are to rich and sweet for me, not this one. Thanks very much for posting this.
These cookies were a huge hit at the 4th grade Parents VS Kids Kick ball game. The brown butter flavor is very intense, and is complemented perfectly with the toasted pecans. I didn't make the icing, and didn't miss it.
A-W-E-S-O-M-E!!!!! WOW!! Yes they are very Rich and sweet BUT Oh Sooooo Yummy!!! I love the flavor!! I made these without the pecans this time Because I made them for a friend and she cant have nuts So I cant waite to make these again with pecans!! Make these cookies!! You wont regret it!!!
These cookies were fabulous. They are my husband's new favorite cookie. He keeps asking me to make them, and he doesn't usually even like sweets. They have a wonderful toffee-ish flavor. I took a batch to work and got many compliments. I followed the recipe exactly except I used quite a bit less water in the icing, to make it a bit thicker. The only thing I will do next time is chop the pecans rather fine so that they don't stick up and make the top of the cookie lumpy.
*****This recipe has changed from the original post years ago. Does anyone have the original recipe???? The original recipe did not include baking soda AND baking powder. Would you please repost the old/original recipe? Thank you.
Exceptional cookie. I thought that they were a little too sweet with the icing. I added chocolate chips last time I made them and omitted the icing. The result was one of the best chocolate chip cookies I have ever made. I always cut the recipe in half. The cookies are so rich that you don't need as many as the recipe calls for.
So, maybe I did something wrong, by my cookies were crumbly and flat. I even added more flour to try and "fluff" them up. I wonder...should I have let the butter cool completely before mixing? Other than the texture being off, the flavor was nice. I also omitted the nuts.
These were amazing. I made them without the pecans or frosting, and I added chocolate chips. Each cookie was a tablespoon of dough and I refrigerated them overnight to deepen the flavor- which I highly recommend!
These cookies are delicious! They taste a lot like blondies (butterscotch brownies). I gave this recipe 4 stars only because the icing came out really runny. I used the entire 1/2 C of hot water and it became more of a glaze than an icing. Guess that teaches me to look over the reviews again before making it.
Now mind you...these are a very unique cookie. When I first took a bite, I thought "Interesting...". But as you eat it you enjoy it more and more. My family loved them, and requested them in their christmas tins that I prepared for them. Thanks!
Simply fantastic! I have made these 3 times, once with icing, two without. I prefer the strong butter flavor that shines better without but they are tasty with the icing too! I make them as is with ingredients and also with walnuts instead of pecans for picky grandpa!I tend to cook them on 325 for a softer chewier cookie.
02/17/2000
These cookies are great. Took them to work. They say the best yes.
Great recipe. We absolutly loved these cookies. I didn't bother with the icing, they don't need it. The only thing I will do different next time is toast the pecans first. Thanks so much, I will be using this recipe over and over.
I've been making this recipe for about 2 years, and it really is amazing! People who messed up with the recipe or had problems with it being to buttery, here is my advice. When you take the 1/2 cup butter out of the browned butter, take 2/3 cups instead, so that you don't have too much butter in the dough, making the dough weird and the cookies hideous. If you think that you don't have too much butter in the dough, but too little, just add the butter back into the dough a little bit at a time. It's sooooo good!
I left the kitchen to write his review: This cookie is AMAZING. The rich brown butter flavor is prominent in the cookie and enhanced by the icing. I baked a batch w/o icing and one w/icing. Had never browned butter before, and was unsure when to stop the process. I started over when I realized there were burned particles on the bottom of the skillet. The 2nd time was a charm (check out Youtube video)! For the icing, I used less than 3c confectioners sugar, and less water too. Even if I had frosted all the cookies, I made more icing than needed. Thanks for another great recipe.
These cookies are easy to make and decorate. The flavor is great, my kids don't even wait to frost them... from the oven into a glass of milk. And the recipe does yield the amount of cookies mentioned, which is great. Thanks!
This recipe is to die for. It truly has a unique flavor and very easy to make. I followed the recipe to a T. They spread on their own so make sure to keep 2 inches between. My family loved these cookies...I will be making these again. Thanks for sharing. Good times!
I was worried that these cookies would taste boring but they turned out good! They taste like chewy cookies with a hint of molasses from the brown sugar. I halved the recipe and when halving the butter I just eyeballed it and it turned out fine. The butter never truly turned a brown color for me even after 5-6 minutes but I stopped there anyway. The only thing I would do different next time is to chop the pecans (bag says "chopped pecans" but the pieces were huge) and to add more of them.
My family loved these cookies, they disappeared soon after I made them! I cut the recipe in half and was able to make 35 cookies, which was plenty. I didn't make the icing because I ran out of confectioner's sugar (forgot to check earlier, oops) but they were really yummy on their own. I added a splash of nutmeg which really lent these cookies a delicious aftertaste. For the butter: I strained it after taking it off the stove, which removed the butter parts that crystalized a bit.
Delicious!!! I have made these a couple of times, with no difficulty whatsoever each time. These cookies are crunchy and crispy with a coarse, sandy crumb I totally adore. The flavour is fantastic too, almost like butterscotch-caramel. I'm guessing that those cooks who felt this cookie lacked taste didnt brown their butter sufficiently, or over-browned the butter. My alterations: reduced sugar by 1/4 the amount, baked for 2 to 3 minutes longer than stated to make the cookies even more crispy, and ommitted the icing (the cookie is sweet and flavourful enough as it is). Try this cookie, you will not be dissappointed!
OMG!! These are so good... I did use margarine, I was out of butter and I had light brown sugar instead of dark... These were so good! I also didn't ice them, they really didn't need the extra sweetness!! Wonderful, will be making these a lot!!
Really good cookies! They are very rich! Excellent with a cup of coffee! I toatesed the pecans as suggested by others for extra flavor. Wait until the cookies are cool to apply the frosting. I let the first layer of frosting set about 15 minutes and then drizzled on more frosting.
05/22/2010
I have always loved toffee and pecan sandies and this is hands down the best cookie I have ever eaten. If you don't care much for really sweet things, I would leave the icing off because the cookies are scrumptious with or without it. I love them with a big glass of ice cold milk. Even my finicky sons loved these. They are a definite keeper!
These have to be one of my favorite cookies! Browning the butter doesn't take too much extra time, but it adds a wonderful nutty flavor - and I LOVE these cookies! Did I mention that I love them? I have never made the icing, but they are so good by themselves that I've never needed to.
I've been unintentionally America's Test Kitchen-ing these cookies because the first time I made them they were just a TINY touch too salty, but otherwise, amazing. The recipe leaves out some info that leaves room for interpretation, but here's what I've gone through: Version 1: Made completely with salted butter and with dark brown sugar. Nearly perfection, except the tiniest bit on the salty side. Version 2: Using a 2:1 ratio of unsalted butter to salted, and a 2:1 ratio of light brown sugar to dark brown. Rating: Meh. Tasted too close to a regular sugar cookie. My planned Version 3: All dark brown sugar, and a 2:1 ratio of salted butter to unsalted (basically, reversing Version 2's butter ratio). And as always, chill the dough! You want perfectly round, fat, soft, beautiful cookies? Chill the dough! I've never gotten around to icing these before, as they are such perfection just as a plain cookie, but I intend on substituting bourbon for the hot water in the icing to give it a bit more oomph. I'm making these as party favors for my wedding. That's how great they are.
Like a dummy, I halved this recipe... I am actually surprised that I got any cookies made with how good the dough is! Seriously...it's THAT good. As cookies, these kick the pants off the pre-made boxed Pecan cookies. Soft, chewy, artery clogging goodness. (Frosting is completely unnecessary... Makes 'em too sweet and competes with the cookie)
This complex, nutty, rich cookie is amazing! I added BOURBON to the glaze. Awesome combination. This was my first foray into using brown butter. I was grateful for the clear instructions, they made brown butter easily achievable. I'm so glad I tried this recipe. I intended my cookies to be gifts but had to make a second batch because my family ate them. Great cookies, bad family. LOL! These are officially in our Christmas Cookie Must Haves.
Took these for a Ladies Fellowship at church and they were a big hit. This made so many that there were enough for Sunday night fellowship. We did store them in the refrigerator over night. They were just as good the next day.
These cookies are Absolutely delicious!! I'm not a huge fan of chocolate so these cookies are my new fave. I would called them butter pecan cookies because it taste like butter pecan ice cream to me. I enjoy them with or without icing. The recipe yielded a lot of cookies for me so I divided the recipe in half. Also I added chopped walnuts with roasted pecans... SOOO Good
Karo K-B
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2015
simply delicious! I also made a holiday version of these cookies adding some cinnamon and pumpkin pie spices, everybody loved it!
