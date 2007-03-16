Swedish Cream Wafers
These Swedish cream wafers are crisp and puffy sandwich cookies. The filling can be colored to match any occasion.
I'm glad that credit was given to the Swedes for the recipe. It seems like all my Swedish relatives think that a recipe should have lots of cream and butter to make it delicious. Maybe not so great for your arteries, but once in a while, who cares? I remember my Mor Mor making similar cookies for her Christmas Eve smorgasboard. The only thing I would suggest is keeping the cookies chilled until right before serving. They are still wonderful, but don't crumble as much as when they are at room temperature. If you are worried about using a raw egg, you can get pasturized eggs at the supermarket, or if you are still worried, leave that ingredient out. These cookies also freeze very well, so you can make them well in advance of when they will be eaten. So delicious!Read More
The cookie seems a little bit too sweet. It a also takes a lot of time to bake it. Overall, it is a pretty good cookie.Read More
My family has been making these cookies for generations. Growing up, I didn't even realize it was a popular cookie. We substitute 1 Tbsp. whipping cream for the egg yolk in the filling. Works perfectly!
Excellent cookie! My mother has been making this for years and visited for the holidays (Without her recipes!) So we looked for a similar recipe and this is it! The only thing we didn't add was the egg yolk to the frosting - no real need and why take the chance on an uncooked item like that! VERY GOOD!
Not sure why anyone would consider this a "rip off" from another recipe source?? I first had these 30 years ago when a co-worker brought them to work...they were delicious. I'm glad to see it here as I don't have a Betty Crocker cook book. They really melt in your mouth.
Excellent! Takes time BUT well worth!!! Followed recipe exactly with no substitutions. (The egg yolk is not going to hurt you.) Make sure to double the filling. My children make this with me during the holidays and it is now a family tradition!
Made these slightly smaller than the recipe states. I used white filling and rolled the finished cookie edge in colored edible glitter (the bride's colors) found at craft stores. Makes a beautiful presentation on a bridal cookie table. Even the caterer wanted the recipe!
I have made these cookies for years at Christmas. This year, I didn't want to do all the rolling and cutting so I divided the dough in half and shaped each half into a log about 1 inch in diameter. I chilled the dough thoroughly, cut it into slices, sprinkled each slice with sugar and pressed down lightly onto the cookie sheet with a sugared glass. Turned out beautifully. Saved a lot of time. It's easier to control the thickness with a log too.
This was a wonderful addition to my cookie repertoire. Instead of rolling my cookies out on a floured board, I rolled them out on a sugar sprinkled board. This eliminated the extra flour.
I have been making these for 40 years and my son still insists on having them at Christmas!!!
All I can say for these is ...... OUTSTANDING!!!! I have had these for years. They were in my Betty Crocker Cookie Book.
This same recipe has been in my famly for many years, and is called "Pariserwafier"--- Delicate crust with light filling, a DELIGHT no matter what you call it!!! I would add that we traditionally split the frosting into two bowls and colored one pink, one blue!
I recall eating these as a child, but I haven't eaten one in probably 20 years. Thanks to the internet, one can find just about anything. These taste just the way I remember--very delicate and different from a traditional roll-out sugar cookie. I look forward to bringing them to Christmas parties this season as I haven't seen any around in a long time in my area.
These are just like the ones my Swedish Mor-Mor made every Christmas. They can be stored for weeks in the fridge or freezer.
I made these cookies for Easter and everyone raved! My hubby's new favorite! They are crisp, light, but also creamy... very different in a very good way. I didn't use the egg yolk because of the little ones, but it didn't seem to be missing anything.
I've been making these cookies for years. To this day, my grown children beg me to bake these special cookies around the holidays. Those Swedes are geniuses when it comes to baking sweets.
These were very good, my family wanted me to make more. The only thing is the icing is kinda runny. Every thing else though is good.
I tried to create a perfect batch of cookies so I thought that if I downloaded a cooking app it would have people who know how to cook or write recipes ??well that was wrong because the recipe was followed exactly and the cookie were measured to the perfect inch all because this was for a wedding. What goes wrong well the cookies are not even and the filling was watering after the cookies had cooled off for 3 minutes ??do not follow this recipe
this is a rip off of the recipe in Betty Crocker. A family favorite. When my family gets together at Christmas, it never fails that all of us bring Creme Wafers! Well worth making. only giving 3 stars because this is not an original recipe and was published before
EVERYONE loves these cookies! I leave the egg yolk out of the frosting just because I’m not comfortable with raw egg yolk.
A bit of work to make but worth it. My only complant is the cookie a little wet so it doesn't keep well. You must use it a few days of making it.
LOVE these cookies! So light and flaky and not too sweet. I will definitely make again.
best cookies ever!!!!
