Swedish Cream Wafers

I'm glad that credit was given to the Swedes for the recipe. It seems like all my Swedish relatives think that a recipe should have lots of cream and butter to make it delicious. Maybe not so great for your arteries, but once in a while, who cares? I remember my Mor Mor making similar cookies for her Christmas Eve smorgasboard. The only thing I would suggest is keeping the cookies chilled until right before serving. They are still wonderful, but don't crumble as much as when they are at room temperature. If you are worried about using a raw egg, you can get pasturized eggs at the supermarket, or if you are still worried, leave that ingredient out. These cookies also freeze very well, so you can make them well in advance of when they will be eaten. So delicious!

