Swedish Cream Wafers

These Swedish cream wafers are crisp and puffy sandwich cookies. The filling can be colored to match any occasion.

Recipe by Brenda

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen wafers
Nutrition Info
  • Combine 1 cup butter, cream, and sifted flour. Mix well and chill for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • On a floured board, roll out 1/3 of the dough to 1/8 inch thick. Cut wafers with 1 1/2-inch round cookie cutter. Transfer wafers to waxed paper heavily covered with white sugar. Turn wafers so both sides are coated with sugar.

  • Place on ungreased baking sheets and prick each cookie with a fork about 4 times. Repeat with remaining dough.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 7 to 9 minutes. Let cookies cool, then put 2 cookies together with the filling.

  • Make filling: Blend remaining 1/4 cup butter, confectioners' sugar, egg yolk, and vanilla together. Tint with food coloring. You may double the filling for a nicer-looking cookie.

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 56mg. Full Nutrition
