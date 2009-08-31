Homemade Condensed Milk
I've been using this recipe for years; I just wish I had kept track of how much money I've saved by not buying all those little cans!
I've made this a few times and it is a great substitute for the canned version...and much cheaper. I have found that you can get away with about 1 cup less powdered milk and still get perfect results.Read More
This is a great find. I have used this recipe for years. It has saved me a lot of money. I try to make the milk in the morning if I'll need it for dinner. That way it has time to chill and get thicker. I have also used it right away but the consistancy is a little loose.
Good stuff, thanks! This made a little under 3 1/2 cups. It's a good way to use up that nonfat dry milk I bought for one recipe.
A great recipe. Don't always have money in food budget for the canned variety but do keep dry milk on hand. With this recipe can always have sweetened condensed milk. Have used this recipe for years and always marvel at the ease and convience.
This is exactly what I needed for the granola bar recipe here on AR. I replaced 1 cup white sugar with 1/2 cup honey. We are trying to reduce white sugar in our diet. It had the perfect consistency! Thank you!
SO easy and MUCH less expensive than the canned version! next time I will use another reviewer's advice and only use 3 cups of milk powder, as this was a tad too thick. Will use again and again!
This recipie is an indispensable, must have! I used it in a homemade icecream recipie and it turned out great. Thank you so much!
worked pretty good, but you have to watch carefully so it doesn't burn.
worked well. Thanks
This is great. I needed condenced milk for ice cream and this works well. I had to use powdered sugar but it worked fine. Very smooth and creamy. I used Peak whole milk powder and real butter. Super easy and fast. I will use this recipe again!
This recipe was literally a lifesaver! No, not because the stores were closed or anything, but because I've been looking for a sweetened condensed milk recipe doesn't have such a high calorie content like the canned ones. This one is it!! I'll never buy canned condensed milk again. Thanks! itscheatdayeveryday.com
this works perfect ... thanks for this recipe
Yummy. I used 3 cups milk powder and 3Tbsp. butter. Made 4 cups. Considering that I could actually buy non-name brand condensed milk for 99cents; which works out cheaper than making this...I wanted to try. Easy. Thanks for sharing so I will know what to do in a pinch :)
Used this to make a Chocolate Fridge Pie ... added Droste cocoa powder ... very delish ... BUT this recipe produced the same amount as 2 cans of SCM and I buy those 2 cans for $1.50 each ($3 total) plus I used dried cane juice not white sugar so I find it more expensive than the cans STILL it is a brilliant way for me to fill in though I keep SCM on hand always ... good recipe for those who don't
On the advice of some other reviewers, I decreased the amount of powdered milk a bit. I made only half the recipe, as I only needed 1/2 cup of it for the recipe I was making. I decreased the powdered milk to 1 2/3 cup for half the recipe. I used my electric hand mixer to mix it, as I don't have a blender. It worked fine. Just make sure to mix it long enough that it's no longer grainy.
After reading the recipe I was a bit skeptical, but I tried it. Pretty good stuff. I only used 3 cups of powdered milk and it is very thick. It is a little grainy but I think it will be better after it cools all the way. I also used butter because I don't like margerine and don't ever use it. Great little recipe to have around. Thanks!
I made half of the recipe and yielded 2 cups. This seems right, based on the ingredients called for. One review says you have to be careful not to burn it .... since this is a no -cooked method, you would have to try very hard to burn it - maybe the blender gets hot??? Anyway, I’m planning on using it in Condensed Milk Rolls and hide the remainder so I don’t end up snacking on it:)
Easy and awesome
Great and helpful Recipe...!!! Will always use in any dishes that requires Sweetened Condensed Milk...!!! Highly recommend...!!!
This is so easy to make and makes about 3 cans worth in one try.
Great recipe, i was happy to hear other gals used less powdered milk and it worked out and worked better for some especially since i found the mixture to be a bit overly thick. But I just added a tiny bit more boiling water and adjusted it as needed that way and worked out fine
Although the eagle brand scm is extremely affordable, I don't always have it. I'm not going to spend the money all the other brands charge, and this works just as well and tastes just as good!
