Homemade Condensed Milk

25 Ratings
  • 5 17
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

I've been using this recipe for years; I just wish I had kept track of how much money I've saved by not buying all those little cans!

By CDICKE1

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
1 1/3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour boiling water into blender container. Add margarine and sugar. Blend until combined. Add the dry milk powder 1 cup at a time, blending after each addition. Store in refrigerator and use where a recipe calls for sweetened condensed milk, 1 1/3 cups equals one 14 ounce can.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
922 calories; protein 43.5g; carbohydrates 162.5g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 775.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022