Puppy Chow II

"Puppy Chow" type snacks that are pre-made and available at the grocery store are not even HALF as good as this recipe. And, no matter if you're a novice cook or an experienced one, you can't mess up this recipe. Here's how I made it. “Oh, that seems like more than I want to make so maybe about a cup of morsels, a half stick of butter and, hmmm, that looks like about 1/3 cup peanut butter -- plenty.” Microwaved for about 1 1/2 minutes, stirred it until blended. Placed a piece of parchment on my large cookie sheet and put some cereal on it. Poured the warm mixture over the cereal and stirred it with a large plastic spoon until coated – “Oops, that might be too much cereal, oh well, I’ll just slide the extra off into a bowl for breakfast tomorrow morning!” It was well coated so I dumped some powdered sugar (no idea how much) on and mixed it loosely with my fingers until coated. There was a bunch of extra powdered sugar at the bottom of the paper so I rolled it up and over the mix and that finished coating the cereal. TWO IMPORTANT THINGS : 1. Never scrape the microwaved bowl to get out all the chocolate! Leave enough so you can clean it out with a spatula and eat it. What's better than melted chocolate, peanut butter, and butter? 2. When you're done with the parchment paper and have put the Puppy Chow in a container for storage, DON'T FORGET TO SCRAPE THE PARCHMENT to get off all that residual chocolate and powdered sugar and eat that too. :-)