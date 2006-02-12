Puppy Chow II
Great at parties or just as a sweet snack. Use whichever flavor cereal squares you like.
Great at parties or just as a sweet snack. Use whichever flavor cereal squares you like.
This is a great base recipe, but I like to cut the peanut butter to 1/2 cup, add 1 1/4 cups of chocolate chips, and 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips, which add a little bit of something extra. I melt all of this in a large pan and then add the cereal to the pan to cut on dishes. I also add about half a bag of powdered sugar to a double-lined paper bag. I let the puppy chow sit for about 5 minutes in the fridge before adding it to the bag. Shake vigourously for a few minutes to make sure each piece is completely covered, and then just toss the mess.Read More
Awful. This is extremely rich and messy. I had a lot of people tell me how delicious this is so I made it. I don't love the taste of powdered sugar, so maybe something else to coat it would be better. As it stands, I won't ever be making this again.Read More
This is a great base recipe, but I like to cut the peanut butter to 1/2 cup, add 1 1/4 cups of chocolate chips, and 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips, which add a little bit of something extra. I melt all of this in a large pan and then add the cereal to the pan to cut on dishes. I also add about half a bag of powdered sugar to a double-lined paper bag. I let the puppy chow sit for about 5 minutes in the fridge before adding it to the bag. Shake vigourously for a few minutes to make sure each piece is completely covered, and then just toss the mess.
Delicious recipe! I make this for gifts at Christmas. I once made the mistake of doubling the recipe because I needed so much. If you need two batches, then definitely make separate batches. A great sweet snack!
My daughter had Puppy Chow at a band party last year and loved it. She had no idea what the ingredients were. Needless to say, I was so pleased to find that All Recipes had a selection of Puppy Chow recipes to choose from. Now it's my turn to host the Band Party and I followed Stephanie's recipe. My daughter said it looks the same but isn't quite sweet enough. After reading the reviews of other Puppy Chow recipes, next time I will add less peanut butter and mix semi-sweet & milk chocolate morsels and more powdered sugar. I liked another reviewers idea adding M&Ms and pretzel pieces to the mix. Thanks,Stephanie, for sharing.
Excellent starting point, thank you! I used 1/3rd corn chex, 1/3rd wheat chex, and 1/3rd mini pretzels. I also added 1/2 cup chocolate chips for total coverage. Let sit in fridge for 20 minutes or so before covering with powedered sugar (which I doubled for complete coverage). Finally, after coating, I placed on pan and put in freezer for 30 minutes before serving. This allowed for a wonderful non messy non sticky snack that my whole family loved!
This was a great recipe for me and my 4 children. They loved it. It was so easy! One thing. The butter, chocolate, and butter mixture was VERY thick so after I melted it I added just a splash of milk. It worked great!
This is so yummy. My sister-in-law usually makes it, so I came here to find the recipe. I added some mini pretzel twists, and I used 2 cups of choc. chips. Very addictive!!
This is a fun Christmas recipe. It is easy and my friends thought it was big fun. This recipes tastes like Puppy Chow is supposed to -- if only we could come up with a more appealing name . . .
Classic recipe!
My family loves this... YUM!
I made this with a 3-year-old preschool class. I skipped the pb to avoid allergies. This is a great kid-friendly recipe!!! I gave each child a baggie with the squares covered in chocolate. Then, I dumped powdered sugar in the individual bag and let the children shake them up!
Awful. This is extremely rich and messy. I had a lot of people tell me how delicious this is so I made it. I don't love the taste of powdered sugar, so maybe something else to coat it would be better. As it stands, I won't ever be making this again.
I make this for the Holidays every year I also have a nephew that request every time we get together and send more to college with him. This is the recipe I have used for our Dog Club annual Banquet as a table favor for 140 people! I don't really measure the peanut butter I use 2 serving spoon fulls and I don't measure the powdered sugar I pour in about 1/4 of a 2lb bag (I found the perfect container for this is an 8quart plastic food prep container with lid from GFS) put the lid on and shake and roll add a bit more till it looks white bottom to top so you don't get sticky fingers! You can use less sugar if you don't heat the peanut butter and butter and chocolate too much just till it is all melted then I add a teaspoon of salt stir and pour over cereal.
My family loves these, I freeze them and they are great fresh out of the freezer.
I followed the recipe very closely.only adding some vanilla extract, about a teaspoon, & used Shredded Wheat spoon size Honey Nut. Lots of sauce so added some Chex also about another cup or so. Then chilled in fridge before shaking in bag w/powdered sugar. Needed to use quite a bit more to get a good coating.
i used a lb bag of peanut butter m n m instaed, also put in pretzels and choc covered rasiins after p.sug. coating... great! thanks!
I made this two days in a row! So good...so fatty :). I brought it into work and had in a small baggy... my boss looks at me and said what are you eating, naturally I said puppy chow (thinking everyone knew what it was) and was so weirded out, went around the office explaining what he some me eating and everyone started laughing because they knew what it was. It was sooo funny. I brought him some and he liked it! Awsome and so easy.
Great recipe for parties or picnics. So quick and so easy that kids and adults love to make it!
This stuff is soooo goood!!! The only change I made to this recipe is that instead of using 1/3 cup of confectioners sugar I used a cup because I wanted every single cereal bit to be covered. I used a resealable gallon zip lock bag to shake the sugar onto the cereal. Next time I think I will cut the peanut butter down to a 1/2 cup but this still turned out delicious!!!
Yum! We used Captain Crunch...can't stop eating this!
LOVE Puppy Chow!!! The changes I made: keep buter at 1 stick, increase chocolate chips and peanut butter to 1 1/2 cups and I used A LOT more powdered sugar. I don't know how much I used, I just poured until I liked how the cereal was coated.
loved it! i did add more powdered sugar as i mixed it, b/c i want it all to be white! yummy!
excellent!
Delicious for any occasion from birthdays to funerals! Also easy to make.
This is the exact recipe people in my family have been using for years. It always turns out delicious. Don't be afraid to add some unsalted, roasted nuts in with the cereal and chocolate mixture. Make sure to coat well with the chocolate before shaking in powdered sugar.
one word. AMAZING. it may not look as good because they are in clumps, but that only make it better. LOVE IT (:
A classic recipe. Very good, only used half the amount of butter because it seemed like a lot. Next time I will try leaving it out all together.
I found this recipe called for too much cereal and not enough powdered sugar. I used almost a cup and a half of powdered sugar., I found this recipe called for too much cereal and not enough powdered sugar. I used almost a cup and a half of powdered sugar., I found this recipe called for too much cereal and not enough powdered sugar. I used almost a cup and a half of powdered sugar.
Most importantly, if you don't want to use a ton of powdered sugar - don't use a paper bag. I started with the paper bag but it was way too sugar coated for us. With the second half of the batch I sprinkled powdered sugar on a deep cookie sheet and then layered the coated cereal and sprinkled powdered sugar over the top then mixed by hand breaking up the chunks to coat with a little powdered sugar. I also suggest that this be melted over low heat on the stove top. I melted in the micro stirring at 30 second intervals for a total of 1 min 30 sec and it was getting stiffer after the first minute. I followed other suggestions and used crispix and thought it was great. I didn't have enough peanut butter so I threw in some nutella and I think this worked well although it did add more sugar. Overall pretty good treat in moderation.
Excellent! You'll need a lot more powdered sugar, though. After rolling the mixture in powdered sugar, I spread it out in a single layer onto a piece of wax paper to let it 'dry out'... Delicious!
I LOVE this recipe. It is waaay addictive! I did use 1/2 cup peanut butter and a whole bag of chocolate chips. I'm making this for a bake sale, so I hope this sells really well. [If not that's okay, too...I'll just have to eat it all myself ;) ]
soooo good and a perfect recipe! made it in a tupperware and shook it up then poured over the powdered sugar. then shook it up some more and it covered them all perfectly! thanks for the recipe
I first had puppy chow in Kindergarten as a snack to go with the letter "P." We put our plates on the floor and ate on our hands and knees! It sure made a lasting impression on me!! When I make it now, I substitute the chocolate chips for butterscotch morsels and make sure to add enough confectioners' sugar to cover all of the pieces. It is deliciously sweet which appeals to me!
Soooooo easy and always a big hit!
I use butterscotch chips instead of the chocolate chips for a different taste.
Delicious recipe! For a sweet and salty fix, add salted peanuts to the mix... yum!... I have also made it using white chocolate chips.
Yummy! THis recipe sounds exactly like whenever i made it. It is REALLY REALLY GOOD!!!
Great to send for a snack/party day you might want to add a bit more powdered sugar
i love a good handful of puppy chow. i make it about 3 cups of cereal at a time and its a great after school snack.
This was so delicious!!! A friend brought some to school today and even though I only had three pieces, I absolutely loved it! I had to come home and find the recipe.
I can't stop eating this stuff. My kids love it too! Thanks
Came out good. Needs more than 1/3 c powdered sugar though!
Good recipe. I reduced peanut butter to 1/2 cup based on other reviews and used one full cup of confectioners sugar at the end to get a nice coating. I also just mixed the powdered sugar in a bowl because a bag seemed like a bigger, unnecessary mess. Tasted great!
OMG!!! I made this and it disappeared! Amazing! I am working on a healthier version that'll taste the same. I'll let ya'll know when i get it worked out.
Yum! My husband thinks I'm crazy making this, but my teen sister was staying with us so I wanted to make a fun snack.. we all devoured it! :-) I used milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet.
I used wheat chex - they are crunchier and hold up better with the metlted chocolate and peanut butter.
LOVE THIS! I used a mix of 2 Chex cereals
Great snack! I love puppy chow! I like mine with a much thicker coat of sugar (mostly like all over) so I put more like 2 cups of sugar into it.
My kids love puppy chow! Easy to make and great to take to parties
I tried to make it one day for a family coming over to my house. Found out that I hate peanut butter!
This is soooo good !!!!
Perfect!
I love puppy chow! this is just how I make it too. It is the perfect snack!
Kids love it! I like it because it doesn't have as much powdered sugar which equals a little less mess!
when i made this recipe using white chocolate it was better. My puppy probably wouldn't like this if you know what i mean. this is a great recipe for kids.
My husband and kids love this recipe. Me, not so much. But I will have to make it for them again.
most likely to make it again.
good, but somehow...unsatisfying. Can't place my finger on what was missing.
This was great. I did, however, only use half a stick of butter. A friend clued me in on the idea of freezing it before eating. Try it; it's so good.
"Puppy Chow" type snacks that are pre-made and available at the grocery store are not even HALF as good as this recipe. And, no matter if you're a novice cook or an experienced one, you can't mess up this recipe. Here's how I made it. “Oh, that seems like more than I want to make so maybe about a cup of morsels, a half stick of butter and, hmmm, that looks like about 1/3 cup peanut butter -- plenty.” Microwaved for about 1 1/2 minutes, stirred it until blended. Placed a piece of parchment on my large cookie sheet and put some cereal on it. Poured the warm mixture over the cereal and stirred it with a large plastic spoon until coated – “Oops, that might be too much cereal, oh well, I’ll just slide the extra off into a bowl for breakfast tomorrow morning!” It was well coated so I dumped some powdered sugar (no idea how much) on and mixed it loosely with my fingers until coated. There was a bunch of extra powdered sugar at the bottom of the paper so I rolled it up and over the mix and that finished coating the cereal. TWO IMPORTANT THINGS : 1. Never scrape the microwaved bowl to get out all the chocolate! Leave enough so you can clean it out with a spatula and eat it. What's better than melted chocolate, peanut butter, and butter? 2. When you're done with the parchment paper and have put the Puppy Chow in a container for storage, DON'T FORGET TO SCRAPE THE PARCHMENT to get off all that residual chocolate and powdered sugar and eat that too. :-)
Stirring and corn cereal do not "mix." Save some time and crunched up cereal by using your hands in one of those huge metal wok-looking bowls... have no idea how anyone would stir this! Must have a lot more patience than I do. Just the recipe I was looking for though.
This worked great!!!!!!! I did have to add more powdered sugar to give it more of a white coloring but otherwise it is the best. I
Pretty good! I ran out of powdered sugar so make sure you have enough and some extra. I used Crispex cereal.
A huge hit wherever I take it, and so easy to prepare!
very easy and my kids loved helping me make this weekend treat!
no
We made this and it was VERY delicious!! The only thing I would add would be that 1/3 cups of confectioners sugar is not enough, we used about 3 cups and it’s very good!!
Love/hate it! Love it because it tastes so good, hate it because I will eat it all!
This is a great snack at parties, and for those cold winter days when the kids get bored, its faster and easier than making cookies.
a very good snack. I cant stop eating it. I love It
Excellent, your kids will love it!
Just as great and tasty as it was when I was a kid.
This was good and different. Next time I'll use a little less cereal so the chocolate coats it better. Great taste though and I agree with another reviewer that it's delicious from the freezer!
A great simple recipe that is fun for kids to make. For a change try using white chocolate and adding cinnamon to the powdered sugar.
This is simply wonderful. Since I tend to adjust every recipe I make I added to this small pretzel sticks that I coated in white chocolate some butter toffee peanuts and some candy corn since I was making this to take to a Halloween party.
Tasted great but didn't coat very well. Might be better if refrigerated a while before coated with powdered sugar. Added some honey roasted peanuts and used honey roasted peanut butter. Very yummy
this recipe is awesome
I found that it needed a lot more confectioners sugar in order to coat the cereal, other than that it was great. Thank you for the recipe, my family loved it.
i love it all the student in my class love it too so ty
I had been meaning to try this recipe for a long time and I have to say, it is awesome! I did do a few things differently though. First off, I used Cookie Crisp cereal since that was all I had on hand and I added a bit of vanilla extract into the mix. Next I put the cereal into the pot and mixed. Instead of letting it cool before adding the confectioners' sugar I just coated it right away. I put the confectioners' sugar in the bag first and then threw in the cereal/chocolate mixture. I gave it a vigorous shake and poured it out into a bowl. It was super delicious while still semi-warm and still just as good when it cooled off. I tried it with Kix cereal too and I have to say I much prefer the Cookie Crisp cereal for this.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections