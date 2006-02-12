Puppy Chow II

Great at parties or just as a sweet snack. Use whichever flavor cereal squares you like.

By Stephanie

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 large bag
  • Put cereal in a large mixing bowl. Melt the butter or margarine, chocolate chips and peanut butter together. Pour over cereal and stir gently. Let cool.

  • Once cool place coated cereal in a large bag add some confectioners' sugar and shake until coated.

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 176.5mg. Full Nutrition
