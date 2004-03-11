Puppy Chow with Crispix

4.7
377 Ratings
  • 5 319
  • 4 41
  • 3 15
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

A great crunchy sweet snack.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
19 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 pounds
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the peanut butter with the butter or margarine and the milk chocolate. Pour over the cereal and toss until well coated.

    Advertisement

  • Place the coated cereal in a large paper sack then add the confectioners' sugar, fold down the top of the bag and shake to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
636 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 95.3g; fat 27g; cholesterol 26.4mg; sodium 491.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022