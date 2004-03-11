Puppy Chow with Crispix
A great crunchy sweet snack.
good recipe, tastes just like the store bought. I used crispix cereal and next time I'll use a 12 oz box instead of the 17.5 oz box to make it more chocolatey all over. With the bigger box, not all of the pieces were completely covered.Read More
good recipe, tastes just like the store bought. I used crispix cereal and next time I'll use a 12 oz box instead of the 17.5 oz box to make it more chocolatey all over. With the bigger box, not all of the pieces were completely covered.
Just like I remember from Girl Scouts! The method that works best for me is to use the 16 oz box of chex, mix it in a BIG bowl, and shake in the powdered sugar 1/3 at a time in the cereal bag.
I wasn't sure if I should use this recipe or the one with only PB and chocolate chips as opposed to this one with butter, but I sure am glad I used this one! So are the kids! So delicious, and the hubby is taking some to work tonight. I will make this many, many more time.
Always a great dessert/snack, aka Sweet Minglers. It helps to add a teaspoon of vanilla to the saucepan after the ingredients have all melted together, just for flavor and also consistency of the choc/peanut butter/butter stuff.
Here is a tip from years of making puppy chow.... use a NEW clean garbage bag to mix the whole thing in. First, toss some powdered sugar in the bag, close it up and shake the heck out of it. This coats the sides which will make things stick less. Dump in the chocolately chex, add some powdered sugar, close the bag up (trapping air in it) and shake it again. Keep adding more powdered sugar until each piece stays separated and is the sweetness you want. Cleanup is a snap. Just toss the bag.
The flavor was good but I think the recipe calls for too much powdered sugar. Everyone liked this so I will make it again, but I will cut down on the sugar.
Love this recipe for kids and adults!! Very tasty....I served it in a new dog dish and the kids loved that. I did make and error and pick up the 12 oz box of cereal instead of the 17 1/2 oz box and found that I did not need the entire pound of powdered sugar....but might have needed it if I had the larger box of cereal. I used a store brand of Rice Chex and it tasted great. Didn't really need the name brand for this. Will definitely make this again. I can see it very popular at kid parties or to put in snack bags as treats for Halloween parties with a card stock tag shaped like a bone with "PUPPY CHOW" written on it.
Have never seen nor made recipe before this. Is is supposed to be really white? I reduced the icing sugar because it was really really sweet so mine turned out kinda greyish brown? Does it mean I need more icing sugar? I used margarine instead of butter and don't know if it makes a difference. They are delicious though, what ever color you get. The worst part about this recipe is that you cannot get Chex cereals in western Canada easily. I used Kellogg's crisp X. It worked great. Excuse me, I have to get back to my snack now....
Great! I think the the milk chocolate chips make all the difference!
I added some vanilla. My box of Chex was only 16 oz? This recipe never fails. It's great.
Puppy chow is a staple in my home (my 4 year old autistic son struggles to get enough protein, so this is a nice way to sneak protein in!). I love this recipe because things are "even". Full stick of butter, full box (I also use a smaller 14oz box) of cereal, etc. I also agree you don't need a full pound of powedered sugar. I make this every week or two, so I've got a system down: melt the ingredients in the pan as stated dump cereal in a big bowl pour melted mixture over cereal and stir sprinkle about 2 cups powdered sugar in a large bowl with a lid pour the cereal mixture over the sugar, top with about 1 more cup sugar cover bowl with lid and shake in various directions (hold the lid on!) to coat the cereal. Add more sugar and repeat if needed. I keep this in a cookie jar for easy snacking.
Fantastic frozen. Next time I'll add a bit more peanut butter so that flavor stands out more.
I have never used butter when making puppy chow but boy was it good! I used a smaller box of cereal (~12 oz.) and I thought it was the perfect amount for the chocolate I had. Next time, I will use my hands to mix because the spoon crushed too many pieces. I took another reviewer's suggestion and microwaved the butter, peanut butter and chocolate for 1 1/2 minutes (30 sec. intervals) and it was perfect.
How can you go wrong? I love this stuff... it's like crack.
My family did not like this.
one word YUM! Love it! Easy! Will make again!
This is the best of all the Puppy Chow recipes. All the right ingredients in the right porportions.
I used a smaller size box of cereal because it's what I had, but I had to use a lot more powdered sugar. It was yummy and easy though.
Can't go too wrong with this classic recipe, but I agree with others that there was way too much powdered sugar. Less would be better.
made this with Bugles (hat shaped salty chip/cracker) and it was a nice saltiness to this already wonderful recipe.
I never made or had anything like this before. My friend came over a few days ago with a bag of this puppy chow for me. She gave me the recipe but I decided to check it out on AllRecipe and this is the same exact recipe she used. It turned out fantastic! I used a box of Crispix instead of Chex. A full size box of Crispix is 12 ounces but that was more than enough cereal for this recipe.
YUM!!! I used semi sweet chips and I was glad I did! I couldn't. Imagine how sweet it would be with a sweeter chocolate! Just make sure to have someone on hand to take the bowl away from you, because it is hard to put down! Will be making more for a party on the weekend! My kid will LOVE this!
So so good! A couple of changes/additions I make: use a 12 oz box, and add 1 tsp of vanilla to the melted mixture. I get a big big bowl and stir as I pour the melted mixture over the cereal. Once the cereal is coated, I take the bag that the cereal came in and add some powdered sugar and a few scoops of coated cereal and shake that bag! I repeat that a few times until the whole amount is done. Then pour into another big bowl and eat as much as I desire (and there's a lot!)
Addictive. I agree that the recipe calls for slightly too much powdered sugar, and slightly too much cereal, but those are easily managed as you bake.
There are a lot of varations out there for this recipe, but this one is the best! This gives you really coated, flavorful puppy chow. We think Jif creamy peanut butter works best too. Enjoy!
This recipe is great and just how I remember as a child. I didn't need a lot, so I cut the recipe in half. I put the butter, chocolate and peanut butter in the microwave. One tip for measuring peanut butter is tp spray the measuring cup with Pam. This is a winning recipe.
This is the basic recipe but the proportions are a bit off. I increased the PB to 1C and it is a good thing I did since the mixture was not enough to cover the cereal evenly (I can only imagine how much worse it would have been with a half cup less PB). I used an 11.5oz box of cereal. I used the full amount of butter but if I make it again I would decrease it by at least half as it was waaaaay too much and I had a hard time mixing all the butter into the chocolate and PB.
Best puppy show recipe ever!
Very good, but very rich. A little too much so for my family. I might make again, but use more cereal to "sauce" for a lighter coating. (This is also great to make when camping!!)
it's a wonder my family isn't fat, as we make at least a batch a week! yummy!
Made this for a ladies retreat I was going on as a munchie during late night "chat" sessions. Boy, was it a hit! Nothing like seeing a bunch of women chomping down some chocolate goods and licking their fingers clean (nuns included! : ) VERY addictive, and the name is intriguing! Will make great Christmas gifts as a change of pace...
This Puppy chow is so good! i @ a friend's house and she came out w/ a bowl of "puppy chow" it was so yummy. so i looked it up and found this recipe and tried it. it tasted like my friend's.
This recipe makes such a wonderful sweet snack! The chocolate tasted great with the peanut butter. I couldn't find a 17.5 oz. box, so I just used a 16 oz. generic box of corn Chex cereal. It worked great!
Great and easy to make dessert! I had to use semi-sweet chocolate chips that did not contain any milk(by Ghiradelli) since we have milk allergies in the family, and I used Rice Chex cereal. It was such a treat for the child with the allergy, since it is so hard to find chocolate desserts without milk in them! Thanks for the recipe, Bonnie!
I really didn't like the butter flavor and found I don't need to add it at all. It tastes much better without it. It's so quick to make. It only took about 5 minutes!
This stuff is wonderful (and highly addictive). The kids were scarfing it down like Chex was going out of business!
Great Recipe, but for all the people thinking it maybe a bit too much powdered sugar, I added instant hot chocolate mix to the powdered sugar (equal parts), mixed it together and used that as the coating. YUMMY!! I also thought caramel would be a good addition so I cooked at a boil 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup brown sugar for three minutes and added it at the same time I added the cereal. Mixed it all together and shook it in the bag with my sugar/instant hot chocolate mix and voila!!! Enjoy!!
So good and so easy! This stuff is addicting!!
Please full view this I have a great story here! I remember originally getting this recipe from my next door neighbor when I babysat for her. I have also seen puppy chow done with icing and m and m's before. I personally am not a big chocolate fan so I have done it with butterscotch chips instead! I sold them for a girl scout bake sale one year and remember getting great feedback for the butterscotch too! I know there are a bunch of different baking chips out there that I will also have to try.
I loved it but I added 1/3 cup more peanut butter and used less powdered sugar, great recipe! Also tupperwear container with lids work better to shake vs large bags.
Crispix is the best for this recipe. I use no butter though, it's unnecessary.
Perfect - kids loved it!
Kids love this and request it all the time for snacks at school or for snack at home, so easy they can make it themselves.
If you have tasted great puppy chow before there is a difference and I do agree with other reviewers it is the butter.
You definitely have to wait for it to cool before covering in powdered sugar. My husband and I got in a hurry, and coated it while still warm, and it melt the powdered sugar, resulting in not white puppy chow. I used natural peanut butter, and I think it made the rice cereal too mushy. So I wouldn't recommend natural peanut butter. But it might have been that I bought cheap cereal. Will make again.
Love this recipe...white choc chips are really good too..yummy ~~<3
A long time favorite!!! Easy, quick and delicious. All chocolate & peanut butter lovers will appreciate this snack!
Awesome and super addictive. Reduce powdered sugar to 1-2 cups max.
Wow, that's all I have to say! This is so easy, and so amazing!!
Used a 12 ounce box of rice chex and added one tsp. of vanilla. Turned out great!
My teenage son is addicted to this and makes it himself all the time! It makes a ton so plan to Chow on it for a while!
My favorite trick for coating the cereal with the powdered sugar is to put the chocolate/PB coated cereal in a clean brown paper bag then pour in 1/2 lb. of powdered sugar. Close the bag and shake until everything is evenly coated. Add more powdered sugar if necessary. I also add pretzel sticks, peanuts, cashews, and sometimes dried fruit in place of some of the cereal.
So addictive!
This is so quick and easy! I love to make this with my sisters when we're just hanging out or watching a movie. Doesn't last long!
Perfect!
This is a great recipe. I added a little cinnamon to the chocolate mixture for the holidays. My daughter and I put the puppy chow in holiday gift boxes and delivered them to our neighbors with their Christmas cards! Great snack for kids to make!
Made for K 18th BD party-k and friends loved it
I've made this using both white and semi-sweet chocolate chips and both are delicious!
This has been a family favorite for years. I do use half milk chocolate and half semi-sweet chips and find that makes a much tastier mix. Also, don't skimp on the powdered sugar or it will turn into a solid mass overnight. Thanks Bonnie for reminding me of a great simple recipe!
This was good but I think I overdid it on the powdered sugar b/c it had a funny aftertaste. I do love sugar though so I'm sure I added more than I thought I did. Also, a tip for those who have never made this kind of a thing...it is really messy, so be prepared...don't be like me and get powdered sugar everywhere b/c you're trying to mix it up in a bag that's way too small!
My mom made this when I was a little girl and I LOVED it! This recipes IS the perfect one!!!! Thank you.
Yum yum!
My entire family loves it ! Once you start eating it you just can't stop :-)
This is the recipe that I used. The only thing I changed was that I used a 12 oz. box of cereal and chunky peanut butter. SOOOO yummy! Very chocolaty and full of flavor!
My kids loved it and had a blast making it.
I've been making this since I was a kid and just recently introduced my kids to it. It's one of our favs!
Absolutely Wonderful! I'm not a huge lover of peanut butter, yet I love this puuppy chow!
This is the best Puppy Chow recipe I have found! My family ate half of it in the first hour after I made it!
I have made this a couple times before. It is good with peanut butter, but I think it is better with Nutella. The Nutella is very good with it if you like chocolate. So if you like chocolate, try the Nutella INSTEAD of the peanut butter.
Thanks for the recipe to an old favorite. I wouldn't change anything!
We love this for parties, my husband does not like peanut butter so I use Milky Way spread. Wow!!
Very tasty and addictive (although messy to make - powdered sugar everywhere)! One of my friends claims it tastes like a Butterfinger candy bar.
Easy munchy, crunchy snack for a large group. Turns out perfectly every time and is delicious. I made this several times and people love it.
I rated this 4 stars because my daughter loves this. She showed me this recipe, I thought it was way too sweet. It makes alot so beware!
recipe was Ok. I used less cereal then recipe called for and that helped alot. It calls for way too much powdered sugar also, half the amount would have enough.
I love this recipe, although I thought I used too much cereal. This was easy, quick and tasty!
DELICIOUS and extremely EASY to make! I used milk chocolate chips (just my personal preference), mixed it up in my biggest tupperware bowl, worked great. Taking it to work tomorrow for a treat day I'm betting not one bite comes home with me!! thank you for a great recipe!
Used a 12.6 oz box of Rice Chex and 1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar. Cut everything else down to 3/4 of the original amount to balance with the Chex. It was delicious!
A wonderful treat for the entire family, and a great treat bag to give out during the holidays! I didn't have to use a whole lb of confect. sugar though, it was more like 1/2 to 3/4. Thanks for the great recipe!!
I made this recipe today for my family. I followed the posted recipe exactly and it turned out wonderfully! Everyone, even my picky 6 year old, enjoyed it at a Saturday afternoon snack!
FANTASTIC! Made it for a birthday party & it left great leftovers for Superbowl & still more that I put in baggies in the freezer for taking out later! LOVE IT! I used abou 14 oz of Chex instead of 17... plus used crunchy peanut butter & LOVED it!
This was great! My 9 year old made it for her How To speech at school. It was delicious.
Boy did this recipe bring back memories. I thought it was a little dry- as all the cereal didn't get coated. I then realized that I only wrote down 1/2 cup of peanut butter. It definitely needs a full cup. The kids LOVED it. Great party snack!
My husband and I like to call them "Crack Babies" because they are ADDICTIVE!!
Excellent! I used the wheat version of the cereal instead, because that's what I had on hand. The end result tastes exactly like Peanut M&M's, even has the same crunch. My four year old didn't like it, but my 10 year old couldn't get enough of it. I will definitely make this again.
i love to bake. this is the most simple but amazing recipe ever!!!!!! i was bored one day and it was a half day at school and we watched movies the whole time and somebody brought in a snack and it was puppy chow and i loved it!!!!! so i decided when i got home i had to make it!!!!! so now i make it like every day! and my mom complains about the mess everytime i make it but now i have learned to kinda keep my station clean the whole time!!! best recipe ever
I am allergic to peanuts and my DH loves Puppy Chow. Today, I made it with Crispix and cashew butter. YUM! I will take the recommendation to use vanilla next time. It was wonderful!
very good. Easy to make but very messy!! I added M&Ms and peanuts to make it really good. Everyone loved it!
I've made this several times and it turns out great each time. There are alot of recipes for puppy chow out there and I think the secret of the success of this one is the butter.
I make this every year at Christmas time, and it always turns out perfectly!!
This recipe is awesome! The store I went to didnt have Crispix so I used Life cereal and it turned out really good!
Just like I remember from my childhood! The only problem I encountered was one I created myself - I got a little impatient and used more powdered sugar than the recipie calls for. But it still tasted great. :)
Love this! So fun to shake it in the paper bag. You can easily make this gluten and dairy free by using earth balance spread and dairy free chocolate chips. The rice chex are already gluten free!
My three year old son and I made this wonderful treat tonight! To Die For!!! and it was easy enough he did most of the work! He really enjoyed help shaking his own sack lunch size paper bag! I did add 1 tsp vanilla after everything was melted, but that was the only change!
Very messy to make but yummy. I just wished there was a way to avoid the powdered sugar added sweetness. I will make this again for another party. Thank you for sharing.
I've been making this for years, I actually start by putting the cereal right into the paper bag and add the chocolate mixture on top. I also add nuts and raisins as well. You have to shake it really well to get it all coated, then add the 10x sugar and shake it again, by the time you add the sugar, everything gets separated and it works great. Easy peazy clean-up! Great recipe to make with kids, no hot pans, no sharp utensils!
Absolutely delicious! Only thing I changed was using the smaller box or Chex and it turnd out perfect!
Been making this for many years and it is always delicious. So addicting!!
my daughter made this in home ec class. it turned out very good.
