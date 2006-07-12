Butter Almond Cookies

Old time almond cookies.

Recipe by Kit Gay

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Cream the butter until light and fluffy. Add the well beaten egg, almonds, sugar, brandy, spices and flour. Mix until mixture is well combined.

  • On a lightly floured surface roll the mixture to 1/4 inch thick and cut with round cookie cutters dipped in flour. Place cookies onto a parchment lined baking sheet.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes until lightly browned.

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 7g; cholesterol 23.9mg; sodium 41.8mg. Full Nutrition
