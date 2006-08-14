French Cream Filling

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
I took the advice of the person who suggested replacing the milk with more cream, and this was AWESOME. It was so perfect. I folded in some raspberries that I tossed in sugar, and used this as a filling for a layer cake. I will definitely use this recipe again. Thanks!
Sorry Kit, but this recipe just didn't do it for me. I followed the directions exactly, and I was a little disappointed. The filling was light, I'll give you that, but it was also quite runny. HOWEVER... I did not give up on this recipe. Instead, I played with it a bit and prefected it. for a 5-star filling, omit the milk, and use only whipping cream. This way it still stays light, but is thick enough to work with. The modified version is amazing in cream puffs! Thanks Kit for the recipe!
Yummy, but I'm not clear on the point of the egg white and milk. If I wanted to end up with something that tasted exactly like whipped cream, I would have just whipped the heavy cream and had done with it with less trouble than this recipe. Final product was was very very soft, light in texture and delicate. It didn't stand up very well to the 3-hour delay between filling eclairs and serving them.
Sooooo good. It definitely needs to be all cream, no milk, but I had no issues with it being runny. I let it sit in the fridge for about an hour and it got just a shade denser, I guess from falling a little: this was perfect, in my opinion. I used this recipe to fill puffs made from the "Cream Puff I" recipe. I love this!
Delicious and oh so easy to make....Thank you Kit!
06/15/2005
This recipe is fantastic! The former rater who gave it a bad rap clearly did not follow directions. It will be a shame if people pass it up because of it. I used it to fill cream puffs for my husband on our anniversary. Thank you for a great treat.
The cream did not stiffen as expected. In fact, after the addition of the beaten eggs, the cream became rather watery and could not be used at all.
04/09/2005
This is truly a light and creamy filling for cream puffs, and I am proud to give Kit Gay credit for this great addition to my collection. As a single man it is difficult to find a great pastry filling that I can put together quickly for friends here in Massachusetts, and this fits the bill perfectly!
