French Cream Filling

29 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 4
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 5

I use this filling for cream puffs and eclairs. It's so light and fluffy and absolutely decadent.

By Kit Gay

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix heavy cream with the milk and beat until stiff. Fold in the sugar, beaten egg white and vanilla. Gently mix until all sugar is incorporated. Pipe into cornucopias, or different types of puffed pastry.

    Advertisement

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 15.6mg; sodium 9.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022