Easter Lemon Drop Mousse

Rating: 4.75 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This refreshingly tangy dessert pie is prepared in a 9-inch springform pan. The delicate crust is sweetened with lemon drops, and the light lemony filling is topped with whipping cream sprinkled with lemon drop sugar.

By Kathleen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
1 hr
additional:
8 hrs
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 9-inch springform pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:
Decoration:

Directions

  • To prepare the crust, combine the crushed vanilla wafers with the melted butter and 1/4 cup of the finely crushed candy (save the remainder for use as a decoration). Mix well, then press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Refrigerate while proceeding with the recipe.

  • Whisk together egg yolks, lemon juice, lemon zest, and 2 tablespoons of sugar until smooth, then set aside. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until foamy. Sprinkle in the cream of tartar and continue whipping until soft peaks form. Gradually add 3/4 cups of sugar while continuing to whip to stiff peaks.

  • Fold the egg yolk mixture into the egg whites, then gently fold in the whipped cream until no streaks remain. Spoon this mixture into the chilled crust, and place into the freezer.

  • Whip the remaining 1/2 cup of whipping cream until it starts to thicken, then gradually add 3 tablespoons of light corn syrup, and continue beating until stiff. Using a pastry bag, pipe the whipped cream onto the mousse in a decorative pattern. Sprinkle the top with the reserved crushed lemon drop candy. Freeze for at least 8 hours before serving.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 103.4mg; sodium 124.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Reviews:
Grvqn
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2006
I made this for my mom birthday. Everyone loved it!!! It tasted more like icecream than mousse. Read More
Helpful
(13)
IMVINTAGE
Rating: 4 stars
04/17/2007
I made this dessert for Easter & forgot to serve it. Please tell me I am not the only one who habitually does that!;o) Hubby & I enjoyed it once it had thawed some but we didn't really care for it as a frozen cake. I added a bit extra candy to the crust & baked it for about 10 minutes (before adding the mousse of course) to help it hold together. I used finely crushed candy to cover the cake then piped on the whipped cream & used coarsely crushed candy to garnish the puffs of whipped cream. Thansk for a tasty recipe Kathleen...I'm sure my guests would have loved it. LOL Read More
Helpful
(11)
1blondemoment
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2008
Tasted great. I made the mistake of taking it out of freezer and letting it chill in fridge too long to avoid tasting like lemon ice cream as previsouly stated and it was "lemon soup." So in other words serve it frozen! Will make again! Read More
Helpful
(10)
hockeymom089
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2007
Very light very good. My arm hurt after all that whisking but definately worth it. Great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Fun2Cook
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2011
Takes some work but well worth it for lemon lovers! I made this for a large crowd over the summer and it was great! A very refreshing summer dessert. Freezes well but is best the first time you serve it. I found after freezing for a while the whipped cream layer wasn't as good. Read More
Helpful
(5)
SFUSCO4612
Rating: 5 stars
10/16/2006
My family fell in love with this!!! Our new favorite...Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Diane
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2012
This was a delicious dessert! Thank you for sharing. The mousse part was perfect. I followed the recipe as is except the grocery store had green lemons I only had 1/2 of one at home plus I picked up another one. I didn't measure the lemon juice just used the juice from 1-1/2 lemons then added 4 drops of real lemon oil from a Health Food store. I didn't have a springform pan so I used two 9" pie pans used a whole box of the vanilla wafers (probabaly around 75 and FYI I'd call these cookies if it didn't say wafers on the box) and added a bit more butter to the base to make two bases. There was enough filling and whip cream in this recipe to make into two pies about 1" deep. I almost only gave it 4 stars because of two things: (I think these are just personal preferences) A) I didn't like the hard candy crunchy texture. I put the hard candies in the food processor so the pieces were quite fine. Maybe that didn't help. (The candies were also hard to find who would have known?) B) I served it frozen and before I froze it it was a wonderful thick consistency. It was still delcious frozen and would be amazing on a hot summer day I might try it again but plan on serving in individual cups omitting the crust and the hard candies and just refrigerating. Read More
Helpful
(3)
delish
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2014
Fabulous light sweet lemon taste flavorful. In lieu of one pie I put the mix in 24 individual serving pie shells (already made by Keebler). So I didn't have the Nilla wafer crust in the recipe but the mouse complemented the graham cracker crust pie shells beautifully. Served them at Easter and one guest consumed 8 of them! Highly recommend!0 Read More
Helpful
(1)
mswapp
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2014
Use food processor to make this prep faster. Read More
Helpful
(1)
