Easter Lemon Drop Mousse

I made this dessert for Easter & forgot to serve it. Please tell me I am not the only one who habitually does that!;o) Hubby & I enjoyed it once it had thawed some but we didn't really care for it as a frozen cake. I added a bit extra candy to the crust & baked it for about 10 minutes (before adding the mousse of course) to help it hold together. I used finely crushed candy to cover the cake then piped on the whipped cream & used coarsely crushed candy to garnish the puffs of whipped cream. Thansk for a tasty recipe Kathleen...I'm sure my guests would have loved it. LOL

This was a delicious dessert! Thank you for sharing. The mousse part was perfect. I followed the recipe as is except the grocery store had green lemons I only had 1/2 of one at home plus I picked up another one. I didn't measure the lemon juice just used the juice from 1-1/2 lemons then added 4 drops of real lemon oil from a Health Food store. I didn't have a springform pan so I used two 9" pie pans used a whole box of the vanilla wafers (probabaly around 75 and FYI I'd call these cookies if it didn't say wafers on the box) and added a bit more butter to the base to make two bases. There was enough filling and whip cream in this recipe to make into two pies about 1" deep. I almost only gave it 4 stars because of two things: (I think these are just personal preferences) A) I didn't like the hard candy crunchy texture. I put the hard candies in the food processor so the pieces were quite fine. Maybe that didn't help. (The candies were also hard to find who would have known?) B) I served it frozen and before I froze it it was a wonderful thick consistency. It was still delcious frozen and would be amazing on a hot summer day I might try it again but plan on serving in individual cups omitting the crust and the hard candies and just refrigerating.