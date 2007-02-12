Cherry Winks
Cookies are rolled in crushed corn flakes and topped with a quarter of a maraschino cherry.
This is the classic cherry wink recipe which is staple in our home over the holidays. Another variation is to simply roll the dough in sugar instead of cereal. Although my mom would roll them in coconut upon occasion which is a personal favorite.Read More
The dough was extremely sticky! There was no way I was able to roll them into balls. I had to use a cookie scoop then drop them into the crushed cornflakes and roll them around with a spoon. Personally I think the cookie is better without the corn flakes.Read More
My auntie Kay made these 50 yrs ago and there is nothing that reminds me of christmas more than the cherry wink cookies. I had lost my recipe a few years ago. Thank you they are sooooooo delicious.
Really nice collection of nuts and fruit in each cookie. One of the best cherry wink recipes that I've tried
This recipe was the grand prize winner in the 2nd (1950) Pillsbury Bake-Off, and has graced many a family's Christmas cookie tray for decades. It's wonderful to see it here for another generation to enjoy. Tried and true, it never fails to please. In reference to the complaint about maraschino cherries being too wet, there is a crucial omission from the recipe. The cherries must be drained before inclusion. Placing them in a single layer on about 3 thicknesses of paper towels for 30-60 minutes is sufficient. Over the years, we have morphed the recipe to using half almond extract in place of half of the vanilla, because it fortifies and underscores the flavor of the cherries. Cheerful and always festive, they'll disappear fast.
this recipe had been in my family for over 25 years and is a holiday standard! It has something in it for everyone!
It just isn't Christmas without these cookies. They are the first ones on my list eveyr year... I've tried making them without the dates and although they are still good...something about the dates makes a big difference and they seem to stay moist longer.
A Christmas classic and tradition in this family. This is the EXACT recipe my mom has been cooking for the past 50 years and passed down to me. Perfect for that Christmas cookie tray especially when you use both red and green cherries. My only change (the only differance with moms recipe) Use half of a cherry on the top instead of a quarter!!!
Like several other folks here, cherry winks have always been a part of our Christmas, and just the smell of them baking evokes wonderful memories of holidays past. Chilling the dough for a half-hour makes it much easier to work with. Thanks Sally, this recipe is just like my family's!
I absolutely love these cookies, and I have made them every christmas for several years now. I am a huge chocolate fan, but these cookies beat any other cookie out there. This is a recipe from my grandmother (who got it off of a cornflakes box many many years ago). The recipe calls for shortening, but I use butter instead. I don't really eat dates, but they are the secret ingredient for this cookie. The dates make these cookies so moist. I have also found that these cookies taste even better a couple of days after baking; The last time I made these, I actually refriderated the dough for a couple of days, which made the cookies taste ever more amazing. The juices from the cherries and dates just seeped into the batter. MMM...These cookies are so amazingly good. They deserve more stars than just five.
These are sooo good. Not to sweet, just right. Will make again.
My mom used to make Cherry Winks every Christmas and we loved them so much, they would be gone before Christmas Day and she would have to make more. She would use walnuts rather than pecans and they are still my all time favorite cookie.
I loved these! I only ate 2 and that was hard to stop, but I packed up the rest and sent them to Iraq and they all loved them over there. Very fruits and tastey I was told :) Thanks for the great recipes!! It took a while for me to prepare because I had whole dates and whole almonds that I had to cut up and the cherries as well were whole so it was a lot of prep work but yummy!
Made these for a friend said she hadn't had em in years and they turned out great. Followed the recipe to exact except i had a lot of cherries and topped with a half instead of a quarter. Used parchment paper too and no trouble removing from pan. Great recipe it is a keeper.
As I was growing up my mother made these every year at Christmas because they were my favorite cookie. When she passed away a few years ago I decided to remember her at Christmas by making cherry winks. Thank you for the delicious recipe and the wonderful memories they brought back to me.
This is a Pillsbury recipe from many years ago. I have the book !! I still make it every year and everyone just loves it!
This recipe has been passed down in my family for YEARS!!! It is now (and has been for a while) my job every year at Christmas to make these. I can't remember the last time we didn't have cherry winks at Christmas. They are the best cookies ever!!!
This recipe has been added to my permanent Christmas must-haves....delicious, different and not too sweet!
Like many other comments, this was always on our cookie tray for Christmas. Mother always put in dark brown sugar also, so I added like 1/8 c. and when we rolled ( more fun for us kids then cutting up all those STICKY dates... oh the torture lol) the dough we kinda pressed the cornflakes in a bit. I was out of red cherries and only had the green so I didn't get to put any into my dough just on top. The cookies still came out great but I sure could tell they were not there. Also Kelloggs corn flakes are a must, they have the distinct flavor I always remembered.
Very good recipe nearly exact to our "family" recipe with one exception Marachino cherries are to uhhh wet. Candied cherries are much better to use but to each their own
Tastes even better after sitting a couple of days. Makes a lot.
Thank you! Thank you! Another case of the infamous lost recipe! I was SO happy to find this! Can't wait until time to get started on Christmas baking.
These are a favorite of mine around he holidays! I was very excited to find this recipe. I did have problems finding the dates, so I used dried ones and chopped them up in my bullet with the cherry juice.
Yummy! My family couldn't stop eating them!
Any desserts is good, but this one was just ho hum. It was ok, but nothing super. Also to note they only last 2 days, then they taste old and stale.
Delicious and easy. I added coconut instead of the nuts and dates and rolled the cookies in toasted coconut sugar. Try using candied cherries.
Awesome cookies, big hit at work! They were a little "putzy", but I think that makes them taste better in the end. Thanks for sharing.
Been making this for 50 yrs, still one of my favorites. The only difference with my mom's recipe was using candied cherries instead of marischino, probably because we made these at Christmas time.
I love these cookies.This recipe has been in the family for many years.
These cookies were good...but not GREAT. I will make these again, but will double the cherries. I thought they were a little bland, although they do have a pleasant after-taste.
This is the same recipe as the one in my Pilsbury recipe book except this calls for sifted flour and a few less Maraschino cherries. I over- cooked my first batch so they weren't great. The rest came out fine. This was my first time making them and they are a good cookie. I think a perfect Christmas cookie!!
I found the recipe a little dry. I made this twice. The first time according to the recipe and the second time I added another 1/2 tablespoon of milk, a little extra vanilla, more cherries, I made larger cookies, and the result was softer and moister cookies that everyone agreed were better. I also added an extra 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda.
A true favorite in my home. Don't be scared off by the dates . They almost go unnoticed when you eat the cookie.
These were so good. I have only had store bought cherry winks before. They never had dates. I loved these cookies. They are flavorful and have a good texture. Even the people that don't like cherries or even fruits liked these cookies. I ran out of cereal, so I used graham cracker crumbs. I recommend it in a pinch. I still like the crunchy texture of the cereal better. I didn't have cornflakes so I used crispex. Very good
I made this cookie for a cookie swap party. They were a hit before I even got to take them out of the house to go to the party! No wonder it's a tradition! Maybe I'll make it a tradition at my home as well. I did find it important to add all the chopped cherries into the batter and maybe a bit more as well, otherwise the cookie isn't as sweet like a cookie should be, I coated them in powdered sugar to add a little more sweetness instead of messing with the dough, it ended up being a bit over the top sweet. So next time I will just add more Cherries to the mix and stick with either corn flakes or flaked coconut. The butter flavored Crisco was a good sub that I used as well. Have Fun!
I make these every year - my daughters and grandkids insist! My mom made these, too, but had a recipe that used orange juice instead of milk. I get the best of both worlds by adding a little orange zest to this recipe. By the way - you don't have to make perfect balls - they hold onto the cornflakes better without it. And I always use 1/2 Maraschino cherry, pinching it down with thumb and forefingers on each hand to make it stay on through baking and stay round too.
This is the cookie that my Mom and brother and I always made at Christmas, it is fun for kids to help with. Start a holiday tradition with them now. It isn't Christmas to me without them.
A classic recipe that originally was posted on the back of a Kellogg's Corn Flakes box, years ago. It is one of my personal favorites for Christmas time, which I have made for years. It's not a super economical cookie, but its a great gift and they always disappear.
Came out just like Grandma's - I thought this recipe was lost forever!
This has also been a Christmas memory for our family for decades. Always delicious. Jean
This is a super old recipe that I believe was originally on the Kellogg corn flakes box. I'm in my 60's and my mom made them every year at Christmas and I've kept up the tradition. My mom never rolled them in the cornflakes though so I've never had them that way and they taste and look great just plain. They work well as a drop cookie and it is a little simpler to make. It is important to add the cherry on top to get that festive look. Oh, and I do substitute butter for shortening.
My husband and his family love these and I just can't figure out why. It's way too much work involved, so hubby makes them every year for the past 30 yrs. They are just tasteless to me.
I found the dough to be too sticky as well, I added about 1/4 more flour and refrigerated for about an hour. they still spread out quite a bit. Next time I make I think I will use less butter. They were delicious though even with the extra flour.
They turned out really well. Next time I will make them smaller.
Best cookie recipe ever! I add candied fruitcake fruit also to mine. Yum.
These were my favorite cookie 55 yrs ago. My mom send them to me while I was in the army. She got the recipe from the back of a Kellogs cereal box. Been looking for this recipe for years. I added small bits of pineapple to a few of cookies when I baked them. YUM YUM
Mix walnuts and pecans. 1/2 butter and 1/2 shortening. Made this cookie since I was a child too many years to admit to. :) This is the original recipe.
