Cherry Winks

I absolutely love these cookies, and I have made them every christmas for several years now. I am a huge chocolate fan, but these cookies beat any other cookie out there. This is a recipe from my grandmother (who got it off of a cornflakes box many many years ago). The recipe calls for shortening, but I use butter instead. I don't really eat dates, but they are the secret ingredient for this cookie. The dates make these cookies so moist. I have also found that these cookies taste even better a couple of days after baking; The last time I made these, I actually refriderated the dough for a couple of days, which made the cookies taste ever more amazing. The juices from the cherries and dates just seeped into the batter. MMM...These cookies are so amazingly good. They deserve more stars than just five.