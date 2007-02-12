Cherry Winks

60 Ratings
  • 5 47
  • 4 9
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Cookies are rolled in crushed corn flakes and topped with a quarter of a maraschino cherry.

By Sally

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
30
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease baking sheets.

    Advertisement

  • Cream the shortening with the sugar. Blend in the eggs, milk and vanilla.

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add the flour mixture to the creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in the chopped pecans, chopped dates and 1/3 cup maraschino cherries.

  • Shape teaspoonful sized chunks of dough into balls. Roll each ball in the crushed corn flakes. Place balls on the prepared baking sheets and top each cookie with 1/4 maraschino cherry.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool completely before storing in airtight containers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 98.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022