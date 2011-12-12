Fruitcake Cookies II

4 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 4
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is one of the recipes that my mom gave that I am putting in our family cookbook. For a slightly more tender cookie use buttermilk in place of the milk.

By Jeri Mortinson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
8 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift the flour, measure and sift it again with the baking soda and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Cream the shortening add the sugar and eggs. Beat until light and fluffy. Add the milk and flour mixture, mixing well. Stir in the nuts, dates, cherries and candied peel. Cover and chill dough for several hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Drop chilled dough by teaspoons, 2 inches apart, onto lightly greased baking sheets. Top each cookie with a half of a candied cherry. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 85.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022