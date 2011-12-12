Fruitcake Cookies II
This is one of the recipes that my mom gave that I am putting in our family cookbook. For a slightly more tender cookie use buttermilk in place of the milk.
This is one of the recipes that my mom gave that I am putting in our family cookbook. For a slightly more tender cookie use buttermilk in place of the milk.
A new addition to my Christmas cookie list. Very tasty!!!!. I had to bake them longer than the recipe said, at least 11 minutes.Read More
A new addition to my Christmas cookie list. Very tasty!!!!. I had to bake them longer than the recipe said, at least 11 minutes.
A little too sweet for us. Perhaps a decrease in thea mount of dates would help.
I substituted candied pineapple (chopped) for the citrus peel. I liked these very much.
Good recipe. Makes the kind of cookie I wanted in terms of taste and texture. I'd suggest adding some spices to the mix, to make it more like a fruit cake flavour. I also needed about 1/4 c more milk to incorporate all the flour. Overall, a keeper recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections