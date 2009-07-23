Cornflake Macaroons
Chewy, crunchy cookies. If you prefer a more cake-like cookie increase the flour slightly and decrease the cornflakes slightly.
I really liked this recipe. A definite keeper. They were tasty, crunchy on the outside, and VERY chewy on the inside.Read More
Not chewey on the inside. Too hard on the outside. I used special K and it was good, but not that good.Read More
i left it in the over longer...till it was golden brown..and it was deeeeelicious..very crunchy and tasty...the next time i do it, i would prolly use only 1 egg...cause the flour curdled a little...but a definite healthy recipe ~
This year I made these cookies first. When I asked the family what other cookies they wanted each of them said "There is no other cookie only THESE cookies" I had to make 4 batches before they would let me give any away.
they really are chewy and crunchy! my mom used to make these but lost the recipe, and i'm so glad to have found it again. she dribbled powdered sugar icing onto the cooled cookies.
Delicious!!!!! Followed recipe to a T and turned out great, crunchy and soft on inside, ate 5 right away, what does that tell ya!!! lol...will defenitely make again!!
Great cookie. Crunchy and chewy together. Next time I think I will add some chopped apricots, seems to hint of that flavour as they are now. They do flatten out quite a bit and will look like a regular cookie after baking
Yummy
I likedthem, but others didn't. Oh well...
I decided to make this recipe for my family and at first it came out all runny because I forgot to include wax paper. But I recooked them and they turned out great. My parents and my brother liked them, and they looked chewy but they were crunchy :3
I made some alterations. I only used 1/2 cup of brown sugar, and 1/2 of a 16 oz bag of marsh mallows that I cut into small pieces. I added spices like 1 teaspoon of ginger, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract, and I added 1 medium size bag of sliced almonds , and the whole 14oz bag of grated coconut. I put a heaping tablespoon of the mixture in muffin tins and baked them for 40 mins. at 250 degrees F, because coconut burns at high heat.
They're okay, not quite what I thought they would be. Next time I think I'll make a cookie batter and then add the extra stuff so that they aren't so flat.
I made these substituting coconut oil canna-butter and they were excellent.
