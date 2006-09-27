Skillet Cookies I

A candy like cookie made in a skillet.

Recipe by Barbara Keiner

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
24 small cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat combine the butter, dates, egg yolks and sugar. Bring to a boil and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from heat stir in the rice cereal, chopped pecans and vanilla. Stir and let cool.

  • When you can handle roll into small balls then roll in confectioners' sugar.

125 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 15g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 27.2mg; sodium 37mg. Full Nutrition
