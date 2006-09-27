Skillet Cookies I

Wow these are exquisite! I was surprised at how good and addictive these are! I used pre-ground dates; about 1 cup. I also added extra rice crispies because I love the extra crisp. I honestly eyeballed most of the ingredients. I did cut down on the sugar. only used about half a cup, even a little less. I honestly don't know what the egg yolks add to it. I am sure they would have worked out just fine without them. Don't worry if you don't see any boiling action, the consistency is so thick, it doesn't really boil. As long as it looks pasty enough and starts to come off the sides of the pan when stirring, you know it's ready to remove from the heat and add the rest of the ingredients. For the icing sugar, I put some in a resealable bag and toss the balls in it. Very fast, and no clean-up! So easy to make, and so worth it! Perfect combination of chewiness, crispiness crunch and awsome taste! Thanks so much for this recipe!UPDATE****************i JUST MADE THESE AGAIN, AND THIS TIME I OMITTED THE EGG YOLK. I MADE ABOUT DOUBLE THE QUANTITY, BUT EYEBALLED EVERYTHING. I ALSO USED BROWN SUGAR, AND AGAIN, JUST ABOUT 1/2 CUP FOR THE WHOLE THING. I COATED SOME IN ICING SUGAR, BUT RAN OUT AFTER A FEW, SO DID THE REST IN COCONUT FLAKES. THE LACK OF YOLK MADE ABSOLUTELY NO DIFFERENCE! I LOVE THIS "COOKIE"!! IT'S SOOO HEALTHY, EASY AND YUMMMY. I WON'T EVER WORRY ABT THE EGG YOLK EITHER, WHICH MAKES NOW EVEN EASIER! THANK YOU :)