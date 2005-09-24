Benne Wafers

Since I live in the South people refer to these cookies as Benne Wafers, they are actually Sesame Seed Cookies. Toasting benne (sesame) seeds develops their flavor and also gives these cookies a slightly crunchy texture.

Recipe by Holly

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Place the benne (sesame) seeds on an ungreased baking sheet and toast for 10 to 12 minutes, until light brown. Watch closes so that they don 't burn.

  • In a large bowl mix the brown sugar, melted butter or margarine, egg, vanilla extract, flour, salt, baking powder and toasted sesame seeds together until combined.

  • Drop dough by 1/2 teaspoonfuls 1 1/2 inches apart onto a lightly greased baking sheet.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 4 to 6 minutes, until light brown. Let cookies cool for about 2 minutes before removing from baking sheets to a wire rack to cool completely. Store cooled cookies in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 51.8mg. Full Nutrition
