Benne Wafers

I like this recipe as opposed to other recipes I have tried of this kind, because most recipes only call for a half a cup of benne seeds, and I say the more sesame flavor the better. The seats not only a flavor of the texture to the cookie is well. The only thing that I changed about this recipe was using dark brown sugar, as opposed to light brown sugar, which really only means a little more molasses is in the dark brown sugar giving it a deeper richer flavor. I also use a quick and easy cheat when it comes to roasting benne seeds, by purchasing already roasted sesame seed that comes in an 8 ounce plastic jar purchased at a local Asian grocery. The brand-name is JFC, and the bottle has a yellow label that says White Roasted Sesame Seed. I'm sure if you cannot find them at any local grocery you can find them online. This not only saves time, but you can't burn roasted sesame seeds, if they have already been roasted for you! However, as with all baked goods the matter of what you like to add or leave out, all depends on your personal taste. Thank you Holly for sharing one of the South's most treasured cookies, delicious!