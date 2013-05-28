Grocery Store Frosting
Just like the type all those in-store bakeries use.
I've tried several basic buttercream frostings from this site and this is one of the best. I made half the recipe, which frosted a dozen cupcakes generously. I did modify it a bit, however - I used hi-ratio shortening, clear vanilla and one egg white to replace the 2 T. water in a half recipe. I find that hi-ratio shortening is best for frostings because it seems sturdier, creamier, and less greasy tasting. I beat the frosting on low speed (Speed 2 on the KitchenAid) for 10 minutes. This frosting is excellent, particularly on the chocolate cupcakes I used it for. Fluffy, delicious, perfect for decorating if you like, and beautiful.Read More
Yuck. What did I do wrong? I didn't have 2 pounds conf sugar, so I reduced the whole recipe but half, then half again. I was only topping a small square cake so figured it would be enough. After beating forever it came out somewhat fluffy, but after sitting for a few mintues has turned to a coagulated runny messy. Doesn't look pretty and tastes like CRISCO. Dissapointing as I would throw it and use a differant recipe, but am out of conefections sugar. At least my 2 year old (who wanted to make it) is eating it... though my stomache is upset.Read More
I tried this recipe today and I loved it!!!! I made only 1/2 of the batch and it was enough for what I needed it for. FYI...1 pound of powdered sugar is about 3 1/2 cups. I added some food coloring for a festive touch and some sprinkles on top.
This is my "go to" recipe when decorating cakes. I like that it uses real butter and not just flavoring. This is usually enough to frost, fill and decorate up to a 12x18 cake. Any leftover freezes well. Next time you need some, let it thaw on the counter for 1/2 hour or so. You can rewhip it if you need to, but it doesnt usually need it.
I LOVE THIS FROSTING!!! It came out spectacular. Used only one tablespoon of water instead of two, also added just a little hint of pure orange extract. Try many extracts for variations. Used it to frost cookies, stayed soft enough to enjoy, but hardened just enough so it wasn't messy. I won't be using Duncan Hines to frost my cookies anymore! Also, I used an eclectic hand mixer and cut the recipe way way down, makes a ton!
I am one of those people who *calls* the corner piece of cake w/all the balloons/flowers (which means LOTS of frosting), so when I saw this recipe I knew I wanted to try it. I finally made it this evening and it really is just like grocery store buttercream frosting. I followed the recipe, though I didn't measure the 10X sugar. I also added a little milk to the color I was using to frost the entire cake to make it a little more smooth (no milk necessary for the piping colors). TY for a great recipe! UPDATE: I have to agree w/the other reviewer who stated it tasted different the next day on the cake; she's not nuts, it does!!
This is my absolute favorite frosting! What ever flavor instead of vanilla, I use almond, peppermint, very versitile frosting!! I use this recipe for all birthdays, fillings, even for our county fair. I get great ravs using this recipe! TY!! Update: after making this for years..my dd's tastes buds have changed-stating too sweet..so I modified switching out the water to whole milk-5 tbsp and modified directions to make it more professional since now taking cake orders-using my KA, beat on medium high butter and shortening. Add little at a time, sugar and continue to beat and scrape down till adding one tbsp at a time alternating the sugar and milk and finally beating after fully incorporating, beat on high for about 15 minutes. This definitely makes this more fluffier, creamier, less sweet, easier to pipe! Still love this recipe!!
Very easy to make and hardened a bit when left in the air which was what I wanted. If you are going to use food coloring in it, leave it very thick before adding coloring. I used the gel coloring so it wouldn't be too watery but still found that by the time I'd added the food coloring, the icing wasn't quite thick enough to pipe nicely anymore.
I used this for a craft at preschool and it was a big hit!!...I bought refrigerator sugar cookie dough and made them. While they cooked I made this frosting (half batch-full batch was too much). I separated the frosting into four equal parts and added a different food coloring to each and mixed thoroughly (when I did it for valentines Day I made the cookies in heart shapes with a cookie cutter, did pink, white and red frosting and added strawberry extract). I also had a variety of sprinkles. So when I brought all of this to class the kids got to decorate their own cookies with frosting and sprinkles. They loved it!...especially the eating part!!
This just takes a long time to beat, but the more beating the better it is. Makes more than 2 cups when I made it.
This was very good, but not quite like my local grocery store. I'm looking for something with a little less butter flavor. The cake cuts beautifully from the refrigerator, however and has a not too sweet flavor. My hubby loved it, so I will definately make it again! Thanks!
I thought this recipe was easy and has an absolutely accurate name! My husband loves grocery store cakes just because of their frosting-and was surprised to find I could make it at home! Thanks for this great frosting!
Well, I can't imagine coming any closer to grocery store bakery frosting than this. It's my guilty pleasure -- store-bought "birthday" cake. Has anyone here done a chocolate version with any luck?
This is soo good.
This was great and very easy. Mine reached the right consistency after about 8 minutes. I used clear vanilla extract to keep the white frosting as white as possible. Thanks for a keeper!
I cut the recipe in 1/2 and it was more than enough to frost 40 sugar cookies. I can't describe this little piece of heaven adequately, but let me just say that it's the best frosting I've ever made and it's just so easy. The mix of shortening and butter is the key and the list of ingredients is absolutely perfect. No extra anything needed. I did tint mine with about 3 drops of red food coloring and made a perfectly soft pink fluff of cloud on top of my cookies. I will make this anytime I need a good, light, fluffy frosting that holds its shape. Thank you Sandra for this fantastic recipe.
I don't know how anyone could not love this frosting. It is great for cake decorating, and it tastes so much better than frosting from a can. Love it!
Outstanding. It really should be called "Bakery Frosting" as it's not the greasy mess most grocery stores would sell anyway! Definitely a keeper. Don't forget the salt!
I have tried about 3 or 4 buttercream recipes and ths is now the one I will turn to. I think the shortening is definitely whats lacking in the other recipes. This is the consistency I have been searching for and the right amount of butter for the amount of powdered sugar to make sure it isn't bone tingling sweet. 5 stars well deserved. A must if you're piping!
Family loves it! Thanks. :) Works best on cookie cake. Makes a TON.
Five Stars for Grocery Store Frosting! The name says it all, it tastes just like that greasy in-store bakery frosting. It takes three chugs of milk to get it off the back of your tongue. It was a breeze to whip up using my stand mixer. Love this frosting, super sweet and super slickery.
This frosting is excellent and reliable. For those who think it has too strong a butter flavour- make sure you either use unsalted butter, or omit the salt in the recipe if you are using salted butter. This really helps to retain the creamy consistency, but not the flavour, of the butter.
I LOOOVE this frosting. It tastes like frosting on a store bought cake, except not chemical-y and a little different. It as a perfect consistency, thick and rich-- one of the only icings I could actually eat from the bowl ((plain!)). I really like how if you refrigerate it in an airtight container for a day, becomes mm fondant-like. Definitely the best recipe I've made yet, thanks for the recipe! Easy to ice with, but a little difficult to write or make borders with with a pipette. I suggest adding more water if you want an easier time piping. Thanks again!! ~Bae
The best. I do not have a mixer so I did this by hand and it was Easy Easy Easy...used butter flavor shortening, unsalted butter, and eyeballed the confectioner's sugar. I scaled it to 4 servings to frost an 8x8 and 4 cupcakes (long story). Does NOT taste like powdered sugar, which is always my biggest complaint about homemade frosting...will be coming back to this one again and again! UPDATE: Made this again for my son's birthday cake, using unflavored shortening and adding liquid food coloring...and I still love it...but he didn't like it :( So, next year will have to try a different recipe out for him. But I will still use this one for me!
I used this recipe as a base recipe, and made a few changes to it. We like more of a buttery flavour, so I used 3/4 cup of both butter and shortening. I also used less than the called for amounts of vanilla, and sugar. What resulted was a nice frosting, just like the grocery store kind. It was easy to work with and one that I'll use again.
I liked this a lot. It tasted good, was easy to make, and is perfect for cupcakes and cakes. The shortening is used in frostings for it to hold its shape at room temperature and to make it non-perishable and thus have no need to keep in the fridge. I halved the recipe (tip: 1 pound of confectioner sugar = ~3 cups) and still had extra frosting leftover after frosting 24 cupcakes. I put the extra frosting into a spritz cooking maker and made "flowers" on top of each cupcake (I posted a photo if you want to see). Top with red sprinkles and a silver ball sprinkle, and your result is quite presentable. Easy, basic frosting.
Loved it. Made half a recipe, and it was enough to frost 12 cupcakes and about 30 mini cupcakes with some left over. I used a bit more butter than called for in the half recipe, which was a good call. Beat this for a good 12 minutes in my Kitchen Aid, and it was nice and fluffy/creamy. Will use again. Thanks!
I hate to give bad reviews as everything I have ever gotten off of this website has been excellent, with that being said, I will never make this recipe again. Followed the directions exactly, not sure what happened.
This tastes good and is super easy to make. Hardens a bit which is nice when making designs with it.
The best I've found so far!
I expected a sweet frosting but this was just inedible for me.
I wish I could give this recipe more than only 5 stars! This is exactly the recipe I have been looking for. My husband likes heavy super sweet frosting, but I like a fluffy, not so sweet frosting. This frosting fits sooo perfectly in the middle, we all loved it. It's also great that there is no perishables in it, so it doesn't have to be refrigerated. This recipe also reduces by half very nicely.Thank you so much for a perfect recipe.
UNbelievable!!! So good! Followed recipe to the T and it comes out perfect every time! The best, and I've tried lots! I could've eaten this by the spoonfuls! Makes enough for two batches or whoopie pies!
Fantastic frosting! I am a frosting gal - the real thing, not the whippy dippy kind. This recipe fit the bill - perfectly! I have made this recipe a couple of times, and the beauty of it is that it freezes really well. I just thaw over night and give it a stir and it has the same consistency as the day I made it. That is a huge time saver for me. I just make a double batch and freeze the leftovers. A frosting recipe that I will be using again and again.
Very, very nice. Not overly greasy, not too sweet and holds it's shape. Very good. I'd use this again, only for frosting cookies next time.
I've used this a few times and always get compliment on it! Also very easy yo work with.
I consider myself a grocery store frosting expert. This is extremely close to what you'd get on a cake from a grocery store. It refrigerates/freezes well. Pay no attention to how much Crisco is used - just enjoy.
Perfect with the best rolled sugar cookies recipe on this site. Definitely a keeper
Great recipe, my boyfriend is always saying how our food store doesnt make the sugar frosting...after i made this, he had bowls of it LOL...but i was able to scoop some from him to make this pretty cake..I gave it a 4 because it is a little to sugary for my taste, but it is very good. Also tastes amazing if you dip strawberries in it.
Simple and very yummy as promised. It was so easy in the Kitchen Aid mixer. It really made it fluffy and creamy to beat it like the recipe said.
I am a frosting person. Finding this recipe excited me. . . I am so sick of butter cream! I've used it twice now. The main thing that I learned the first time: CUT DOWN ON THE VANILLA. Also, it tastes better the next day. Overall, I'm pretty happy with it. It was fantastic on sugar cookies.
YUM! Great frosting! excellent flavor and texture! I think the only thing missing that might put it over the top and truly give it that "grocery store" flavor would be a pinch of almond extract and I plan on trying that next time. Can't wait to use this recipe on my Xmas cookies this year! Thanks!
Excellent!!! I'm a die hard 'Butter Cream Frosting II' fan, but wanted to try a bit fluffier frosting this time around. This frosting is terrific - tastes great and is wonderful to work with. If left in the air the frosting dries hard on the outside but is super soft and fluffy inside. That's perfect in my opinion! Thanks :)
Tryed this recipe with my 12 and 9 year old daughters and it didn't come out well. The only flavor we tasted was shortining. We even added more sugar and vanilla but it was still not good. We will never do this recipe again.
Yum! Whipped up a batch of this frosting for my husband's Bday cake (he LOOOOVES chocolate cake with plain vanilla frosting). I debated on whether or not to just make vanilla-chocolate powdered sugar frosting (Anonymous) again, but since I wasn't blown away the first time I made it, I decided to try Sandy's frosting recipe instead. I'm really glad I did. :) This tastes just like my local grocer's butercream frosting (I buy cupcakes just for that reason!!!)! One note: THIS MAKES A TON! I had enough to frost a double-layer cake with AND enough left after that to fill half a gallon-size freezer bag. I'm going to freeze my leftover frosting so that when the craving strikes, I have something to frost a cake or cupcakes with. Thanks Sandra! :-)
Amazing! It really does taste like grocery store bakery frosting -- a cloud-like consistency and a very clean, not-too-buttery flavor. I consider myself an icing connoisseur, and this will be topping my cakes for a long time. I made about 1/4 of the recipe (5 servings in the calculator), and it was just enough for 6 delicious cupcakes.
Very good...I use 1-1/2 cups shortening and no butter and clear vanilla to make the frosting pure white. Also, it helps to mix an additional 2 minutes on low at the end to reduce air bubbles and make the frosting smoother.
I love, love, love the frosting that comes on the cakes at the grocery store. I know some say it's "too sweet" but, for me, there's no such thing! :) This frosting is SO GOOD! I made it just as the recipe states and it was more than enough to frost 24 cupcakes, plus a bit left for us all to lick off our spoons :) Will make again and again!
I've made this frosting twice. Both times I cut the recipe in half. Half is plenty for frosting an 8 or 9-inch 2-layer round cake. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly -- except I needed to add more water to make a nice spreading consistency. It was nice & fluffy, but seemed to lack some flavor. The second time I made it, I used half vanilla & half butter flavoring, and I used heavy cream in place of the first 2-tablespoons of water. Again, I had to add more water then the recipe called for to obtain a nice spreading consistency. Without the water, it would have been good for piping -- but not for spreading. With the butter flavoring added, the flavor was awesome. This is definitely a keeper. If you bake cakes frequently, you can make a full batch, use half now and then freeze/refrigerate the leftovers for later use. Just bring it to room temperature & beat well. Happy cooking!
This frosting was amazing to work with!!!!! I separated into 3 parts and dyed one yellow, blue and red and frosted cupcakes for my son's first birthday party!!!! I don't know how it tastes because I am not a huge fan of frosting but it is versatile and i loved working with it!!! Thank you!!!
this was okay. I figured out that a pound of powdered sugar is about 3 1/2 cups. Which tasted a little too sweet. I just made half a recipe & easily frosted 24 cupcakes. I might use this again if i need frosting for kids cakes. I liked how it held up to temp changes, didn't melt like canned frostings.
Wonderful!! .. I used milk instead of water and added 1/2 tsp. butter flavor and almond flavor.
this is the best frosting recipe I have come across. I now use it for all my cakes! Excellent!
I really, really liked this frosting. It was really easy to make and it turned out great. I added more shortening because I thought it was rather sweet at first, but I'm not sure how much shortening I added [sorry], cause I just kept adding it until it wasn't super sweet anymore.
It tasted good, it didn't taste exactly like my grocery store icing... I love that stuff. I would make it again, just wasn't right on for me. Make sure you take the time to beat it for 15 min. I had to add a little more water to get it to spread out, could have been the humidity factor.
Very tasty frosting. Good consistency and flavor. Made exactly as directed. Not too sweet and hardened just right for frosted cookies.
I tried this recipe for a white cake with strawberry jelly filling for Valentine's Day. The first two bites I thought wow, finally found the right icing. By the end of the slice of cake I had I felt like I had eaten 2 pound of shortening. My lips and mouth felt like it was coated in grease. I used Crisco vegetable shortening for the shortening, and still feel like I ingested a ton of fat
Easy and delicious! I used butter flavored Crisco, salted butter, home made vanilla extract and skipped the salt, I upped the extract to replace the water. I didn't mix for 15 minutes - my KA whipped it up in about half of that. Will make again.
I have used this recipe before. It's the one I automatically go to when I need to make my own frosting! I follow it exactly as it is written and it turns out perfect for me! I always have to lick the bowl. Nothing better than some good ol' lard icing!!
Just didn't like it, was very sweet and greasy.
Awesome recipe. Our family needs to be very conscious of trans fats (OK saturated fat too but they're at least not as bad), so I tried making it with all butter and it still worked well. I did have to occasionally throw the bag back in the fridge when it became difficult to work with. If you aren't trying to do any piping, using butter probably won't affect the handling. It will still harden a bit if left out at room temp once on the finished product.
This is a very good frosting. Be sure to follow the instructions and beat for 15 minutes...it really makes the frosting lighter and fluffier! Thank you for the great frosting recipe!
My frosting was grainy, and pasty.
yumm i love this i use it all the time now i run a bakery
Coconut Oil worked well as a substitute for shortening, as shortening is not readily available where I live.
I made this icing for my sister's birthday cake. She has always preferred the frosting that is used in grocery store bakeries, even though most people detest it. I decided to skip the vanilla, and it still turned out great! It wasn't quite the same as in the grocery stores, but it was good enough. Will use this recipe again! :D
I swear, just give me this and I don't need cookies or a cake! We loved it! I did half it to frost a 9 by 13 inch cake and had a bit left over to put in between some chocolate chip cookies. I added just a bit of almond extract too. Perfect!
Yummo! This iced my cake beautifully and was delicious. I added almond extract, because it's fab, and was very pleased. Thank you Sandra for this recipe and the extra 5 pounds I'll gain tonight eating the leftovers.
The 2 lbs of sugar was WAY to much. 1.5 c of powdered sugar worked for me. But I'm using Spectrum Organic All Vegetable shortening instead of lard, so I'm not sure if that made a difference or not.
Great recipe! If I want a frosting to stand up a little more for intricate cookies I use this frosting over an all butter frosting.
Very easy, very good. Easy to decorate with!
This is just like my favorite "grocery store" frosting! I LOVED it, and received many compliments on it! Thank you, this is definitely a keeper!! I frosted one cake and still had enough to freeze the rest for another cake.
Yes I am one of those people that loves the corner end of the bakery store cake. Made exactly do not just use only butter if you want the right taste and texture. If you are afraid of crisco move on. Made with salted butter and also made the day before it does taste different and better as others have noted the day after making.
This is the BEST, I mean the VERY BEST frosting recipe I have ever attempted! It was quick and easy (no boiling stuff) and it tasted AWESOME!!!! I'm already thinking of a million different ways to use it (maybe some peanut butter added to make a chocolate peanut butter cake, mmmmm). Yummy yummy yum!!!!! Try it you will not be disapointed!
Best recipe for frosting i have used yet...ended up adding about 2 tbsp more of water at the end to get the consistency i wanted. Thankyou!
Wow wow wow!! Fantastic icing!!! I didn't have enough shortening and used 3 sticks of blue bonnet!! So simple and makes a ton of icing!!!
I thought this frosting was excellent!! I couldn't even taste the shortening. I think it would also work great on cinnamon rolls. This is a keeper!
Sandra, Great frosting, my daughter is getting married and she can not have milk products. I'm using your receipt for her wedding cake. It is so easy to make and to work with and freezes well. I have made lots of example wedding cakes before the real deal, and everyone loves it.
Fantastic! I was afraid to beat the entire 15 minutes (and with 5 grandkids screaming to decorate cupcakes any excuse to hush them up would do) so I only beat for about 6 minutes. Mine came up beautifully without (as others have mentioned) any overt powdered sugary or greasy shortening taste. She was a little stiff, but I'm sure with the full mixing that glitch would be eliminated. New go-to recipe. Thanks so much!
This is the best frosting I have ever made. Thank you so much for sharing it.
Love it! I followed the recipe as written though I added more vanilla and substituted the water with cream (to make it fluffier and taste less like straight sugar). Yes, you do need two pounds of powdered sugar. The recipe makes a stiff frosting that you could probably use for decorations like frosting roses, but add more cream for a lighter fluffier frosting (1/2 cup).
Excellent frosting!This is just what I was looking for to decorate a batch of cupcakes for a special birthday. Nice and fluffy, perfect texture and consistency. I used milk instead of water and had to add a couple extra TBSP to get it perfect for piping on cupcakes. I also used half vanilla and half almond extract for a bit of extra flavour.
Makes perfect frosting for cakes.
I really like the way this turned out !!! I used 1 t. of almond instead of vanilla. Everbody will enjoy my "NEW" frosting !!! I plan on using it on sugar cookies, chocolate cup cakes, cinniamon rolls,......just everything !!! I just made it again !! Used vanilla this time & liked it even more !!! My Father & Husband DON'T like to sweet OR greasy frostings...This passed there requirements and gave the thumbs up !!!!
I LOVE this frosting....tastes great, easy to make and everyone comments on it!!
I had such high hopes and this did not even come close to expectations. Even my 7 year old who LOVES frosting scraped it off the top of her cupcake. Very disappointing.
Loved this frosting! I love baked goods from the grocery store b/c the frosting is so good! This stuff tastes just like it :) It was very easy to make. I made 12 cupcakes- I think I used about 1/2 and I put the rest in the freezer, relying on assurances by other reviewers that it freezes well. Thanks for this awesome recipe!
I did halved the recipe and added 10 drops of doTERRA lemon essential oils and it was wonderful! A sweet hint of lemon was delicious and I can't wait to try grapefruit next.
My bf likes store bought cake bacaus eof the icing. I hate store bought cake. This icing tastes like store boought cake. Be sure to beat it alot. It's a great conistency for decorating.
This is gorgeous...I scaled it down to 4 servings and it did 12 cupcakes. If you're making a small cake or cupcakes best you cut the recipe down to half or quarter, it does make a lot. I added peanut butter to this recipe as I was using it on peanut butter cupcakes. This is the recipe I was looking for and have already emailed it to family members who want it as well....Many thanks to the original poster...
Unbelieveable good! Holy Cow!!!! I was in a cake decorating class before and thought that frosting was good. This beats it hands down. Highly recommend. Now, I have to keep the ingredients on hand to make this often. Thanks for sharing!
I just found my new favorite frosting! Followed it exact, minus the salt. Very yummy!!!
Very good frosting! I was looking for something similar to Walmart's frosting. This was light, fluffy, and pretty darn good, but it wasn't exactly what I was looking for. I will make again, though, but I will use half as much vanilla and I'll be careful not to add the full 2 pounds of sugar. The texture was great. It's perfect for writing letters and piping borders. It held its shape without hardening. It's not stiff enough for roses and other intricate work.
perfect! this was just the right filling for the emergency whoopie pies i just made with boxed cake mix. thanks!
This was a very good icing recipe, I have used it a few times. I absolutely love bakery icing, I have tried many different recipes, and this one is the best one I have found yet. Not exactly like the real thing-but very close. Make sure to mix it the full time, this really helps.
This was the best frosting EVER. I will forever use this sweet but not too sweet frosting. The 15 min. of mixing makes it so light. I piped on cupcakes and frosted another rect. cake and it was cooperative. And lasted because the frosting hardens but stays so soft and creamy on the inside. Amazing.
Great frosting! I did add a little more confectionary sugar to make it stiffer for decorating purposes, but loved it. Will use again.
Easy to make. Tastes like the grocery store, but I was disappointed it didn't harden at all.
Pretty good, but not as good as the grocery store. Needs more butter maybe? Also, I swear the taste changed from when I made it and frosted my cake to the next day when I served it...strange.
