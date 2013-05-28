Grocery Store Frosting

237 Ratings
  • 5 166
  • 4 45
  • 3 12
  • 2 8
  • 1 6

Just like the type all those in-store bakeries use.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Credit: naples34102
34 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a heavy duty mixer combine the shortening, butter or margarine, vanilla and water. Add the sugar and salt, beat until well mixed. Add a tablespoon or two more of water if needed. Turn mixer to the highest speed and beat for 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 56.7g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 59.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/17/2022