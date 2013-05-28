Grocery Store Frosting

I've made this frosting twice. Both times I cut the recipe in half. Half is plenty for frosting an 8 or 9-inch 2-layer round cake. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly -- except I needed to add more water to make a nice spreading consistency. It was nice & fluffy, but seemed to lack some flavor. The second time I made it, I used half vanilla & half butter flavoring, and I used heavy cream in place of the first 2-tablespoons of water. Again, I had to add more water then the recipe called for to obtain a nice spreading consistency. Without the water, it would have been good for piping -- but not for spreading. With the butter flavoring added, the flavor was awesome. This is definitely a keeper. If you bake cakes frequently, you can make a full batch, use half now and then freeze/refrigerate the leftovers for later use. Just bring it to room temperature & beat well. Happy cooking!