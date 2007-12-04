Wine Cookies (Original Italian)

i really wanted to like this recipe. i'm sure it's just a matter of personal taste that i don't. first time around i made them exactly as the recipe was written even though i was skeptical about the absence of salt. after i tasted them i realized 1) i really did miss the salt and 2) that the taste was just not there for me. so really wanting to make this a delicious cookie that i would love i made them again, this time with a tsp of salt and one other change: i put melted butter instead of oil. i still don't like these cookies. my tastes are pretty varied and i am very open minded about new things, but this just wasn't the recipe for me. i really wish it was! a traditional recipe passed down for generations has so much appeal. unfortunately the taste of these cookies was just not what i hoped it would be.