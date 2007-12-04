Wine Cookies (Original Italian)

3.7
73 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 17
  • 3 7
  • 2 9
  • 1 8

This Italian Wine Cookie recipe was handed down through many generations. Thay are a crisp, not-too-sweet, EASY TO MAKE cookie that are great with coffee or tea.

Recipe by infobabe

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
2 -3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine the flour, baking powder and sugar. Add the wine and oil. Mix with a large fork and then with your hands.

  • Roll small pieces of dough between hands to make "logs" then shape into circles. The circles should be no bigger than the 2 inches in diameter. Roll cookies in extra sugar and place on cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes or until slightly brown. After cookies cool they should be hard and crisp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
82 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 3.2g; sodium 14mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022