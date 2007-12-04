Wine Cookies (Original Italian)
This Italian Wine Cookie recipe was handed down through many generations. Thay are a crisp, not-too-sweet, EASY TO MAKE cookie that are great with coffee or tea.
The easiest cookie recipe ever. Although to improve the flavor slightly I added about a teaspoon of vanilla and a half of a lemon peel chopped finely. Half the batch I coated with regular sugar like the recipe suggested, the other half I added a little color and coated them with small, round, colored sprinkles.Read More
Wasn't sure what to expect with these. They did not smell like cookies at all while they were baking. The dough is pretty soft to work with and when rolling into a log shape they didn't hold the shape very well. And after they cooked I thought the little pinwheels were very unappetizing. Towards the end, I just formed balls and smashed them flat, then dreged them in sugar. As for flavor, they remind me of a little biscuit more than a cookie. Interesting to try, but would not make again.Read More
The easiest cookie recipe ever. Although to improve the flavor slightly I added about a teaspoon of vanilla and a half of a lemon peel chopped finely. Half the batch I coated with regular sugar like the recipe suggested, the other half I added a little color and coated them with small, round, colored sprinkles.
This is a very good Italian cookie. I thought it wouldn't be sweet enough because there isn't much sugar in the recipe, but it did have a nice sweetness to it. I used a Chianti wine (very dry) and I rolled the cookies in turbinado (raw) sugar instead of granulated sugar. My cookies were slightly purple before cooking. Then they turned a nice golden brown while they were baking. The taste reminds me of a really good sweet bread. This is a very unique cookie and I'm glad I tried it!
Very yummy, but one important step was left out of the directions. The oil must be added to the dry ingredients BEFORE the wine and worked into them well, first. This coats the flour and keeps it from soaking up as much wine and becoming gluey. Doing this, along with letting the dough cool awhile in the refrigerator before forming the cookies, means no sticky dough. In fact the dough turns out elastic and just like playdough--very easy to handle. To get the 2" diameter cookies, pull off just enough to make balls a little under an inch in diameter. They will be the right size when you flatten them. Be generous with the sugar coating. These go great with a cup of black tea.
These cookies are fantastic! They are light and crisp and even PURPLE!! They are just like the ones that my grandma used to make when she came here from Italy!
Okay, I really like these cookies, which is different bc I'm not a big crispy cookie fan. However, I really don't like stuff that is way too sweet and these really aren't. I love how cute they are too. I'm not sure I did it correctly since the other photos don't look like mine, but I rolled the dough then rolled into little pinwheel shapes. I baked for 20 min, not 25, which was perfect for my oven. They turn out very cute, very small, and very delicious. I have to agree with another reviewer who said that rolling in the sugar is important--gives just the right amount of sweetness. I also like the hint of wine flavor. All, in all, a nice little cookie that's perfect with tea. A great way to use up the rest of my red wine! Thanks!
These were delicious. I made half the recipe because I wasn't sure I'd like them, but kept the amount of sugar the same. The one thing I did not do, however, is grease the pan, which I *strongly* recommend! They were impossible to get off the pan without breaking them. Even my children loved these mildly sweet, yeasty tasting cookies. I'll definitely make them again!
These are perfect! Anyone who says they're not a cookie doesn't know what a wine cookie is supposed to be. No, it's not a Chipsahoy, but it's an excellent wine cookie... easy and delicious!
Wow! The house smelled really good while these were baking. I was skeptical of the recipe since it called for so few ingredients (plus it seemed like a lot of liquid for the amount of flour), but it came out great. I made 2/3 of a recipe. I wasn't sure what shape to make the cookies (a ring?), so I made a pinwheel like another reviewer did. I rolled the entire cookie in sugar, including the bottom, which I don't recommend doing. Definitely roll it in sugar, since it gives it the perfect amount of sweetness, but rolling the bottom in sugar makes it burn to the pan. The cookies don't spread at all. I made them pretty thick, about 1", so the inside was soft while the outside was crisp. I liked them this way, but next time I will make them 1/2" thick, as I wasn't 100% sure the inside was cooked all the way.
I also had trouble being able to roll it out and make them into spirals the first time because they were so sticky. However, the second time I made the recipe, I made the full recipe instead of halving it, and I didn't have too much trouble with the rolling. These cookies taste divine - like sugared yeast cookies! =]
Very tasty!!! Strange, but good. I love wine, so that's probably why I like these so much. I think it's important to remember when you cook with wine, you should use a tasty, quality wine. Otherwise the end result will not be good.
I'm Italian and this is an Italian cookie, do not expect an American style cookie. Italian cookies are usually not overly sweet, a mild flavor, often hard, and made to be dunked in a beverage such as coffee, milk or wine. Please do not confuse with American cookies that are sweet and soft, you will be disappointed if you do.
Easy, tasty, light and great with coffee
I use 1/4 cup of honey instead of 3 tablespoons of white sugar, add more flour to dough if too sticky.
Mine were nothing to look at, but man did they taste good!!! What a great cookie to go with a hot cup of tea. Not very sweet (which is why they're so great with tea!!) but you could easily add more if a sweeter cookie was more your style. I've used this recipe many times. Thanks for sharing!!!
I added 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp lemon zest, rolled them into little balls, then in sugar, Gently pressed them with a sugared fork. Baked on parchment paper.
Made this today to use leftover red wine I had on hand. It is a quick and tasty cookie for such an easy recipe. Would go great with hot tea in the afternoon.
tasty, not too sweet EASIEST cookies i've ever made and different!
I hate to give a negative review, but these cookies didn't do it for me. In 25+ years of Christmas cookie baking and trying countless recipes, I've never thrown away a batch of cookies, but these were the first. I'd like to try again with a sweeter wine and more sugar, but I have so many other recipes that I love. Good thing there were so few ingredients. Sorry.
After reading all these reviews complaining about not enough sugar, I thought : finally a good European cookies recipe ;-) and that was true ! I agree 100% with the comments about these bities being far from any American "regular cookies" : they are made for adults able to enjoy the simple taste of life, far away from any regressive memory ! Very easy to do and very flexible (you can use Madeira wine, Porto wine, etc...add a tiny touch of gingerbread spices...) My suggestion : the freshest the best ! I'm definitively to try it again, with cherry wine and cinnamon... or maybe in a salted version with olive oil and rosmarin...
Okay i loooooove wine so i had to try these! These are good but dont get your taste buds ready for a "cookie" think of a scone type baked good. Not too sweet but still great with a glass of wine :)
I thought it had no flavor maybe I needed to use more sugar.
Delicious! I wasn't sure how good it would be with so little sugar, but it was just sweet enough, and the sugar on the outside really makes it. Mine didn't get hard and crisp all the way through, just on the outside. But they were still good even soft on the inside. Great way to use up that left over wine - and soo easy to make.
I thought these were "just okay", others did not care for their flavour. Not my taste in a cookie. (I tried them because they were pretty much a 5 star recipe)
I had no idea what a wine cookie was so I don't know if my cookies from this recipe turned out correctly. They've got a subtle wine taste and aren't too sweet. I think they turned out bigger than 2 inches and I was expecting something more like an amaretti single bite. The dough is very sticky so I was unable to make pinwheels and just plopped small dough pieces into the sigar topping bowl. Will make again.
I think these may be an acquired taste, but I liked them. The dough was -awful- before being rolled in sugar, but thereafter fine. The flavour was eerily reminiscent of a grape jelly-and-butter sandwich: this was an unexpected boon. (I used port, so, of course they were a wee bit sweeter than written, anyway.)
I guess because I'm not Italian that I didn't like these cookies. The taste of the red wine was very over powering and yet the cookie itself is bland for my taste. This reminded me of the beer bread recipe I have, but the beer bread, I think, is better.
Interesting for something different. I made these specifically to use up a bottle of red mulled wine that was collecting dust well after Christmas. I think the spices gave it a nice touch, although on an average basis I think I'd rather just drink the wine, haha.
i really wanted to like this recipe. i'm sure it's just a matter of personal taste that i don't. first time around i made them exactly as the recipe was written even though i was skeptical about the absence of salt. after i tasted them i realized 1) i really did miss the salt and 2) that the taste was just not there for me. so really wanting to make this a delicious cookie that i would love i made them again, this time with a tsp of salt and one other change: i put melted butter instead of oil. i still don't like these cookies. my tastes are pretty varied and i am very open minded about new things, but this just wasn't the recipe for me. i really wish it was! a traditional recipe passed down for generations has so much appeal. unfortunately the taste of these cookies was just not what i hoped it would be.
This recipe did not turn out for me. It tasted like when I make sourdough bread and it does not rise properly. I even tried adding a little salt to the dough but it didn't help. Sorry!
I liked the recipe! I made it three times: one following the directions, one where I literally "fudged" it by adding 3/4 cup semi sweet chocolate chips (and made the cookies bigger), and one where I added 1 tsp each of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves (for mulled wine cookies). All had merits, but I enjoyed the crispness of the smaller cookies, and the extra "zing" of the mulled wine spices. Will definitely use this again for future leftover wine!
My guests said they were good... but I think they were being polite. Hard, dry and a 'blah' flavor. They're so easy to make and the color is so interesting - I just wish they tasted better.
Delicious! I used a hearty zinfandel and made the cookies a little larger than suggested (about 3 inches in diameter and 1 inch in height). The end result was more like a sweet bread than a cookie, which I absolutely loved...even fresh out of the oven! Great with coffee, but even better with the rest of my zin :)
This is an awesome recipe, it's even vegan! I would suggest doubling the sugar and adding sliced almonds. Also, for a less traditional twist, consider making them in a regular cookie shape. Keep in mind that the dough won't spread at all while cooking, if anything, it will slightly rise. Great recipe!!!
Very good cookies!
I like this recipe, I did not have red wine but I did have an open bottle of white zin so I used that, I knew it would not have as strong a flavor profile so I also added juice & zest from a meyer lemon & about a tablespoon of chopped rosemary. I was great, I love the texture of these cookies, almost a biscuit...on my baking list today for friends tomorrow.
Fantastic... Just remember to coat the sugar on both sides... for extra crunchiness, make it thinner...
I rolled mine in raw sugar crystals, so they ended up with a nice crunch to them. The wine flavor is not very strong, but added a hint of complexity to this plain, hard, crunchy biscuit.
i wasnt sure if i was going to like these so i divided the mixture by 3 so i would only make a few. I had to add a bit more wine. They smelt like a bakery when cooking. They came out weird looking and very purple. They were a bit bland but quite sweet. i have never had wine cookies before so im not sure if thats how they were supposed to taste. i think ill have to eat a few more to see if i like them or not! by far the strangest cookies ive ever made!
I wanted to make these because my BF gets them from his aunt and gives them to me all the time. I followed the recipe to the T except used Chardonay, well they were soft, not curunchy at all, but still very yeasty, like a sweet bread taste, very good. Maybe it's red wine that makes them crunch? I will try again with the red wine.
I have been on the search for authentic Italian cookie recipes as I wanted to change things up this year by making an Italian cookie tray. Thing were going well up until now. These came together easily but when I opened up the oven door after the suggested 25 minutes, I then busted out laughing until my sides hurt all the while thinking, "OMG, I can't put these on a christmas tray." My husband walked in the door from work and heard me laughing hysterically and looked at the tray and immediately started laughing. They were bland and had no taste. I will try to salvage them by throwing some icing on them or something. I hope all of you who try this recipe have better luck than I did. I took a pic and added it to the picture gallery for this recipe.
These had no flavor at all.
these were quite good and simple tasting.i used only brown sugar and added two extra tablespoons of honey, used some whole wheat flour instead of all white flour to make it a bit healthier. Theyre nice and crispy the smaller you make them(bite-sized). I also added vanilla and cinnamon which helped alot with the flavouring. i would make these again : )
I used moiselle sweet red that has a hint of black cherry taste. I also added the 1/3 cup of sugar into the mix instead of rolling it on the outside. They are great in the morning on the go. And I can make 3 batches with one moiselle wine bottle. Quick easy and delicious
Love, love, love them. I made logs first and put in the fridge for 30 minutes, then cut and rolled. I sprinkled sugar on before baking and then I poured honey over the cookies after they cooled for a few minutes. Yummy!!!!!!
I just took these out of the oven...very tasty. Seeing the diversity of reviews here, I think it's a cultural thing. Someone wanted to put this on her Christmas cookie tray! This is not that kind of cookie. This is a traditional Italian biscuit type of cookie. It is meant to be rather plain with a hit of sweetness...just a hint. It is more cake like when it comes out of the oven. I ate two warm, really enjoyed them. Taking them to my Italian class tomorrow! That being said, I used the leftover red wines I had on hand: half a cup of Cabernet Sauvignon, some semi sweet Rossi and some sweet Italian wine from Italy. One of the picture showed almonds, so I also added some of them.
Tried this instead of my usual recipe. Love the texture of the dough. Easy to work with. Tastes great :)
We grew up with wine cookies but they were never purple! I made this recipe and used white wine instead. That is what my Mom always used. They were just as I remembered and a more appealing color.
Sorry, didn't care for these at all. I may have done something wrong, though I followed the recipe to the T. Even my Father, who seems to like everything, thought they were just "ok". Even threw out half the dough because I knew something just wasn't right.
Nice taste, not too sweet. Made with no adjustments
I just made these. My father is ecstatic. He says they taste just like the ones his Aunt Julie made when he was a boy. I think they will be even better aged for a few days.
This was a great and simple recipe. My husband doesn't like overly-sweet cookies, so these were perfect. I added cocoa powder and walnuts to make the flavor a little bit more complex and they turned out great.
Strange purple color. Tastes like bread. I wouldn't call it a cookie.
This was the first time i've used this recipe and it was absolutely perfect!! The color, the texture, everything was spot on. I will be making these through the holidays. A must keep recipe that i will pass down to my daughter. I love when I try new a recipe and it turns out as you hoped it would. Thank you for sharing!
Loved this wine cookie, not too sweet. I did not roll the dough, I made small balls, coated them with sugar, and then flattened them to about a 1 1/2 " cookie with the bottom of a glass. My recommendation? Dip them in wine, not coffee!! I do not understand why the photo looks like the cookies have slivered almonds in them!
I don't know what went wrong, but the dough was so sticky/oily, I could barely shape them on the cookie sheet. Went ahead and rolled them in turbinado sugar and baked. They puffed up when baked and didn't look "done" so I left in oven about 35 minutes and bottoms burned. Tops were edible, but I couldn't serve them. Really wanted these cookies to turn out.
I didn't care for these at all
It's a good way to use up leftover red wine. I used a sort-of fruity merlot, and as another reviewer suggested I mixed the oil in first, then added the wine, and refridgerated for a few minutes to make the dough easier to handle. I rolled in sugar the same way I would a snickerdoodle and baked on a Silipat. The bottoms were browned but no sticking or burnt sugar. The taste is subtle, a little wine flavor, a little yeasty-tasting, and definitely not sweet, even with the sugar on the outside. It is nice as a snack with tea, but I'd only make these if I had leftover wine!
I did not care for this recipe. I made these exactly as the recipe stated.
Fabuous and not too sweet. These cookies last for weeks and I love them.
