Triple Layer Cookie Bars

4.5
53 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 9
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Gooey cookie bars, rich with chocolate, peanut butter and coconut.

Recipe by Tracy Ybarra

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
1 -13x9 inch dish
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In one 13x9 inch baking dish, melt the butter. Sprinkle the graham cracker crumbs over the melted butter . Top with the coconut, then the sweetened condensed milk and bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

  • In a saucepan over low heat melt the chocolate chips and peanut butter together. Stir until creamy and pour over the baked bars. Let cool thoroughly then cut into bars. Garnish with more flaked coconut. Store bars in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 108.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022