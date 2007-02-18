Triple Layer Cookie Bars
Gooey cookie bars, rich with chocolate, peanut butter and coconut.
SO DECADENT! It's sweet, chewy, and delicious, but you can't have too much at once because it's just SO HEAVY. I love it because it's not your average, boring cookie. TIP: one wrapped package of graham crackers (one box usually contains 2 wrapped packages) yields exactly 1.5 cups when crushed into crumbs!Read More
I made this recipe and followed to the letter. After it had cooled off I cut it squares and set it in the fridge. Well, I went to take the bars out and not only did they stick horribly, the tops separated from the bottom. They tasted so good I didn't want to waste anything, so I took the squares, rolled them into balls and rolled them in coconut (or nuts or confectioner sugar) They are awesome. When your handed a lemon..... thanks for a great recipeRead More
These are amazing!!! Super easy, super yummy, super impressive when you make them for an office function :). Would also be great crumbled over vanilla ice cream. I typically don't like using the microwave, but I took the advice of others before me and melted the chocolate and peanut butter that way - one minute, stir, 30 seconds, stir, and you're done!
just awesome, I just added a few hazelnuts to make a change from walnuts. I froze the cookie bar in order not to eat it too fast and it is as good as fresh. I recommend this recipe to all the sweet tooth
Very yummy. Some other reviewers commented on the crust being too greasy, so I used 2 cups of graham crumbs. I made the rest as written and they turned out perfect.
They were easy, delicious, and the three layers gave them a nice look. They might be good with chopped nuts sprinkled on top. Also, you can melt the chocolate chips and peanut butter in the microwave.
Being in the uk i used Mc Vitie's digestive biscuits in place of the graham cracker crumbs and added a small amount of cinnamon to it and it worked fine.I also uesd 2 cans of condensed milk as 1 didn't seem to cover over the whole of the biscuit and coconut base and 2 covered it perfect.I baked it for 30 minutes poured the topping on and left it to cool down for 2 1/2 hours and then i put it in the fridge for another hour.My kids absolutely loved these cookie bars and so did my mum.Thank you for a quick easy yummy recipe
I made these last year for Christmas. Everyone loved them they are so tasty! This year its my most requested cookie. They are very simple to make and pack a lot of flavor. Thanks for sharing
Very sweet and good. For me, I'd probaby mix the graham crackers and butter in a bowl first and then press it into the pan. It was a bit crumbly for me. I also have a humidity issue since I have in Houston. I baked it for an additional 5 minutes to make sure it set correctly. Then I had to put the whole thing in the frig. The chocolate didn't cool at the counter. I've found that happens a lot with recipes calling for melted chocolate. Not a good summer treat for this Texan.
4.5 stars if it would let me. this will totally fix your sugar craving. Very simple to make. I followed the directions exactly. Kept well covered in the pan for 3 days. Then it was gone. so I don't know how well it would keep longer than the three days. I will be making this again.
Good bar recipe, my kids loved them!! Don't try to melt chips in microwave like me!!
This is a typical Magic Cookie Bar type of cookie with the variation of using peanut butter instead of chopped nuts. Made the recipe as given, but I added the coconut garnish immediately after spreading the chocolate/peanut butter mixture, so it would stick better after the bars cooled. Used a 7 oz. coconut package in the layer and about 3 to 4 oz. for the garnish. Placed it in the fridge to shorten the cooling time. Had no trouble cutting or removing the bars from the pan. Bars are sweet but very tasty. Nice variation of the standard magic cookie bar recipe.
This is a wonderfully simple and delicious bar cookie. I couldn't resist adding chopped peanuts over the coconut before I baked it. Simple and delicious..always a good combination :)
These were quite easy to make and my daughter really enjoyed spreading the coconut on. I'm sure they will be a hit at the picnic we made them for. Thanks for a great recipe. These were yummy!
I wanted more coconut in this cookie...so next time will add more but they are delicious and so easy to make!! Don't chill for too long or it'll be difficult to cut them into bars!
I loved the fact that this recipe was so easy and fun to make, but my family and I didn't like the end result as much as we'd hoped. First, we thought the crust was greasy. (I think I'd forego the butter next time and try mixing the peanut butter with the milk and pour that over the graham cracker crumbs, bake, and then spread the chocolate chips on top.) Others commented on this treat being almost too rich. Maybe if there was more of the salty peanut butter flavor to offset the sweetness, it would work better. In the end, I prefer peanut butter fingers.
These are SO GOOD!!! My husband said the only problem with these is that I didn't make enough. :-) We put ours in the fridge and eat them cold. Yummy!
Can I just tell you that these are the best?! They are so easy to make! Don't hassle with melting the chocolate/peanut butter on the stove. Just use the microwave. Very easy and so good.
YUM! I did make a few changes however. I took others' advice and mixed the butter and graham cracker crumbs and pressed it to the bottom of the dish. To avoid it from sticking I sprayed the bottom with Pam! I also substituted Heath bar pieces for the choc. chips and almonds for walnuts! Deliscious!!! I cooled it for a little longer and they cut and came out in bars, not a mess!
I would rate them a 4.5. Very good, quick and easy. The only thing I would change would be too add more graham cracker crumbs. The crust was very buttery. Maybe 2 cups or a little more. I would also mix them in a bowl first and then press them into the pan. They were very tasty and I got lots of compliments on them.
Mmmmmm....Not quite like my grandma used to make...but, nothing ever is!
Very good. I didn't have enough graham crackers so I used a premade graham pie crust I had instead. I followed the directions except I mixed the sweet cond. milk and coconut together before putting it in the crust. I let it bake for about 18 minutes. Then I melted only about half the chocolate and peanut butter that was called for since I was putting it in a pie crust. I put it in the fridge to set. I can see that it's going to take a little while to set, but I tasted a piece and it was awesome. It's very rich and if you have a cavity you weren't aware of, this dessert will point it out to you!
very good! Took to a party and everyone loved them.
Great bars Tracy! I confess that my roommates and I ate half of them out of the pan before they had time to cool properly (very little self-control here) but we did let the rest set up the way they were supposed to and everyone loved them.
These took all of five minutes to prepare. My coworkers raved, but these were a little sweet for my taste. I chopped up some frozen Reese's cups for some of the chips, which worked well.
Made these for Christmas but they really didn't do it for us. We prefer the Magic Cookie Bars.
Great basic recipe. I changed things up to suit my son who is gluten/casien free. I used his gfcf pretzels in place of the graham crackers. Gfcf margarine in place of butter. I used coconut flour to smooth the texture and after baking applied gfcf choc. chips, p.nut butter and a little gfcf carmel frosting. Topped with a little leftover coconut. Great recipe for a great kid who usually can't eat candy bars. Thanks for the basics!
Super easy to make. Thought they were better the next day after they kind of dried out. Also cut no bigger than 1 inch by 1 inch; bigger than that can be borderline sickeningly sweet (hence the 4 instead of 5 star). If you cool at room temperature instead of the fridge, should have no problem separating like the one lady did. Microwaved the chocolate chips and peanut butter (I used crunchy) which worked great.
This type of bar cookie is good for potlucks! Easy and quick!
These cookie bars turned out wonderful. They were so yummy and easy to make. I added chopped almonds to the top.
So good, but so, so bad for you...
THE BEST!!! I am so glad I tried these! I agree with another reviewer to keep them in the refrigerator and eat cold. Soooo good!
These were so good, everyone asked for the recipe. However, I used a slightly larger pan so they were thinner, and I can image that helped in the sickeningly sweet department. My friends and family suggested I try to sell these bars they loved them so much. Don't worry, if I did sell them, I would credit Allrecipes.
These Bars are AWESOME!! Everytime I make them people love them and want the recipie.
These are terrific! I love trying new recipes and I take the outcome to work for everyone to judge - I work for a large car dealership - and everyone loves these1 I originally made these because I always have chocolate chips (I purchase them in bulk) but I didn't have the other chips called for in layered bars, so I made these. What a great find! Make these - you won't be sorry.
These are unbelievable, especially when still a little warm. Thanks for the great recipe!
These were okay. I added butterscotch chips on top before pouring the chocolate peanut butter mixture. People said they liked them but i wasn't blown away. I probably won't make them again.
These are sooo good..... they are like candy bars and are really easy to make! I made some for coffee hour after church and they were a big hit. Especially with the Sunday school kids! I will absolutely make them again.
Easy to make, wonder to eat! This is great for picnics, potlucks, and lunches!
After reading through the comments I decided to use 2c. Of graham cracker crumbs with half cup melted butter. And I also used chopped walnuts with the coconut. Following the rest of the directions as printed. It turned out amazing! It is now a new house fav! Def be making this again!
Will definitely make again!
Delicious and super easy to make. To make a gluten-free version, I use 1 cup gluten-free graham cracker crumbs and 1/2 cup almond flour. This gives it a little crunch also. Otherwise I follow the recipe.
These are so easy and taste amazing. My mom made them for her annual cookie party and they were a hit!
These bars were delicious. I make a huge batch and served them in my cafe. They stayed fresh for a long time.
These taste amazing! A little difficult to put together but completely worth it. They are gooey when left out but keep nicely in the refrigerator. I liked these way too much, they should have lasted so much longer.
Overall a very good bar. Because we are not big coconut fans, I used 1/2 the amount of coconut...still very tasty. I also made a batch without any coconut and they were great as well.
I thought that this was a family recipe that our grandmother inherited, then my mom, and then me. However, a quick Google search reveals that this isn't a family recipe. I'm sad now. Five stars.
Good, but very sweet.
