Waffle Iron Brownies

"What's in a name? That which we call a brownie by any other name would taste as sweet." Brownies, cake, cookies whatever you call this, it is good. I made a gluten free version but followed the instructions. This is a thick batter (this could be due to my gf flour being thirstier than wheat flour) so I had to add 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce. It cooked up like a spongy cake but I left it in the waffle iron for a bit longer and it got a crusty outer shell that was moist and chewy inside. It isn't too sweet (a plus for me) and for the self proclaimed chocoholic reviewer who said these brownies aren't chocolatey enough, it's certified-you are a chocoholic :-). They aren't OVER chocolatey, but they are what I think a brownie should taste like. They aren't gooey chocolate so I get why people added chocolate chips, and may try that next time. Plus, topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and jimmies what could be sweeter? I could see these being a nice idea for a party, if you cut the squares of a belgian waffle they make nice bite size treats! Thanks for the recipe Glynna_00