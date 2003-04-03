Waffle Iron Brownies

3.9
52 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 21
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

Brownies made on a waffle iron.

Recipe by Glynda Sharp Barnett

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 waffle brownies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat waffle iron.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a sauce pan. Remove from heat and stir in cocoa. Mix in the sugar, eggs and water. Add the flour and salt, beating well. Stir in the nuts.

  • In each well of the waffle iron, add 1 well rounded spoonful. Cook brownie in waffle iron as you would cook waffles. Sprinkle confectioners' sugar over warm waffle brownies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 15.9g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 138.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022