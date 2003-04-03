Waffle Iron Brownies
Brownies made on a waffle iron.
These are really good, but I would agree that they are more cake-like than brownie-ish. Kind of like a flat, warm cupcake! We had ours with vanilla ice cream and Sue's Homemade Hot Fudge sauce. Yum! We tried varying degrees of done-ness, and the slightly gooey center was the universal favorite, so keep a close eye on the waffle iron! I can't wait to bust this one out for company. (I think I'm going to try the Cinnamon Ice Cream recipe here with it, too. MMMMmmm....)Read More
I'll be honest. I'm not one to give out negative comments. If a recipe is not to my liking, I'll tweak it a little bit. The batter is way too heavy, even though I added a few more tablespoons of water to it. My waffle iron did not want to lie flat because the batter was so thick and when I pressed the lid down, it was still so thick, that it did not encompass the whole iron surface. The consistency of the batter before cooking resembles that of a brownie but, that's where it ends. These waffles are like eating chocolate bricks. I didn't realize that their were other listed recipes for "chocolate waffles". I will try those. They seem to looks lighter, having leavening agents/ more ingredients. Sorry, they were pretty bad.Read More
Interesting recipe. Since I read the reviews before mixing the batter.. I added a verrry ripe smallish banana to the mix .. kept them moister I think. Then near the end.. I got a little crazed and added maraschino cherry juice to the last two rounds worth of batter.. and Voila!! a Chewy Brownie ! :) Thanks for posting a fun recipe. We will make this one again.
Ok..think of these as "Chocolate Waffles", not brownies, and you're ok. My family ate them several different ways, and we all loved them. I spinkled powdered sugar on top, my husband topped his with strawberry jam, and my kids ate them al la mode. Either way, they were a hit. Not too sweet by themselves, but in my opionion, that made them better, because we could all find our own individual way to eat them. Oh..as an added bonus, they were extremely easy to make, and even easier to clean up, considering you only use one pot and your waffle iron! Definatly a make again!
wow this turned out better than i could have imagined. i even added some caramel while it was in the waffle iron and then put ice cream on top. sooo gooooood!!
I followed it to the t, and loved it. Watch it to make sure it doesn't overcook... and any leftovers get hard fast (you can microwave, but they're not the same). Great, easy recipe!
My boyfriend especially loved this recipe. It only made 6 waffles for me. Of course, they are a more dry brownie due to the nature of how they are cooked. My boyfriend said they were better on the second day. I added mini-chocolate chips and a few chopped pecans to the recipe - Also-- I served mine hot in a bowl right off the griddle with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and then smothered with hot fudge sauce. It was very easy and delicious. I will make them again and again. Especially for company. It was a fast and easy clean up desert.
They were pretty good. Definitely more cakelike than anything. Not super chocolatly either, but I'm a total chocohalic and probably a chocolate bar isnt super choclaty to me XD
very easy and quick recipe and it tastes good two
These had a very good taste, but I prefer a chewy and moist brownie. These were very cake-like and a little dry. But I liked the fact they were different and cool looking. I'll bet they would be good with ice-cream and hot fudge sauce.
These were very good, and easy to make. I made them for breakfast when my best friend came to visit and stay with us. We ate them just like regular waffles - with butter and syrup. The few of them that were left-over were quickly consumed by my kids as soon as they came home from school. They immediately requested them for weekend breakfast and there were no leftovers!!
Very cake like but dry I added choc. chips to mine and it made them better.
These were very easy to make and very yummy. I thought they tasted like brownies, just not as chewy, but come on...they're waffles. Very rich. I doubled the recipe and it made 5 belgian waffles. Will definately make again!
i followed the advice of one of the reviewers and added some maraschino cherry juice, and they turned out really moist and they tasted great. i also took them out when they were kind of gooey like someone else suggested. i think that's they key. this was a really tasty recipe.
I can't understand how anyone could find these dry or cakey. They contain no baking powder or soda, so how could they possibly be cakey? I suppose they could be dry if cooked too long, but mine were perfectly moist and very chocolatey. Much more like brownies or cookies than cake or waffles. I loved them and ate the whole batch in one go!
"What's in a name? That which we call a brownie by any other name would taste as sweet." Brownies, cake, cookies whatever you call this, it is good. I made a gluten free version but followed the instructions. This is a thick batter (this could be due to my gf flour being thirstier than wheat flour) so I had to add 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce. It cooked up like a spongy cake but I left it in the waffle iron for a bit longer and it got a crusty outer shell that was moist and chewy inside. It isn't too sweet (a plus for me) and for the self proclaimed chocoholic reviewer who said these brownies aren't chocolatey enough, it's certified-you are a chocoholic :-). They aren't OVER chocolatey, but they are what I think a brownie should taste like. They aren't gooey chocolate so I get why people added chocolate chips, and may try that next time. Plus, topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream and jimmies what could be sweeter? I could see these being a nice idea for a party, if you cut the squares of a belgian waffle they make nice bite size treats! Thanks for the recipe Glynna_00
On my first trial I made the batter ahead of time and refrigerated it so that I could serve these warm. They turned out fine but I had to add water to get it back to the right consistency. I also have made these ahead of time and microwaved them to serve them warm. Both ways are still delicious especially when served with the cinnamon ice cream that another reviewer suggested! Yum yum!
We used this recipe because we wanted waffles but had no milk. So, a mix between a waffle and a brownie couldn't be too bad! We made it, but it did not turn out as expected. It was dry, cake-like, and didn't taste good as either a brownie or a waffle. I don't recommend it...
just bought a waffle stick maker and was looking for fun recipes to try - you can't believe how good this recipe is in waffle stick form. We skipped the powdered sugar simply because we dont care for it. The brownies are super on their own! I've never made a batch of brownies faster than this.
Okay, but definitely not very sweet. Needs to be topped with Cool Whip or syrup. Looks awesome sprinkled with powdered sugar! As far as taste, just okay.
OK recipe, but no substitute for real brownies. These are chocholate waffles.
These are just ok. Good for chocolate waffles definately not brownies. Still pretty tastey was hoping for brownies though.
These were pretty good. We topped them with ice cream and whipped cream. I still prefer regular brownies to these, but they were easy to make and were ready in a matter of minutes.
This recipe had a wonderful chocolate base flavor, but lacked the chocolate punch for chocoholics. So I kicked it up with 1/2 cup of mini chips and it was even better. I will add this to my desert menu.
Good. Watch the iron real close and you can get them just right, moist and chewy. Let them go too far, and they become dry.
I added a 1/2 c mini chocolate chips to the batter and only had them in the waffle iron about 1 minute. We topped the hot waffles with ice cream and hot fudge. I brought them to the cabin and had premixed the dry ingredients in a ziploc so I didn't have to bring everything along. I should have because we had to make a special run into town just to get the ingredients to make them again. In one week, we made them 3 times. Thanks for a great recipe!
I make these in a belgium waffle maker, and they're always a hit. They're simple to make, so an easy brownie fix.
The only thing I can say is it was edible the next day, so I didn't waste a stick of butter after all. I took other's suggestions, and added chocolate chips...still dry and weird. Not worth the ingredients, not worth the calories, and waste all around. NOT a brownie, and certainly NOT a waffle. Sorry.
love this recipe. the best part is the quik cleanup. (i hate cleaning up) only uses one pot and your waffle iron. very easy. i've made them again and again and again.
These were yummy! Everyone loved them. We will make this again for sure and it is so simple. I added 1/2 tsp vanilla and cook on Med-High Heat. We ate them as sundaes! Thanks for sharing this one!
These were excellent! I didn't find them to be dry at all. Don't know if that's because I topped them with chocolate ice cream and Sue's Hot Fudge Sauce (from this site). This was probably the best dessert I've ever had the pleasure of devouring -- I just hope the leftover batter will store in the refrigerator.
My sister and I made these for breakfast. They are great with lots of cool whip topping or powdered sugar!
I'm going to make this again for friends on the weekend. Mine turned out a bit crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. From starting to mix the ingredients to having a delicious waffle brownie was 12 minutes. Definitely have this warm with icecream!
Very easy recipe. Didn't heat up the house. Mine were very dry, but I guess I needed to keep a better eye on them. Will practice with these. I did follow everyone else's suggestion of topping with ice cream. I also used whipped cream and chopped peanuts, which made for a delicious desert on a hot day. Not sure I could eat these by themselves though, but they do make a very nice brownie sundae! Thanks for sharing this with us.
I like this recipe, but I think I cooked a little too long -- seemed dry or maybe that's a cake brownie. I used a Belgian waffle iron and got 4 waffles, then I cut into smaller portions. I will make these again, I like the ease of the recipe and that I usually have all the ingredients in the fridge/pantry.
Easy to make, easier to eat! Good by themselves or with ice cream and toppings. Made them for dessert at a BBQ and everyone loved them. If only there wasn't so much butter in the recipe.
Amazing recepie, I love how it turned out. I have modified it a bit, I added whole cup of nuts since I love them and I added 100g milk chocolate instead cocoa, since I like extra sweetness ?? I have served them with vanilla ice cream and they were wonderful
i added -water -baking powder -mashed banana -vanilla extract they were okay. not a lot of flavor but caramel sauce on top was good
I have made these about three times so far and I've modified it every time but the first. These came out really dry the first time. I used oil instead of butter last time and that made it them a lot better. Probably will continue to change this recipe to get a better texture or change the temperature of my iron.
Is it just me….?? They looked great - in the waffle iron. But we couldn't get them out! How did you do that?
This brownie is more like a dry cake than a brownie, but still delicious. I spread melted chocolate over the top, and then dusted with a light cover of powdered sugar.
The better was very thick and didn't rise in the waffle maker and it cooked unevenly and it was half burnt before it was cooked through.
These made awesome waffles! I just didn't put any nuts in. And instead of the icing sugar on top I put some of my pumpkin spice cheese cake & pumpkin matcha mix. Delicious!
I love the idea; but I’ve modified it just a tad! I add 4 tsps. of baking powder and 1 tsp. of vanilla extract. It’s still more cake/brownie than anything, but it certainly holds together a lot better and doesn’t crumble or fall apart. Enjoy!
I only used 1/2 cup of sugar and it was the perfect sweetness for me. It was a quick and easy way to get a good sugar/chocolate, almost brownie like fix. Not bad at all. Would make again!
