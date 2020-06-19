Chipotle and Adobo Pickled Eggs

Rating: 4.33 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 0

These pickled eggs are great sliced and served on a salad or just eat them plain for a quick low carb snack! You can adjust the heat by adding more or less chipotle and adobo.

By Savanah Orlando

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 eggs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot, combine the vinegar, water, garlic, onion, salt, sugar, chipotle chiles and adobo sauce. Bring to a boil, and cook until the onion is translucent, about 15 minutes.

  • Place the hard-cooked eggs into clean jars. Strain the boiling brine into the jars to cover the eggs. Cover with lids and refrigerate for at least 3 days before serving. Store in the refrigerator for up to 6 weeks.

Tips

For safety when canning and preserving foods, contact your local extension for guidelines in your area that will be specific to your altitude. Click here to read more about canning and preserving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 212mg; sodium 660.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

Reviews:
equus1jw
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2009
actually just a question...is it two peppers from a can of chipotles or two whole cans of chipotles? Read More
Helpful
(22)
texasmomma
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2009
OMG!! These were a big hit with my family! The only thing I changed was that I did NOT stain the brine. I left the onion garlic and ONE pepper in the jar. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(21)
pat
Rating: 4 stars
01/06/2008
thank you for a original recipe with the seasonings i love! worked well I added a little garlic Read More
Helpful
(16)
Chuck Yeager
Rating: 4 stars
10/14/2010
Overall pretty good. I was expecting a little more "kick" since I doubled the chipotle. But the flavor was nice. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Lupita
Rating: 4 stars
06/23/2011
delicious!!!! but if you want them more spicy.... add A LOT MORE chipotle chiles... Read More
Helpful
(10)
Diane Zimbalatti Caruso
Rating: 5 stars
06/04/2010
My family can't get enough of these! I recommend refrigerating them about 5 days for the eggs to really take on the flavors of the brine. Read More
Helpful
(7)
GREATG
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2011
GREAT...added two peppers because I love the heat!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
MOLLE888
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2011
Very good! I would add more chipotle or adobo sauce to make these eggs spicy. The spice as-is is very mild. I still prefer throwing boiled eggs into left over pickle jars in the remaining brine for the perfect pickled egg but these were nice for a change of pace. Read More
Helpful
(6)
jms
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2011
I added garlic cloves mushrooms and precooked sausages. Makes a great snack! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Geunita Ringold
Rating: 2 stars
05/11/2019
They taste like a plain pickled egg. But... The onions are great! I used those by themselves and made some more to have. Great pickled onion recipe. Read More
