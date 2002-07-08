Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

I'm eating one of these fresh out of the oven as I type this..... These cookies are wonderful! My sister made cookies like these when I was little, but she doesn't remember making them anymore and I could never get the recpie from her. These are almost exactly them.... I made these with milk chocolate chips (compliments the banana very well), reduced the baking powder to 1 1/4 tsp, and used 3 (about 1 and 1/4 cups mashed) very ripe but NOT brown bananas... I couldn't wait for them to ripen that much ;) The banana flavor is delicate, but definitely there.... I think those who want a more banana-y flavor may want to try replacing some of the vanilla with banana extract. The cookies do have a slightly "muffin-y" texture to them... but don't let that put you off of trying them. I've never had muffins as good as these cookies. (also, I baked these on parchment paper, and found they rounded themselves out reasonably well - better than it sounds like they did for other with just an ungreased pan)