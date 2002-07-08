Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

These banana chocolate chip cookies are made with very ripe bananas, the ones that are too ripe to eat. The riper the bananas are, the more flavor they have.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings: 18
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • Sift flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda together in a large bowl.

  • Beat sugar and butter together in a separate large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add bananas, eggs, and vanilla; beat to combine. Gradually blend in flour mixture until just combined; stir in chocolate chips. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 38.7mg; sodium 195mg. Full Nutrition
