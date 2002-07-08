Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies
These banana chocolate chip cookies are made with very ripe bananas, the ones that are too ripe to eat. The riper the bananas are, the more flavor they have.
Very good recipe. I read the reviews first though and made the following changes - used only 1 teaspoon of baking powder and also split the 1 cup of white sugar to be 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I also used 1 1/2 cups of mashed bananas - 3 ripe bananas. These cookies were very moist, very cakelike and gone very quickly! Extra chocolate chips never hurt!Read More
These cookies are very cakey. You will not like these if you like gooey cookies.Read More
I'm eating one of these fresh out of the oven as I type this..... These cookies are wonderful! My sister made cookies like these when I was little, but she doesn't remember making them anymore and I could never get the recpie from her. These are almost exactly them.... I made these with milk chocolate chips (compliments the banana very well), reduced the baking powder to 1 1/4 tsp, and used 3 (about 1 and 1/4 cups mashed) very ripe but NOT brown bananas... I couldn't wait for them to ripen that much ;) The banana flavor is delicate, but definitely there.... I think those who want a more banana-y flavor may want to try replacing some of the vanilla with banana extract. The cookies do have a slightly "muffin-y" texture to them... but don't let that put you off of trying them. I've never had muffins as good as these cookies. (also, I baked these on parchment paper, and found they rounded themselves out reasonably well - better than it sounds like they did for other with just an ungreased pan)
Excellent cookie!Used parchment paper rather than greased pan. Added Dutch chocolate sprinkles. Dough is a little sticky and is easier to handle when chilled. Cookie stays moist and doesn't spread while baking.Increased banana to 1-1/2 cups and flavor is still subtle.Decreased baking powder to 1 tsp.Used 1/2 white, 1/2 brown sugar.My family loved the results!
I made a few adjustments (1/4 cup sugar instead of 1 cup, low calorie butter, 2 bananas instead of 1, 1 cup chips instead of 2) to make them a tad healthier and they still came out great. I really enjoyed these cookies.
Excellent recipe! I needed to use up some old bananas and these cookies were perfect! I added some walnuts in addition to the choc chips. Will definately make again.
These cookies taste great and the recipe makes a large batch which is great because everyone loves them.
I've never heard tell of baking a cookie at 400 degrees. This cooking temp HAS to be off! The only things I would ever bake at that temp are yeast breads such as French, and homemade pizza! Any cookie or quickbread recipe calls for no more than 375! While reading these reviews, over and over u see the phrase, "the first batch burned"...be careful and adjust the oven temp. 350 would be a good place to start. Would hate to see bakers waste ingredients.
Very Yummy. The only changes I made was to substitute the sugar with Splenda, put carob chips instead of chocolate chips, and I halved the baking powder to 1 teaspoon. They are still coming out of the oven, batch after batch, and my 5 year old son is eating them up! He's had 2 so far, and loves them. These are nice puffy cookies that would be GREAT with a cuppa tea. I will be using semi sweet chocolate chips next time I make these because I love the two flavours together and carob just doesn't do it for me. ;) I was trying to be healthy about baking. Is there such thing really? hahaha! Thank you for sharing a great recipe!
I made these in the shop a week ago. I was going to double the recipe, but I miscalculated the butter when I started, and in order to avoid wasting the ingredients I had already added, I ended up having to make what amounted to 10 batches. I ended up with sooooo many cookies, I thought we would never get rid of them. So I set out tastes of this cookie for the customers, and all the cookies were sold within two days. Our customers loved them. I stuck to the recipe exactly and they were perfect. Thanks, Evelyn.
We make these are stated and they are soft and chewy. We love these cookies and make them with rotten bananas often! Thanks for the recipe!
I found these cookies to be okay. I used the correct amount of bananas and still the flavor isn't that significant. I don't think I'll make these again. I'll probably try out the oatmeal/ banana cookies.
A nice twist to the standard choc chip cookie (and great use for those ripening bananas). Next time, I'll 1/2 the baking powder.
This recipe is fantastic! I did make the following changes as others recommended: 1 tsp baking powder, split the sugar 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown, more like 1.25-1.5 cups banana. I also had some extra finely chopped pecans (maybe 1/2 cup?) around from a different baking project and threw them in the batter...it added a little more body to the dough and gave it a bit of a savory balance to the sugar. My husband doesn't like banana-flavored anything, but loves these! Definitely a keeper!
Bananas would have been better used in a cake, not cakey cookies. They were ok I guess if you like that type of cookie. Flavour was very good but personally did not like texture.
This recipe has a great flavor! I like chewier cookies, so I flattened the cookies mid-way through baking. I also doubled the banana and used a 1/2 cup brown sugar and a 1/2 cup white sugar. Really easy and really yummy!
Followed the recipe almost exactly and the cookies were the incredibly soft kind. I had frozen 4 ripe bananas and after thawing them, they fit in a cup. If you have never frozen bananas, they turn black and when they thaw, they almost liquify, but it really enhances the flavor of the cookies. Be sure to thaw them in a container. Then I added 1 cup of peanut butter and called them the Elvis cookie! Peanut butter, banana and chocolate chips - Awesome!
I tried this today for the first time. Because many other reviewers said that the texture was soft/cakelike/muffin-like, I went ahead and put the batter into metal cupcake liners rather than prepare them as cookies. The result was marvelous -- yummy soft chocolaty muffins with a surprisingly strong banana aroma. If you make them this way, they yield about 24 muffins and need a couple of minutes more in the oven (test with a toothpick). Thanks, Evelyn Brown.
I thought these were good! I followed others' comments and used half the amount of baking powder and added more banana. 12 minutes was too long in my oven so the first batch had kinda dark bottoms. If you like banana and chocolate and you don't mind a cakey/muffin-like cookie, you will likes these!
These were a nice change from banana bread or muffins. I changed the white sugar to brown, and cut back on the chocolate chips by about a half a cup. I wish I would have used mini chips instead. A good cookie-more cake like than a normal cookie.
Fantastic tasting cookie, and very easy to make. Thet texture is soft, just short of cake-like. My young children loved them. The recipe is very flexible, which I appreciate. I cut back to 1/2 c butter, threw in some nutmeg and cinnamon and 1/2 c shredded coconut for added texture. They do brown quickly on the bottom, so switch upper and lower racks halfway through and watch carefully. Mine were done in 12 minutes. Although delicious, they are not the most attactive cookie--a bit lumpy and inconsistent in coloring. But, really, who cares about looks with a taste like that?
My sons insisted that I join just so I could rate these cookies! One said these are now his favorite cookies. The other said they are much better than plain chocolate chip cookies because of the banana. The banana taste is subtle but just enough to make the cookies interesting. I used 3 bananas, half whole wheat and half white flour, and followed others suggestions to use less baking powder (used 1 1/2 t.)and used half white and half brown sugar (used a little less than 1/2 c. each). I added walnuts and raisins and only about 1 1/2 c. of chocolate chips. The dough is fluffy rather than stiff and easy to use. I baked them on a stone and after 12 minutes they were nicely browned. They had a nice light texture (I didn't at all see a resemblance to muffin tops as some reviewers did). They tasted wonderful. My new favorite recipe for using up ripe bananas! Thanks for the recipe.
Great recipe!! I made a few changes. I was out of butter so I substituted butter flavored shortening. I cut the baking powder down to 1 tsp. Instead of a cup of white sugar I used 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar. I upped the vanilla to a teaspoon and a half. Added dark chocolate chips, crushed walnuts, 1/2 tsp of nutmeg, 1/2 tsp of ground cloves and a half tsp of cinnamon. Mmmmm : ) I think I've found my go to recipe when I have overripe bananas!! : )
Moist & Yummy! I wish the banana flavor was a little more intense and I have some banana extract so I may add that next time. I added about 1/2 cup more flour since my batter was really sticky & that did the trick. I also only used 1/2 tsp vanilla and added 1/2 tsp almond. They are very good and are moist... like a muffin consistency. GOOD!
There were 2 overripe bananas in my ref so I decided to bake these cookies. I love them, will definitely make again! I reduced oven temperature to 350 and baked them for 15 mins. Instead of choco chips, I used 1 c of white choco chips and 1 c of dried cranberries.
I have to say I was really disappointed with this recipe. I love bananas and I love chocolate chips but this just did not yield what I was looking for. Other reviews are completely correct that this recipe yields more of a cake or muffin like texture. It just didn't seem like a cookie to me at all. I used half white/half brown sugars and used super-ripe bananas. And there was relatively little discernible banana flavor. I think there is potential for this recipe to make a banana chocolate chip muffin, but not a cookie.
Great cakey texture. Easy enough for an unskilled baker like myself. Banana flavor could be a little more obvious
loved them. what a great way to use up bananas. i doubled my banana amount, they were great.
Amazing recipe! It is very cake like but, that doesn't change how awesome these cookies are. I used 2 in a half cups of bananas. I highly recommend trying this recipe!
I was looking for something to do with my ripe bananas other than a quick bread. My interest was piqued when I saw this recipe because hubs had been requesting chocolate chip cookies. The color turned out light even though I split the sugar between white and brown. In my opinion they were on the bland side. However they have a nice texture. More cake-like. I suggest you watch your oven temperature. I had to reduce mine to 375 degrees after the first batch, as the bottoms were starting to brown too quickly. Next time I'll add a teaspoon of cake spice or cinnamon to the batter for a little more flavor.
Using 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white but otherwise following the recipe, these were just great. Baked for about 10 minutes due to high temperature. When you mix in the flour the dough will seem VERY thick at first, but keep going and mix in the chips - it turns out fine.
Very moist, almost cake like which I like. However, did not have a lot of taste. Not bad tasting, just bland and I used VERY ripe bananas. Probably won't make again.
These cookies are more cakey/muffiny than gooey/soft, but they are still delicious. Upon reading the reviews, I used only 1 tsp. baking powder instead of 2 and I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar instead of 1cup white sugar. I think next time I will add 1/2 cup more of banana since I wanted the taste to be a little stronger. Instead of 2 cups of Choc. chips I put 1 cup chips and 1/2 cup of walnuts...I actually think 2 cups of choc. chips would have been way too much! All in all, I like these muffiny cookies=)
My boyfriend and I really like these cookies. I actually like the fact they are cake-like. Possibly baking this in a tube pan would compliment the texture better, slicing it like a loaf of bread. I did add 2 extra bananas as I noticed a lot of people said the taste was faint. I am also a big fan of extracts and added a drop of banana extract. I'm very pleased with this recipe and plan to share it outside of the home. BTW, if you plan to make these you may want to eat them up right then and there because they do not store well. They're extremely moist and tend to stick to one another.
These cookies are just delicious! My hubby and I loved them, and I will be making them again soon. Lovely flavour and nice texture. I followed the advice of the others on here who reccomended using 1 tsp. of baking rather than 2, and I also used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar. Thanks for a great recipe. I look forward to making these again and again. :)
Very good. I did make some adjustments to make my own version but the original recipe was an awesome base!
Oh my heck! I think I am going to LET my bananas rot just so I can make these cookies :). If you love banana bread, you will love these! They are a little muffin-like, but they are awesome cookies. I gave them 5 stars, because they are easy to make, have great flavor, and a melt in your mouth texture. Thanks for sharing!!
These are DELICIOUS!! I also used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar, and I used 3 bananas. My family and kids loved them!! Great snack for after school, or even for lunches!
Need to get rid of some bananas & didn't feel like banana bread so I tried these cookies. So much better than I was expecting!! Have gotten many compliments when I take them to work. They never last long.
VERY light banana flavor. They were a hit at the BBQ I brought them too. Especially with the kids.
LOVE THESE! I've made them 4 times. Tender like cake. My kids love 'em, even without the chocolate chips! Also, just as good with 3/4 c. sugar instead of 1 c. Thanks for the recipe :)
delicious! sweet cakey-like cookies. in the future i would add more mashed bananas for a stronger banana flavor, but overall delicious and simple!
These cookies were easy to make & taste very good. I like the chocolate & banana flavors togethers. They do not spread when baked so you can fill your cookie sheet full. We loved them!
These cookies have a pleasant but slight banana flavor in a light cakey cookie. I froze this recipe and they were easy and yummy.
These are not crisp cookies, they are basically banana bread in texture. But my kids will eat them and they won't eat banana bread! I use less chocolate chips, 2 cups was too sweet for my taste.
Everyone loved them!
We liked the two flavors together. The cookies stayed nice and soft in an airtight container.
I like this recipe! I omited one egg and add extra bananas (4 whole bananas in total), I also freeze my bananas so they are sweeter when thawed. These cookies brown on the bottom but don't change much on the top. I also find they take 12-14 minutes to bake. test the tops with your finger to see if they spring back, then they are done. I find these taste just like banana bread. chocolate chips make them even yummier!!
These cookies are very muffin like. They don't have a cookie texture. The taste was pretty good but would maybe be better made as muffins with like a sweet cream cheese topping.
these do taste a lot like Banana chocolate chip muffin Tops. Good non the less, I added, instead of suger, Nutra-Sweet, also I put in 1/2 butter instead of 2/3 butter. Good, very tasty, if you like muffin tops. . . I know I do ;)
These cookies were different for a change. I love anything banana!!! I did use mini chips instead of regular and brown sugar for the white. I think they turned out real good. I took them to work with me and I didn't stop hearing rave reviews from everyone. My boss kind of turned up his nose when I told them what they were. I just don't think he was much for the combination of banana and chocolate together. Oh well. I loved them.
These were really good! I substituted unsweetened applesauce for the butter so I could cut some fat and they turned out well. Amazingly enough I think I will cut the chocolate chips in half next time. I did not need to bake them for more than nine minutes!
Wow! ... these are very tasty cake like cookies ... extremely moist especially the next day (if there's any left!) And yes a great use for those non-edible brown bananas.
I had some bananas in the freezer to use up, and didn't want the standards, muffins, bars, or bread, so I chose this recipe. I made as written, but used 1 cup of whole wheat flour in place of some of the AP flour. This tasted wonderful, but were very cakey for a cookie. Will make again!! Thanks for sharing!!
I hate to have to give a bad review, but I tried this recipe even with the suggestions others gave (an extra banana, half the baking powder, chilling dough first, didn't overmix) and they spread out tremendously and the texture was like a pancake. The flavor was just so-so.
My kids enjoyed these cookies. Instead of baking them as cookies, I baked them in mini muffin pan. Yum..
Very good. Only thing I did differently was use 1/3 cup of applesauce instead of butter to make it healthier. They turned out very fluffy and yummy :)
I substituted whole wheat flour and Splenda and they were still delicious!
Moist and soft like the top of a muffin and oh so good! Followed the recipe exactly!
Unbelievable! My babysitter and her friend ate 15 of them in one evening. Too bad :( I had to buy more bananas to let them get old! Will make these once a week at least! Made tons of cookies!
A tasty soft choco chip cookie. Not having crumbs fall in my lap was a nice change from those crisp cookies we are all used to. The banana adds a certain something that everyone enjoyed.
This recipe really suprised me! It was very good. My kids loved these cookies too. I only had two cups of flour left so I threw in a couple packets of Kashi Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal in with the flour(making banana oatmeal choco chip cookies). I also only had one stick of butter and 3/4 c. mini choc. chips but they came out really good. Mine got a little crispy on the edges and soft in the middle. Baked at 350 for 15 minutes. They are very much like a "muffin top". Yummmm!
These cookies taste just like a Banana Choc Chip muffin, but you don't have to worry as much about texture (my muffins always end up too thick). They don't end up looking very 'pretty' (browned on top, lumpy) but they taste great! I didn't really like the huge amount of sugar but could probably alter it next time. I added a smidge more vanilla, just for a little more flavour!
I HAVE MADE THESE COOKIES SEVERAL TIMES. THEY ARE REQUESTED AT WORK AND AT HOME! LOVE THE TEXTURE AND HOW MOIST THEY ARE. I ONLY ADD WALNUTS! SUPERB!
My dad's boss has been baking us these "secret family recipe" cookies for years. We've been begging her for the recipe, and this is it. Add a bit of cinnamon to the recipe and sprinkle a little cinnamon/sugar on top for flavor. These are yummy cookies!
I like the way these cookies dont spread out on the baking sheet, too. I added some walnuts (1 cup chopped) cuz I liike lots of things (chips, nuts etc) in my cookies. I will also add more babana next time, too.
This was a really good recipe, but the cookies seemed to fall apart really easily. I added extra chocolate chips on my second try, and that seemed to cement them together better. :-)
Loved this as did my kids! Did not have baking powder on hand so didn't use it - didn't need it! Used 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla and 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips and 1/2 cup brown and 1/2 cup white sugar. Was very good - wasn't cakey to me!
This cookie is wonderful! I love the fluffy, cake feeling it has and the taste is outstanding! It is very easy to prepare and a great way to use up those ripe bananas.
These are awesome cookies. They have the consistency of muffin tops. Everyone in my house loves them and begs for more when I make them.
I used one less egg, more banana, and they were fabulous! My best friend is demanding I make her a batch despite being on a diet :P
I read all the reviews before making these cookies and took much of the advice given by combining most of the suggestions. The changes I made are: 1/2 c butter, 1/2 c white sugar, 1/2 c brown sugar, 4 bananas, 1 1/4 wheat flour, 1 1/4 AP flour, 1 ts baking powder. I also included chopped walnuts (2 handfuls = 3/4 c approx.) with the chocolate chips. The cookies are more of a cake-like consistancy like mentioned, but very addicting!
our first batch was gone before the second batch was even out of the oven (and there are 2 of us)! very tasty!
These are like my favourite cookies ever! Bold statement- I know. But these are SOOOO good. My whole family LOVED these.. They were very very very moist and cake-like. So delicious. Yum..
I made these cookies but added in chopped walnuts and followed TAMMYSHAEFFER's changes. They turned out delicious! Fresh out of the oven I was a little worried because they almost seemed tasteless but once they cooled off they were fantastic. The soft texture is a treat and the aftertaste made me want more and more and more! My friends were also very impressed!
These are yummy! I only used 1 tsp of baking powder and they turned out good. I also changed the temp to 350 and baked for 15 minutes. I think they are more of a muffin top than cookie though but are delicious whatever you label them! I would've rated them a 5 if the original recipe didn't say 400 degrees (they would've burnt at that temp)
I agree with those who didn't care for the texture of this cookie. I wanted to try it because it sounded like it might be delicious, but I'll probably not make this one again.
My kids loved this recipe. A great way to use up old bananas. I added extra banana and cut back on the amount of sugar added.
My 7 yo rated this at this point, because I am fasting. He loved it; he told me it was not too sweet, which is exactly how he likes it. Only things I changed was reducing baking powder to 1 1/4 teaspoons and only had 1 egg. They certainly smelled good. He also loved the cake-like texture. I will now use this to use up my old bananas occasionally instead of my banana bread recipe. Thank you!
We love these cookies! They are so soft and chewy, kindof like a piece of banana bread in the shape of a cookie! My kids can't seem to get enough of them. The cookies are sure to gone very soon!! This recipe is a keeper. A++
Oh wow!! Fantastic!!!!
Great my picky 7 year old even liked them.
Use Mini Chips instead of regular chocolate chips
I used veg oil instead of butter and found the batter very runny, wasn't sure it would keep any sort of shape on a cookie sheet so I poured it into muffin cases- the best muffins ever! So tender and tasty, really rose up high, only filled the cases 1/3 of the way. Oh, and the bananas I used were so old they were completely brown and the peel was actually starting to harden...never need to throw away a banana again with this recipe!
interesting little "cookies". i used big chunk choc chips, but next time i will use miniature. could use some spice added as well, but overall a tasty recipe!
Pretty good. Was out of parchment paper so my cookies were a little burnt on the bottom.
I really like these cookies, I will be adding this recipe to my book. I did change a few things though: I used 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp banana extract,and I cut the chocolate chips down to 1 cup. Great recipe for sure :)
Ok, this gets 2 stars because I baked my first batch for 12 mins @ 400F, and they were so burnt on the bottom I had to throw them all away >:( My second batch turned out perfectly at 9mins @ 325F. Personally, I would give them 4 stars for taste and texture. Like others have said, they are more cake-like than cookie. Even with VERY ripe bananas, the flavor is quite subtle - you might want to add a few drops of imitation banana if you want a more pronounced flavor.
just okay--not much flavor and very cakey.
Taste is good & very easy to make. I like the banana flavour in the cookies. I will try increasing the the banana a little next time.
I love the way this cookie is like a cake. It seemed like a strange combination when I first saw it, but I am glad that I tried it.
These cookies tasted like banana muffins with chocolate chips. It was ok. I'd say use the banana for another recipe.
very good recipe. I did have to decrease my heat to about 325F because they'd get too dark on the bottom and then not cooked through if I took them out sooner. So I baked them at 325 for 8 minutes. Pictures to come soon. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!! VERY YUMMY!!
These taste like the tops of banana choc. chip muffins, not as cookie-like as I expected
My roommates (both Captains in the Marine Corps) finished the entire batch in less than a half an hour, and then seemed surprised that there weren't anymore. They are a nice change from the Toll House cookies, puffed up and very moist. I will make these again!
Soooo good!!
I give it 5 stars - but I must admit that I changed a few ingredients! Living in Japan is often a source of frustration when trying to find "normal" ingredients such as good chocolate chips! I couldn't make a Costco run today so instead I added dried cranberries, white chocolate (chopped from a bar) and walnuts! The result was FANTASTIC!! I will make this recipe again for sure...tomorrow and the day after and the day after that and....
this was a good way to use bananas, they got a little dry but tasted really good
My son only believes in Choc Chip. There ARE no other cookies ... until he tasted this one! Love it!
